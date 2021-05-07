Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference

New Brunswick, NJ (May 7, 2021) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, June 8th. Mathai Mammen, Global Head, Research & Development Janssen Research Development will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:40 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

###

