Johnson & Johnson is one of the world's leading producers of healthcare products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - pharmaceutical products (55.5%): drugs intended for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, oncological diseases, gastro-intestinal illnesses, infectious, immunological, neurological, dermatological diseases, etc.; - medical products and equipment (28.9%): diagnostic systems, orthopedic and gynecological equipment, surgical materials, etc. for use by healthcare professionals; - products for consumption by the general public (15.6%): OTC drugs (Tylenol, Sudafed, Benadryl, Zyrtec, Motrin, Nicorette and other brands), health and beauty products (Aveeno, Clean & Clear, Dr. CI:Labo, Neutrogena and OGX), baby care products (Johnson's and Aveeno Baby), oral care products (Listerine), feminine hygiene products (Stayfree and Carefree and o.b.), wound care products (Band-Aid and Neosporin) etc. At the end of 2021, Johnson & Johnson has 85 manufacturing facilities located in the United States (26), North America (9), Europe (25), Africa and Asia/Pacific (25). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (50.3%), North America (6.1%), Europe (25.2%), Asia/Pacific and Africa (18.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals