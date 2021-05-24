Johnson & Johnson : to Host Live ESG Investor Update Webcast

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced today it will host an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Investor Update Webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 23, 2021. The webcast will discuss progress made in advancing a healthier world for all and will outline the Company's ESG management approach around its priority ESG topics. Leaders from across the enterprise will share progress the Company has made in each of their respective areas to help drive long-term value creation and strengthen our ability to respond to the needs and expectations of all stakeholders.

Discussed on the webcast will also be the Company's recently announced Health for Humanity 2025 Goals (2025 Goals), which will be set forth in detail in the 2020 Health for Humanity Report. Grounded in the Company's purpose to blend heart, science, and ingenuity to change the trajectory of human health, and guided by Our Credo, the 2025 Goals focus on ESG areas where Johnson & Johnson believes it will deliver the most impact.

The full set of 2025 Goals actively contribute to the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) and are aligned to the Company's ESG priorities as identified through the Company's Priority Topics Assessment, which informed the goal-setting process. For the full list of Johnson & Johnson's 2025 Goals, including key performance indicators, please visit JnJ.com/caring.

2020 Health for Humanity Report

The webcast will also highlight our Health for Humanity Report, which provides an annual update on performance and progress across several ESG priority topics relevant to our business. The 2020 Health for Humanity Report will provide an update on the conclusion of the Company's Health for Humanity 2020 Goals and UN SDGs Commitment, including details on the final year performance and progress. In addition, the 2020 Health for Humanity Report will include details on the Company's 2025 Goals. The 2020 Health for Humanity Report, including a separate ESG Summary, will be available June 9, 2021 at https://healthforhumanityreport.jnj.com/.

ESG Investor Update Webcast

Investors and other interested parties can pre-register for the webcast and submit questions in advance by visiting: https://investor.jnj.com/esg-update. Webcast materials which will be made available starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on June 22, 2021. Participants may also submit questions ahead of the webcast to HealthforHumanity@its.jnj.com. The live webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on June 23, 2021. A replay will be available at www.investor.jnj.com.

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

