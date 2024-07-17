Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2024. “Johnson & Johnson's second quarter performance reflects our relentless focus on advancing the next wave of medical innovation and resulted in strong sales and adjusted operational earnings per share growth,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With a robust pipeline, upcoming regulatory milestones for RYBREVANT and TREMFYA, the integration of Shockwave, and continued expansion of newly launched products, including ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses and our VARIPULSE platform, we have a strong foundation for near and long-term growth.”

Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.

Overall financial results

Q2
($ in Millions, except EPS)

2024

2023

% Change

Reported Sales

$22,447

$21,519

4.3%

Net Earnings

$4,686

$5,376

-12.8%

EPS (diluted)

$1.93

$2.05

-5.9%

 
Q2
Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)

2024

2023

% Change

Operational Sales1,2

6.6%

Adjusted Operational Sales1,3

6.5%

Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3

7.1%

Adjusted Net Earnings1,4

$6,840

$6,730

1.6%

Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4

$2.82

$2.56

10.2%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

4

Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: values may have been rounded

Regional sales results

Q2

 

 

 

% Change

 

($ in Millions)

2024

2023

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

U.S.

$12,569

$11,657

7.8%

7.8

7.6

International

9,878

9,862

0.2

5.1

(4.9)

5.3

Worldwide

$22,447

$21,519

4.3%

6.6

(2.3)

6.5

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Segment sales results

Q2

 

 

 

% Change

 

($ in Millions)

2024

2023

Reported

Operational1,2

Currency

Adjusted

Operational1,3

Innovative Medicine

$14,490

$13,731

5.5%

7.8

(2.3)

8.0

MedTech

7,957

7,788

2.2

4.4

(2.2)

4.0

Worldwide

$22,447

$21,519

4.3%

6.6

(2.3)

6.5

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules

2

Excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency

Note: values may have been rounded

Second Quarter 2024 segment commentary:

Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.

Innovative Medicine

Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 8.8%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and Other Oncology in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) and STELARA (ustekinumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by Other Neuroscience. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.8%*.

MedTech

MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.4%*, with acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 0.4%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, and wound closure products in General Surgery.

Full-year 2024 guidance:

Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact for the recent acquisitions of Shockwave Medical, Proteologix, and NM26 Bispecific Antibody.

Non-GAAP*

2024

April 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2

$10.68

Improved performance outlook

$0.05

July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A

$10.73

M&A impact

($0.68)

July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2

$10.05

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance
($ in Billions, except EPS)

July 2024

April 2024

Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%

5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%

Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$89.2B – $89.6B / $89.4B

6.1% – 6.6% / 6.4%

$88.7B – $89.1B / $88.9B

5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%

Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B

4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0%

$88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B

4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0%

Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$10.00 – $10.10 / $10.05

0.8% – 1.8% / 1.3%

$10.60 – $10.75 / $10.68

6.9% – 8.4% / 7.7%

Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point

Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point

$9.97 – $10.07 / $10.02

0.5% – 1.5% / 1.0%

$10.57 – $10.72 / $10.65

6.6% – 8.1% / 7.4%

1

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures

2

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency

3

Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2024 = $1.08 and April 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only)

4

Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items

5

Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine

Note: percentages may have been rounded

Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.

Notable announcements in the quarter:

The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, www.factsabouttalc.com, and www.LLTManagementInformation.com.

Regulatory

CHMP adopts positive opinion for BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with susceptible FGFR3 genetic alterations

Press Release

RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy is the first therapy approved by the European Commission for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson submits application to U.S. FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease

Press Release

Subcutaneous amivantamab Biologics License Application submitted to U.S. FDA for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

Press Release

DePuy Synthes Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for Use in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty Procedures

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson submits regulatory applications to European Medicines Agency for TREMFYA (guselkumab) for treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease

Press Release

CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) is the first BCMA-targeted treatment approved by the European Commission for patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy

Press Release

Data Releases

CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival in landmark CARTITUDE-4 study1

Press Release

Nipocalimab pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrates longest sustained disease control in FcRn class for broadest population of myasthenia gravis patients

Press Release

TREMFYA (guselkumab) studies underscore its potential to be the only IL-23 inhibitor to offer both subcutaneous and intravenous induction

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson showcases innovation and leadership in rheumatology at EULAR 2024 Congress

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson pivotal study of seltorexant shows statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms and sleep disturbance outcomes

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson advances leadership in oncology innovation with more than 75 clinical study and real-world presentations at ASCO and EHA

Press Release

TREMFYA (guselkumab) demonstrates superiority versus STELARA (ustekinumab) in Phase 3 Crohn’s disease program

Press Release

TREMFYA (guselkumab) QUASAR Maintenance Study in UC met its primary endpoint and all major secondary endpoints, including highly statistically significant rates of endoscopic remission

Press Release

Biosense Webster Presents Late-Breaking Data from admIRE Clinical Trial at the Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting

Press Release

TAR-210 results show 90% recurrence-free survival and 90% complete response in patients with high-risk and intermediate-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, respectively

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Highlights Commitment to Transform Treatment of Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2024

Press Release

Phase 2 data for ERLEADA (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy following radical prostatectomy in patients with high-risk localized prostate cancer show 100% biochemical free recurrence rate more than two years post-surgery

Press Release

TAR-200 monotherapy shows greater than 80% complete response rate in patients with high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Press Release

Product Launch

Biosense Webster Launches New Version of CARTO 3 Electro-Anatomical Mapping System

Press Release

Other

Johnson & Johnson Strengthens Pipeline to Lead in Atopic Dermatitis With the Completion of the Acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, Gaining Ownership of NM261

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Proteologix, Inc.

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Shockwave Medical

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson to Obtain Rights to a Clinical-Stage Bispecific Antibody to Address Distinct Patient Needs in Atopic Dermatitis

Press Release

Johnson & Johnson Announces Plan by its Subsidiary, LLT Management LLC, to Resolve All Current and Future Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims Through a Consensual “Prepackaged” Reorganization

Press Release

 

1 Subsequent to the quarter

Webcast information:

Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.

About Johnson & Johnson:

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com.

Non-GAAP financial measures:

* “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results.

Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of Kenvue Inc. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
 
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)SECOND QUARTERSIX MONTHS

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

 

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

Sales to customers by
segment of business
 

Innovative Medicine (1)

U.S.

$

8,510

7,818

8.9

 

%

8.9

-

 

$

16,122

14,841

8.6

 

%

8.6

-

 

International

 

5,980

5,913

1.1

 

6.4

(5.3

)

 

11,930

12,303

(3.0

)

1.0

(4.0

)

 

 

14,490

13,731

5.5

 

7.8

(2.3

)

 

28,052

27,144

3.3

 

5.2

(1.9

)

 

Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

U.S.

 

8,510

7,818

8.9

 

8.9

-

 

 

16,122

14,841

8.6

 

8.6

-

 

International

 

5,808

5,628

3.2

 

8.7

(5.5

)

 

11,733

11,271

4.1

 

8.5

(4.4

)

 

 

14,318

13,446

6.5

 

8.8

(2.3

)

 

27,855

26,112

6.7

 

8.6

(1.9

)

 

MedTech

U.S.

 

4,059

3,839

5.7

 

5.7

-

 

 

8,067

7,598

6.2

 

6.2

-

 

International

 

3,898

3,949

(1.3

)

3.2

(4.5

)

 

7,711

7,671

0.5

 

4.6

(4.1

)

 

7,957

7,788

2.2

 

4.4

(2.2

)

 

15,778

15,269

3.3

 

5.4

(2.1

)

 
U.S.

 

12,569

11,657

7.8

 

7.8

-

 

 

24,189

22,439

7.8

 

7.8

-

 

International

 

9,878

9,862

0.2

 

5.1

(4.9

)

 

19,641

19,974

(1.7

)

2.4

(4.1

)

Worldwide

 

22,447

21,519

4.3

 

6.6

(2.3

)

 

43,830

42,413

3.3

 

5.2

(1.9

)

 
U.S.

 

12,569

11,657

7.8

 

7.8

-

 

 

24,189

22,439

7.8

 

7.8

-

 

International

 

9,706

9,577

1.3

 

6.4

(5.1

)

 

19,444

18,942

2.7

 

6.9

(4.2

)

Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

 

%

7.2

(2.3

)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

 

%

7.4

(2.0

)

 
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
 
(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
 
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

 

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

 

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area
 
U.S.

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

 

%

7.8

-

 

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

 

%

7.8

 

-

 

 
Europe

 

5,214

5,131

1.6

 

3.4

(1.8

)

 

10,377

10,721

(3.2

)

(2.4

)

(0.8

)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.

 

1,212

1,136

6.7

 

22.6

(15.9

)

 

2,406

2,212

8.8

 

21.9

 

(13.1

)

Asia-Pacific, Africa

 

3,452

3,595

(4.0

)

1.9

(5.9

)

 

6,858

7,041

(2.6

)

3.4

 

(6.0

)

International

 

9,878

9,862

0.2

 

5.1

(4.9

)

 

19,641

19,974

(1.7

)

2.4

 

(4.1

)

 
Worldwide

$

22,447

21,519

4.3

 

%

6.6

(2.3

)

$

43,830

42,413

3.3

 

%

5.2

 

(1.9

)

 
 
 
 
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
 
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)

SECOND QUARTER

 

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

 

 

 

 

 

Percent Change

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

 

2024

 

2023

 

Total

 

Operations

 

Currency

Sales to customers by
geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)
 
U.S.*

$

12,569

11,657

7.8

 

%

7.8

-

 

$

24,189

22,439

7.8

 

%

7.8

 

-

 

 
Europe(1)

 

5,042

4,846

4.1

 

6.0

(1.9

)

 

10,180

9,689

5.1

 

6.0

 

(0.9

)

Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*

 

1,212

1,136

6.7

 

22.6

(15.9

)

 

2,406

2,212

8.8

 

21.9

 

(13.1

)

Asia-Pacific, Africa*

 

3,452

3,595

(4.0

)

1.9

(5.9

)

 

6,858

7,041

(2.6

)

3.4

 

(6.0

)

International

 

9,706

9,577

1.3

 

6.4

(5.1

)

 

19,444

18,942

2.7

 

6.9

 

(4.2

)

 
Worldwide

$

22,275

21,234

4.9

 

%

7.2

(2.3

)

$

43,633

41,381

5.4

 

%

7.4

 

(2.0

)

 
Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
 
(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
*No COVID-19 Vaccine sales
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
 
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)SECOND QUARTER
 

2024

 

2023

 

Percent

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

Increase

Amount

 

to Sales

 

Amount

 

to Sales

 

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

22,447

 

100.0

 

$

21,519

 

100.0

 

4.3

 

Cost of products sold

 

6,869

 

30.6

 

 

6,462

 

30.0

 

6.3

 

Gross Profit

 

15,578

 

69.4

 

 

15,057

 

70.0

 

3.5

 

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

 

5,681

 

25.3

 

 

5,396

 

25.1

 

5.3

 

Research and development expense

 

3,440

 

15.3

 

 

3,703

 

17.2

 

(7.1

)

In-process research and development impairments

 

194

 

0.9

 

 

-

 

0.0

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(125

)

(0.6

)

 

(109

)

(0.5

)

Other (income) expense, net

 

653

 

2.9

 

 

(384

)

(1.8

)

Restructuring

 

(13

)

0.0

 

 

145

 

0.7

 

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

 

5,748

 

25.6

 

 

6,306

 

29.3

 

(8.8

)

Provision for taxes on income

 

1,062

 

4.7

 

 

930

 

4.3

 

14.2

 

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

4,686

 

20.9

 

$

5,376

 

25.0

 

(12.8

)

Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

 

-

 

 

(232

)

Net earnings

$

4,686

 

$

5,144

 

 
Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

1.93

 

$

2.05

 

(5.9

)

Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations

$

-

 

$

(0.09

)

 
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

 

2,422.0

 

 

2,625.7

 

 
Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

 

18.5

 

%

 

14.7

 

%

 
Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations

$

8,404

 

37.4

 

$

8,005

 

37.2

 

5.0

 

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

6,840

 

30.5

 

$

6,730

 

31.3

 

1.6

 

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

2.82

 

$

2.56

 

10.2

 

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

 

18.6

 

%

 

15.9

 

%

 
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
 
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)SIX MONTHS
 

2024

 

2023

 

Percent

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

Increase

Amount

 

to Sales

 

Amount

 

to Sales

 

(Decrease)

Sales to customers

$

43,830

 

100.0

 

$

42,413

 

100.0

 

3.3

 

Cost of products sold

 

13,380

 

30.5

 

 

13,149

 

31.0

 

1.8

 

Gross Profit

 

30,450

 

69.5

 

 

29,264

 

69.0

 

4.1

 

Selling, marketing and administrative expenses

 

10,938

 

25.0

 

 

10,302

 

24.3

 

6.2

 

Research and development expense

 

6,982

 

16.0

 

 

7,158

 

16.9

 

(2.5

)

In-process research and development impairments

 

194

 

0.4

 

 

49

 

0.1

 

Interest (income) expense, net

 

(334

)

(0.8

)

 

(95

)

(0.2

)

Other (income) expense, net

 

3,057

 

7.0

 

 

6,556

 

15.5

 

Restructuring

 

151

 

0.3

 

 

275

 

0.6

 

Earnings before provision for taxes on income

 

9,462

 

21.6

 

 

5,019

 

11.8

 

88.5

 

Provision for taxes on income

 

1,521

 

3.5

 

 

134

 

0.3

 

1,035.1

 

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

7,941

 

18.1

 

$

4,885

 

11.5

 

62.6

 

Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

 

-

 

 

191

 

Net earnings

$

7,941

 

$

5,076

 

 
Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

3.27

 

$

1.86

 

75.8

 

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations

$

-

 

$

0.07

 

 
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

 

2,428.5

 

 

2,630.7

 

 
Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

 

16.1

 

%

 

2.7

 

%

 
Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations

$

16,281

 

37.1

 

$

15,541

 

36.6

 

4.8

 

Net earnings from Continuing Operations

$

13,420

 

30.6

 

$

13,070

 

30.8

 

2.7

 

Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations

$

5.53

 

$

4.97

 

11.3

 

Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations

 

17.6

 

%

 

15.9

 

%

 
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 

Second Quarter

 

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported

$4,686

 

$5,376

 

$7,941

 

$4,885

 

 
Pre-tax Adjustments

Litigation related

352

 

137

 

3,078

 

7,037

 

Intangible Asset Amortization expense

1,106

 

1,130

 

2,184

 

2,252

 

COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1

64

 

165

 

73

 

609

 

Restructuring related 2

(11

)

145

 

160

 

275

 

Medical Device Regulation 3

68

 

85

 

119

 

149

 

Acquisition, integration and divestiture related

452

 

38

 

600

 

80

 

(Gains)/losses on securities

431

 

(1

)

411

 

71

 

IPR&D impairments

194

 

-

 

194

 

49

 

 
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 4

(437

)

(307

)

(1,293

)

(2,287

)

Tax legislation and other tax related

(65

)

(38

)

(47

)

(50

)

Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax

$6,840

 

$6,730

 

$13,420

 

$13,070

 

Average shares outstanding (Diluted)

2,422.0

 

2,625.7

 

2,428.5

 

2,630.7

 

Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)

$2.82

 

$2.56

 

$5.53

 

$4.97

 

Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)

$2.82

 

$5.54

 

 

Notes:

1

COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.

 

2

In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring income of $63 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($81 million expense Q2 2024 YTD) and $145 million expense in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 ($275 million Q2 2023 YTD) include asset divestments and the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
 

 

In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $52 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($79 million Q2 2024 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits.
 

3

European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company’s previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which will be completed during 2024.
 

4

The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
 
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SECOND QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
       
Segments
 
Innovative MedicineMedTechTotal
 
WW As Reported

5.5

%

2.2

%

4.3

%

U.S.

8.9

%

5.7

%

7.8

%

International

1.1

%

(1.3

)%

0.2

%

 
WW Currency

(2.3

)

(2.2

)

(2.3

)

U.S.

-

 

-

 

-

 

International

(5.3

)

(4.5

)

(4.9

)

 
WW Operational

7.8

%

4.4

%

6.6

%

U.S.

8.9

%

5.7

%

7.8

%

International

6.4

%

3.2

%

5.1

%

 
Shockwave

(1.0

)

(0.4

)

U.S.

(2.0

)

(0.7

)

International

0.0

 

0.0

 

 
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.2

 

0.6

 

0.3

 

U.S.

0.1

 

1.0

 

0.5

 

International

0.2

 

0.1

 

0.2

 

 
WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

8.0

%

4.0

%

6.5

%

U.S.

9.0

%

4.7

%

7.6

%

International

6.6

%

3.3

%

5.3

%

 
COVID-19 Vaccine

1.0

 

0.6

 

U.S.

0.0

 

0.0

 

International

2.3

 

1.3

 

 
WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine

9.0

%

4.0

%

7.1

%

U.S.

9.0

%

4.7

%

7.6

%

International

8.9

%

3.3

%

6.6

%

 
 
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
 
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SIX MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
   
Segments
 
Innovative MedicineMedTechTotal
 
WW As Reported

3.3

%

3.3

%

3.3

%

U.S.

8.6

%

6.2

%

7.8

%

International

(3.0

)%

0.5

%

(1.7

)%

 
WW Currency

(1.9

)

(2.1

)

(1.9

)

U.S.

-

 

-

 

-

 

International

(4.0

)

(4.1

)

(4.1

)

 
WW Operational

5.2

%

5.4

%

5.2

%

U.S.

8.6

%

6.2

%

7.8

%

International

1.0

%

4.6

%

2.4

%

 
Shockwave

(0.5

)

(0.2

)

U.S.

(1.0

)

(0.3

)

International

0.0

 

0.0

 

 
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)

0.1

 

0.3

 

0.2

 

U.S.

0.1

 

0.6

 

0.3

 

International

0.1

 

0.1

 

0.1

 

 
WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D

5.3

%

5.2

%

5.2

%

U.S.

8.7

%

5.8

%

7.8

%

International

1.1

%

4.7

%

2.5

%

 
COVID-19 Vaccine

3.4

 

2.2

 

U.S.

0.0

 

0.0

 

International

7.5

 

4.5

 

 
WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine

8.7

%

5.2

%

7.4

%

U.S.

8.7

%

5.8

%

7.8

%

International

8.6

%

4.7

%

7.0

%

 
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

 

 

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

 

 

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

 
IMMUNOLOGY
US$

2,978

 

2,865

4.0

%

4.0

%

-

 

$

5,431

5,313

2.2

%

2.2

%

-

 

Intl

1,744

 

1,631

6.9

%

13.2

%

-6.3

%

 

3,538

3,295

7.4

%

12.1

%

-4.7

%

WW

4,722

 

4,496

5.0

%

7.3

%

-2.3

%

 

8,969

8,608

4.2

%

6.0

%

-1.8

%

REMICADE
US

231

 

277

-16.7

%

-16.7

%

-

 

 

497

553

-10.1

%

-10.1

%

-

 

US Exports (3)

35

 

33

7.9

%

7.9

%

-

 

 

62

74

-15.4

%

-15.4

%

-

 

Intl

127

 

152

-16.6

%

-12.0

%

-4.6

%

 

268

322

-16.9

%

-13.2

%

-3.7

%

WW

393

 

462

-14.9

%

-13.4

%

-1.5

%

 

827

949

-12.9

%

-11.6

%

-1.3

%

SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US

267

 

285

-6.3

%

-6.3

%

-

 

 

521

556

-6.2

%

-6.2

%

-

 

Intl

270

 

244

10.9

%

22.8

%

-11.9

%

 

569

510

11.7

%

21.3

%

-9.6

%

WW

537

 

529

1.6

%

7.1

%

-5.5

%

 

1,091

1,066

2.3

%

7.0

%

-4.7

%

STELARA
US

1,855

 

1,817

2.1

%

2.1

%

-

 

 

3,251

3,268

-0.5

%

-0.5

%

-

 

Intl

1,030

 

981

5.0

%

10.1

%

-5.1

%

 

2,085

1,974

5.6

%

9.1

%

-3.5

%

WW

2,885

 

2,797

3.1

%

4.9

%

-1.8

%

 

5,336

5,241

1.8

%

3.1

%

-1.3

%

TREMFYA
US

589

 

450

30.8

%

30.8

%

-

 

 

1,098

856

28.2

%

28.2

%

-

 

Intl

317

 

255

23.9

%

30.5

%

-6.6

%

 

616

489

25.8

%

31.0

%

-5.2

%

WW

906

 

706

28.3

%

30.7

%

-2.4

%

 

1,714

1,346

27.3

%

29.2

%

-1.9

%

OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US

2

 

4

-51.5

%

-51.5

%

-

 

 

2

7

-75.4

%

-75.4

%

-

 

Intl

0

 

0

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

0

0

-

 

-

 

-

 

WW

2

 

4

-51.5

%

-51.5

%

-

 

 

2

7

-75.4

%

-75.4

%

-

 

INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US

334

 

395

-15.4

%

-15.4

%

-

 

 

658

787

-16.4

%

-16.4

%

-

 

Intl

631

 

727

-13.1

%

-11.6

%

-1.5

%

 

1,128

1,920

-41.3

%

-40.7

%

-0.6

%

WW

965

 

1,121

-13.9

%

-12.9

%

-1.0

%

 

1,786

2,707

-34.0

%

-33.7

%

-0.3

%

COVID-19 VACCINE
US

0

 

0

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

0

0

-

 

-

 

-

 

Intl

172

 

285

-39.7

%

-39.7

%

0.0

%

 

197

1,032

-80.9

%

-80.9

%

0.0

%

WW

172

 

285

-39.7

%

-39.7

%

0.0

%

 

197

1,032

-80.9

%

-80.9

%

0.0

%

EDURANT / rilpivirine
US

8

 

8

-2.8

%

-2.8

%

-

 

 

16

17

-7.0

%

-7.0

%

-

 

Intl

288

 

258

11.5

%

13.0

%

-1.5

%

 

603

529

14.1

%

14.4

%

-0.3

%

WW

297

 

266

11.0

%

12.5

%

-1.5

%

 

620

546

13.4

%

13.7

%

-0.3

%

PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US

321

 

382

-16.0

%

-16.0

%

-

 

 

635

760

-16.5

%

-16.5

%

-

 

Intl

117

 

109

6.5

%

9.9

%

-3.4

%

 

221

208

6.0

%

7.8

%

-1.8

%

WW

438

 

491

-11.0

%

-10.3

%

-0.7

%

 

856

968

-11.6

%

-11.2

%

-0.4

%

OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US

5

 

5

18.5

%

18.5

%

-

 

 

7

10

-29.4

%

-29.4

%

-

 

Intl

55

 

74

-25.6

%

-21.1

%

-4.5

%

 

107

151

-29.3

%

-26.0

%

-3.3

%

WW

61

 

79

-23.1

%

-18.8

%

-4.3

%

 

114

161

-29.3

%

-26.2

%

-3.1

%

 
 
 
 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

 

 

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

 

 

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

NEUROSCIENCE
US

1,102

 

1,029

7.1

%

7.1

%

-

 

 

2,156

2,007

7.4

%

7.4

%

-

 

Intl

679

 

764

-11.1

%

-6.0

%

-5.1

%

 

1,428

1,590

-10.2

%

-5.2

%

-5.0

%

WW

1,782

 

1,793

-0.6

%

1.5

%

-2.1

%

 

3,585

3,597

-0.3

%

1.9

%

-2.2

%

CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US

34

 

64

-47.7

%

-47.7

%

-

 

 

75

134

-44.3

%

-44.3

%

-

 

Intl

129

 

143

-9.8

%

-4.6

%

-5.2

%

 

265

279

-5.1

%

-0.2

%

-4.9

%

WW

163

 

208

-21.5

%

-17.9

%

-3.6

%

 

340

414

-17.8

%

-14.5

%

-3.3

%

INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
US

784

 

721

8.8

%

8.8

%

-

 

 

1,549

1,434

8.0

%

8.0

%

-

 

Intl

269

 

310

-13.1

%

-9.0

%

-4.1

%

 

561

641

-12.4

%

-8.8

%

-3.6

%

WW

1,054

 

1,031

2.2

%

3.5

%

-1.3

%

 

2,110

2,075

1.7

%

2.8

%

-1.1

%

SPRAVATO
US

226

 

144

57.9

%

57.9

%

-

 

 

417

255

63.9

%

63.9

%

-

 

Intl

44

 

25

73.5

%

77.4

%

-3.9

%

 

78

45

74.6

%

76.3

%

-1.7

%

WW

271

 

169

60.2

%

60.8

%

-0.6

%

 

496

300

65.5

%

65.7

%

-0.2

%

OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US

57

 

100

-42.5

%

-42.5

%

-

 

 

115

184

-37.3

%

-37.3

%

-

 

Intl

237

 

286

-17.0

%

-10.8

%

-6.2

%

 

524

625

-16.2

%

-9.5

%

-6.7

%

WW

294

 

386

-23.7

%

-19.1

%

-4.6

%

 

639

809

-21.0

%

-15.8

%

-5.2

%

ONCOLOGY
US

2,636

 

2,069

27.4

%

27.4

%

-

 

 

5,019

3,958

26.8

%

26.8

%

-

 

Intl

2,455

 

2,329

5.4

%

10.8

%

-5.4

%

 

4,885

4,552

7.3

%

11.7

%

-4.4

%

WW

5,090

 

4,398

15.7

%

18.6

%

-2.9

%

 

9,904

8,510

16.4

%

18.7

%

-2.3

%

CARVYKTI
US

167

 

114

46.5

%

46.5

%

-

 

 

307

184

66.8

%

66.8

%

-

 

Intl

20

 

3

 * * *

 

36

5

 * * *
WW

186

 

117

59.8

%

59.9

%

-0.1

%

 

343

189

81.5

%

81.5

%

0.0

%

DARZALEX
US

1,641

 

1,322

24.2

%

24.2

%

-

 

 

3,105

2,513

23.6

%

23.6

%

-

 

Intl

1,237

 

1,110

11.5

%

17.9

%

-6.4

%

 

2,465

2,182

12.9

%

18.4

%

-5.5

%

WW

2,878

 

2,431

18.4

%

21.3

%

-2.9

%

 

5,570

4,695

18.6

%

21.2

%

-2.6

%

ERLEADA
US

318

 

241

32.2

%

32.2

%

-

 

 

603

490

23.0

%

23.0

%

-

 

Intl

418

 

326

28.0

%

32.8

%

-4.8

%

 

822

619

32.8

%

36.5

%

-3.7

%

WW

736

 

567

29.8

%

32.5

%

-2.7

%

 

1,425

1,109

28.4

%

30.5

%

-2.1

%

IMBRUVICA
US

246

 

262

-6.4

%

-6.4

%

-

 

 

511

532

-3.9

%

-3.9

%

-

 

Intl

525

 

579

-9.4

%

-5.6

%

-3.8

%

 

1,043

1,136

-8.3

%

-5.6

%

-2.7

%

WW

770

 

841

-8.5

%

-5.9

%

-2.6

%

 

1,554

1,668

-6.9

%

-5.1

%

-1.8

%

TECVAYLI
US

104

 

82

27.5

%

27.5

%

-

 

 

205

139

47.7

%

47.7

%

-

 

Intl

30

 

12

 * * *

 

63

18

 * * *
WW

135

 

94

42.9

%

43.5

%

-0.6

%

 

268

157

70.2

%

70.2

%

0.0

%

ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US

11

 

9

21.6

%

21.6

%

-

 

 

20

25

-19.7

%

-19.7

%

-

 

Intl

154

 

218

-29.6

%

-23.6

%

-6.0

%

 

326

447

-27.2

%

-22.1

%

-5.1

%

WW

165

 

227

-27.7

%

-21.9

%

-5.8

%

 

346

472

-26.8

%

-22.0

%

-4.8

%

OTHER ONCOLOGY
US

148

 

40

 * *

-

 

 

267

75

 * *

-

 

Intl

71

 

80

-10.4

%

-6.0

%

-4.4

%

 

131

144

-8.5

%

-5.8

%

-2.7

%

WW

221

 

120

84.2

%

87.2

%

-3.0

%

 

399

219

82.4

%

84.2

%

-1.8

%

 
 
 
 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

 

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

 

 

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US

743

 

684

8.7

%

8.7

%

-

 

 

1,509

1,284

17.5

%

17.5

%

-

 

Intl

296

 

289

2.6

%

11.2

%

-8.6

%

 

579

561

3.4

%

11.0

%

-7.6

%

WW

1,039

 

972

6.9

%

9.4

%

-2.5

%

 

2,088

1,844

13.2

%

15.5

%

-2.3

%

OPSUMIT
US

373

 

328

13.7

%

13.7

%

-

 

 

729

601

21.3

%

21.3

%

-

 

Intl

170

 

179

-5.0

%

0.5

%

-5.5

%

 

339

346

-2.2

%

2.5

%

-4.7

%

WW

544

 

507

7.1

%

9.1

%

-2.0

%

 

1,068

947

12.7

%

14.4

%

-1.7

%

UPTRAVI
US

349

 

338

3.3

%

3.3

%

-

 

 

741

642

15.5

%

15.5

%

-

 

Intl

76

 

61

24.6

%

34.4

%

-9.8

%

 

152

119

27.6

%

36.4

%

-8.8

%

WW

426

 

399

6.6

%

8.1

%

-1.5

%

 

894

761

17.4

%

18.7

%

-1.3

%

OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US

20

 

18

18.8

%

18.8

%

-

 

 

38

41

-6.1

%

-6.1

%

-

 

Intl

50

 

48

3.1

%

21.0

%

-17.9

%

 

89

95

-6.7

%

10.2

%

-16.9

%

WW

71

 

66

7.2

%

20.4

%

-13.2

%

 

127

136

-6.5

%

5.3

%

-11.8

%

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US

717

 

776

-7.7

%

-7.7

%

-

 

 

1,348

1,491

-9.6

%

-9.6

%

-

 

Intl

176

 

174

0.6

%

4.0

%

-3.4

%

 

373

386

-3.6

%

-1.9

%

-1.7

%

WW

892

 

950

-6.2

%

-5.5

%

-0.7

%

 

1,721

1,877

-8.3

%

-8.0

%

-0.3

%

XARELTO
US

587

 

637

-7.9

%

-7.9

%

-

 

 

1,105

1,215

-9.1

%

-9.1

%

-

 

Intl

-

 

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

-

-

 

-

 

-

 

WW

587

 

637

-7.9

%

-7.9

%

-

 

 

1,105

1,215

-9.1

%

-9.1

%

-

 

OTHER
US

129

 

138

-6.4

%

-6.4

%

-

 

 

243

275

-11.8

%

-11.8

%

-

 

Intl

176

 

174

0.6

%

4.0

%

-3.4

%

 

373

386

-3.6

%

-1.9

%

-1.7

%

WW

305

 

313

-2.5

%

-0.6

%

-1.9

%

 

616

662

-7.0

%

-6.0

%

-1.0

%

 
TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
US

8,510

 

7,818

8.9

%

8.9

%

-

 

 

16,122

14,841

8.6

%

8.6

%

-

 

Intl

5,980

 

5,913

1.1

%

6.4

%

-5.3

%

 

11,930

12,303

-3.0

%

1.0

%

-4.0

%

WW$

14,490

 

13,731

5.5

%

7.8

%

-2.3

%

$

28,052

27,144

3.3

%

5.2

%

-1.9

%

 
See footnotes at end of schedule
 
 
 

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)

SECOND QUARTER

SIX MONTHS

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

% Change

MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

2024

2023

Reported

Operational (1)

Currency

 
CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
US$

1,119

 

908

23.3

%

23.3

%

-

 

$

2,144

1,771

21.1

%

21.1

%

-

 

Intl

753

 

712

5.7

%

11.2

%

-5.5

%

 

1,534

1,352

13.4

%

18.9

%

-5.5

%

WW

1,873

 

1,620