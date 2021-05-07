Log in
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

05/07/2021 | 09:16am EDT
New Brunswick, NJ (May 7, 2021) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8th. Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Research & Development Janssen Research Development will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

###

  • Press Contacts:
    Christina Chan
    (732) 524-6297

    Investor Contacts:
    Christopher DelOrefice
    (732) 524-2955

    Jennifer McIntyre
    (732) 524-3922

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
