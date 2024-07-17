Nyse Other stock markets Market Closed - 04:00:02 2024-07-16 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 151 USD +1.19% +2.69% -3.66% 12:23pm Earnings Flash (JNJ) JOHNSON & JOHNSON Posts Q2 Revenue $22.45B MT 12:23pm Earnings Flash (JNJ) JOHNSON & JOHNSON Reports Q2 EPS $2.82 MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions ETFs Summary All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages Trading Ideas MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies Johnson & Johnson reports Q2 2024 results July 17, 2024 at 06:21 am EDT Share 2024 Second-Quarter reported sales growth of 4.3% to $22.4 Billion with operational growth of 6.6%* and adjusted operational growth of 6.5%*. Adjusted operational growth excluding COVID-19 Vaccine of 7.1%* 2024 Second-Quarter Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 decreasing by 5.9% due to one-time special charges and adjusted EPS of $2.82 increasing by 10.2%* Significant new product pipeline progress including TREMFYA IBD and subcutaneous filings, RYBREVANT subcutaneous filing, and VARIPULSE admIRE data release Company increases Full-Year 2024 operational sales5 guidance to reflect the acquisition of Shockwave Medical Company updates Full-Year 2024 adjusted operational EPS guidance to reflect improved performance; costs associated with recent strategic acquisitions more than offset the improvement Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2024. “Johnson & Johnson's second quarter performance reflects our relentless focus on advancing the next wave of medical innovation and resulted in strong sales and adjusted operational earnings per share growth,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With a robust pipeline, upcoming regulatory milestones for RYBREVANT and TREMFYA, the integration of Shockwave, and continued expansion of newly launched products, including ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses and our VARIPULSE platform, we have a strong foundation for near and long-term growth.” Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson. Overall financial results Q2 ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Reported Sales $22,447 $21,519 4.3% Net Earnings $4,686 $5,376 -12.8% EPS (diluted) $1.93 $2.05 -5.9% Q2 Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS) 2024 2023 % Change Operational Sales1,2 6.6% Adjusted Operational Sales1,3 6.5% Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3 7.1% Adjusted Net Earnings1,4 $6,840 $6,730 1.6% Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4 $2.82 $2.56 10.2% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency 4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: values may have been rounded Regional sales results Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 U.S. $12,569 $11,657 7.8% 7.8 — 7.6 International 9,878 9,862 0.2 5.1 (4.9) 5.3 Worldwide $22,447 $21,519 4.3% 6.6 (2.3) 6.5 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded Segment sales results Q2 % Change ($ in Millions) 2024 2023 Reported Operational1,2 Currency Adjusted Operational1,3 Innovative Medicine $14,490 $13,731 5.5% 7.8 (2.3) 8.0 MedTech 7,957 7,788 2.2 4.4 (2.2) 4.0 Worldwide $22,447 $21,519 4.3% 6.6 (2.3) 6.5 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules 2 Excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency Note: values may have been rounded Second Quarter 2024 segment commentary: Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency. Innovative Medicine Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 8.8%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and Other Oncology in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) and STELARA (ustekinumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by Other Neuroscience. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.8%*. MedTech MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.4%*, with acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 0.4%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, and wound closure products in General Surgery. Full-year 2024 guidance: Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP. Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact for the recent acquisitions of Shockwave Medical, Proteologix, and NM26 Bispecific Antibody. Non-GAAP* 2024 April 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $10.68 Improved performance outlook $0.05 July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A $10.73 M&A impact ($0.68) July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 $10.05 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance ($ in Billions, except EPS) July 2024 April 2024 Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5 Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point 5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8% 5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8% Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $89.2B – $89.6B / $89.4B 6.1% – 6.6% / 6.4% $88.7B – $89.1B / $88.9B 5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8% Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B 4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0% $88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B 4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0% Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $10.00 – $10.10 / $10.05 0.8% – 1.8% / 1.3% $10.60 – $10.75 / $10.68 6.9% – 8.4% / 7.7% Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point $9.97 – $10.07 / $10.02 0.5% – 1.5% / 1.0% $10.57 – $10.72 / $10.65 6.6% – 8.1% / 7.4% 1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures 2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency 3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2024 = $1.08 and April 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only) 4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items 5 Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine Note: percentages may have been rounded Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast. Notable announcements in the quarter: The information contained in this section should be read together with Johnson & Johnson’s other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases and information available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at News Releases, as well as Innovative Medicine News Center, MedTech News & Events, www.factsabouttalc.com, and www.LLTManagementInformation.com. Regulatory CHMP adopts positive opinion for BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with susceptible FGFR3 genetic alterations Press Release RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy is the first therapy approved by the European Commission for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations Press Release Johnson & Johnson submits application to U.S. FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease Press Release Subcutaneous amivantamab Biologics License Application submitted to U.S. FDA for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer Press Release DePuy Synthes Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for Use in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty Procedures Press Release Johnson & Johnson submits regulatory applications to European Medicines Agency for TREMFYA (guselkumab) for treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease Press Release CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) is the first BCMA-targeted treatment approved by the European Commission for patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy Press Release Data Releases CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival in landmark CARTITUDE-4 study1 Press Release Nipocalimab pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrates longest sustained disease control in FcRn class for broadest population of myasthenia gravis patients Press Release TREMFYA (guselkumab) studies underscore its potential to be the only IL-23 inhibitor to offer both subcutaneous and intravenous induction Press Release Johnson & Johnson showcases innovation and leadership in rheumatology at EULAR 2024 Congress Press Release Johnson & Johnson pivotal study of seltorexant shows statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms and sleep disturbance outcomes Press Release Johnson & Johnson advances leadership in oncology innovation with more than 75 clinical study and real-world presentations at ASCO and EHA Press Release TREMFYA (guselkumab) demonstrates superiority versus STELARA (ustekinumab) in Phase 3 Crohn’s disease program Press Release TREMFYA (guselkumab) QUASAR Maintenance Study in UC met its primary endpoint and all major secondary endpoints, including highly statistically significant rates of endoscopic remission Press Release Biosense Webster Presents Late-Breaking Data from admIRE Clinical Trial at the Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting Press Release TAR-210 results show 90% recurrence-free survival and 90% complete response in patients with high-risk and intermediate-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, respectively Press Release Johnson & Johnson Highlights Commitment to Transform Treatment of Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2024 Press Release Phase 2 data for ERLEADA (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy following radical prostatectomy in patients with high-risk localized prostate cancer show 100% biochemical free recurrence rate more than two years post-surgery Press Release TAR-200 monotherapy shows greater than 80% complete response rate in patients with high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer Press Release Product Launch Biosense Webster Launches New Version of CARTO 3 Electro-Anatomical Mapping System Press Release Other Johnson & Johnson Strengthens Pipeline to Lead in Atopic Dermatitis With the Completion of the Acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, Gaining Ownership of NM261 Press Release Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Proteologix, Inc. Press Release Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Shockwave Medical Press Release Johnson & Johnson to Obtain Rights to a Clinical-Stage Bispecific Antibody to Address Distinct Patient Needs in Atopic Dermatitis Press Release Johnson & Johnson Announces Plan by its Subsidiary, LLT Management LLC, to Resolve All Current and Future Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims Through a Consensual “Prepackaged” Reorganization Press Release 1 Subsequent to the quarter Webcast information: Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations. About Johnson & Johnson: At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Non-GAAP financial measures: * “Operational sales growth” excluding the impact of translational currency, “adjusted operational sales growth” excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as “adjusted net earnings”, “adjusted diluted earnings per share” and “adjusted operational diluted earnings per share” excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results. Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the company’s website at quarterly results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, an Innovative Medicine pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today’s earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at quarterly results. Note to investors concerning forward-looking statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, and market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies; and the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the separation of Kenvue Inc. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by segment of business Innovative Medicine (1) U.S. $ 8,510 7,818 8.9 % 8.9 - $ 16,122 14,841 8.6 % 8.6 - International 5,980 5,913 1.1 6.4 (5.3 ) 11,930 12,303 (3.0 ) 1.0 (4.0 ) 14,490 13,731 5.5 7.8 (2.3 ) 28,052 27,144 3.3 5.2 (1.9 ) Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) U.S. 8,510 7,818 8.9 8.9 - 16,122 14,841 8.6 8.6 - International 5,808 5,628 3.2 8.7 (5.5 ) 11,733 11,271 4.1 8.5 (4.4 ) 14,318 13,446 6.5 8.8 (2.3 ) 27,855 26,112 6.7 8.6 (1.9 ) MedTech U.S. 4,059 3,839 5.7 5.7 - 8,067 7,598 6.2 6.2 - International 3,898 3,949 (1.3 ) 3.2 (4.5 ) 7,711 7,671 0.5 4.6 (4.1 ) 7,957 7,788 2.2 4.4 (2.2 ) 15,778 15,269 3.3 5.4 (2.1 ) U.S. 12,569 11,657 7.8 7.8 - 24,189 22,439 7.8 7.8 - International 9,878 9,862 0.2 5.1 (4.9 ) 19,641 19,974 (1.7 ) 2.4 (4.1 ) Worldwide 22,447 21,519 4.3 6.6 (2.3 ) 43,830 42,413 3.3 5.2 (1.9 ) U.S. 12,569 11,657 7.8 7.8 - 24,189 22,439 7.8 7.8 - International 9,706 9,577 1.3 6.4 (5.1 ) 19,444 18,942 2.7 6.9 (4.2 ) Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1) $ 22,275 21,234 4.9 % 7.2 (2.3 ) $ 43,633 41,381 5.4 % 7.4 (2.0 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area U.S. $ 12,569 11,657 7.8 % 7.8 - $ 24,189 22,439 7.8 % 7.8 - Europe 5,214 5,131 1.6 3.4 (1.8 ) 10,377 10,721 (3.2 ) (2.4 ) (0.8 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,212 1,136 6.7 22.6 (15.9 ) 2,406 2,212 8.8 21.9 (13.1 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,452 3,595 (4.0 ) 1.9 (5.9 ) 6,858 7,041 (2.6 ) 3.4 (6.0 ) International 9,878 9,862 0.2 5.1 (4.9 ) 19,641 19,974 (1.7 ) 2.4 (4.1 ) Worldwide $ 22,447 21,519 4.3 % 6.6 (2.3 ) $ 43,830 42,413 3.3 % 5.2 (1.9 ) Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Supplementary Sales Data (Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS Percent Change Percent Change 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency 2024 2023 Total Operations Currency Sales to customers by geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine) U.S.* $ 12,569 11,657 7.8 % 7.8 - $ 24,189 22,439 7.8 % 7.8 - Europe(1) 5,042 4,846 4.1 6.0 (1.9 ) 10,180 9,689 5.1 6.0 (0.9 ) Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.* 1,212 1,136 6.7 22.6 (15.9 ) 2,406 2,212 8.8 21.9 (13.1 ) Asia-Pacific, Africa* 3,452 3,595 (4.0 ) 1.9 (5.9 ) 6,858 7,041 (2.6 ) 3.4 (6.0 ) International 9,706 9,577 1.3 6.4 (5.1 ) 19,444 18,942 2.7 6.9 (4.2 ) Worldwide $ 22,275 21,234 4.9 % 7.2 (2.3 ) $ 43,633 41,381 5.4 % 7.4 (2.0 ) Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely. (1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules *No COVID-19 Vaccine sales Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SECOND QUARTER 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 22,447 100.0 $ 21,519 100.0 4.3 Cost of products sold 6,869 30.6 6,462 30.0 6.3 Gross Profit 15,578 69.4 15,057 70.0 3.5 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,681 25.3 5,396 25.1 5.3 Research and development expense 3,440 15.3 3,703 17.2 (7.1 ) In-process research and development impairments 194 0.9 - 0.0 Interest (income) expense, net (125 ) (0.6 ) (109 ) (0.5 ) Other (income) expense, net 653 2.9 (384 ) (1.8 ) Restructuring (13 ) 0.0 145 0.7 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 5,748 25.6 6,306 29.3 (8.8 ) Provision for taxes on income 1,062 4.7 930 4.3 14.2 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 4,686 20.9 $ 5,376 25.0 (12.8 ) Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - (232 ) Net earnings $ 4,686 $ 5,144 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 1.93 $ 2.05 (5.9 ) Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ (0.09 ) Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,422.0 2,625.7 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 18.5 % 14.7 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 8,404 37.4 $ 8,005 37.2 5.0 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 6,840 30.5 $ 6,730 31.3 1.6 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 2.82 $ 2.56 10.2 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 18.6 % 15.9 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) SIX MONTHS 2024 2023 Percent Percent Percent Increase Amount to Sales Amount to Sales (Decrease) Sales to customers $ 43,830 100.0 $ 42,413 100.0 3.3 Cost of products sold 13,380 30.5 13,149 31.0 1.8 Gross Profit 30,450 69.5 29,264 69.0 4.1 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 10,938 25.0 10,302 24.3 6.2 Research and development expense 6,982 16.0 7,158 16.9 (2.5 ) In-process research and development impairments 194 0.4 49 0.1 Interest (income) expense, net (334 ) (0.8 ) (95 ) (0.2 ) Other (income) expense, net 3,057 7.0 6,556 15.5 Restructuring 151 0.3 275 0.6 Earnings before provision for taxes on income 9,462 21.6 5,019 11.8 88.5 Provision for taxes on income 1,521 3.5 134 0.3 1,035.1 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 7,941 18.1 $ 4,885 11.5 62.6 Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax - 191 Net earnings $ 7,941 $ 5,076 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 3.27 $ 1.86 75.8 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations $ - $ 0.07 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,428.5 2,630.7 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 16.1 % 2.7 % Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1) Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations $ 16,281 37.1 $ 15,541 36.6 4.8 Net earnings from Continuing Operations $ 13,420 30.6 $ 13,070 30.8 2.7 Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations $ 5.53 $ 4.97 11.3 Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations 17.6 % 15.9 % (1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Second Quarter Six Months Ended (Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported $4,686 $5,376 $7,941 $4,885 Pre-tax Adjustments Litigation related 352 137 3,078 7,037 Intangible Asset Amortization expense 1,106 1,130 2,184 2,252 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1 64 165 73 609 Restructuring related 2 (11 ) 145 160 275 Medical Device Regulation 3 68 85 119 149 Acquisition, integration and divestiture related 452 38 600 80 (Gains)/losses on securities 431 (1 ) 411 71 IPR&D impairments 194 - 194 49 Tax Adjustments Tax impact on special item adjustments 4 (437 ) (307 ) (1,293 ) (2,287 ) Tax legislation and other tax related (65 ) (38 ) (47 ) (50 ) Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax $6,840 $6,730 $13,420 $13,070 Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,422.0 2,625.7 2,428.5 2,630.7 Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $2.82 $2.56 $5.53 $4.97 Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted) $2.82 $5.54 Notes: 1 COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments. 2 In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring income of $63 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($81 million expense Q2 2024 YTD) and $145 million expense in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 ($275 million Q2 2023 YTD) include asset divestments and the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments. In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $52 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($79 million Q2 2024 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits. 3 European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company’s previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which will be completed during 2024. 4 The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings. Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SECOND QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 5.5 % 2.2 % 4.3 % U.S. 8.9 % 5.7 % 7.8 % International 1.1 % (1.3 )% 0.2 % WW Currency (2.3 ) (2.2 ) (2.3 ) U.S. - - - International (5.3 ) (4.5 ) (4.9 ) WW Operational 7.8 % 4.4 % 6.6 % U.S. 8.9 % 5.7 % 7.8 % International 6.4 % 3.2 % 5.1 % Shockwave (1.0 ) (0.4 ) U.S. (2.0 ) (0.7 ) International 0.0 0.0 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) 0.2 0.6 0.3 U.S. 0.1 1.0 0.5 International 0.2 0.1 0.2 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D 8.0 % 4.0 % 6.5 % U.S. 9.0 % 4.7 % 7.6 % International 6.6 % 3.3 % 5.3 % COVID-19 Vaccine 1.0 0.6 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 2.3 1.3 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine 9.0 % 4.0 % 7.1 % U.S. 9.0 % 4.7 % 7.6 % International 8.9 % 3.3 % 6.6 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure Adjusted Operational Sales Growth SIX MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL Segments Innovative Medicine MedTech Total WW As Reported 3.3 % 3.3 % 3.3 % U.S. 8.6 % 6.2 % 7.8 % International (3.0 )% 0.5 % (1.7 )% WW Currency (1.9 ) (2.1 ) (1.9 ) U.S. - - - International (4.0 ) (4.1 ) (4.1 ) WW Operational 5.2 % 5.4 % 5.2 % U.S. 8.6 % 6.2 % 7.8 % International 1.0 % 4.6 % 2.4 % Shockwave (0.5 ) (0.2 ) U.S. (1.0 ) (0.3 ) International 0.0 0.0 All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D) 0.1 0.3 0.2 U.S. 0.1 0.6 0.3 International 0.1 0.1 0.1 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D 5.3 % 5.2 % 5.2 % U.S. 8.7 % 5.8 % 7.8 % International 1.1 % 4.7 % 2.5 % COVID-19 Vaccine 3.4 2.2 U.S. 0.0 0.0 International 7.5 4.5 WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine 8.7 % 5.2 % 7.4 % U.S. 8.7 % 5.8 % 7.8 % International 8.6 % 4.7 % 7.0 % Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2) 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency IMMUNOLOGY US $ 2,978 2,865 4.0 % 4.0 % - $ 5,431 5,313 2.2 % 2.2 % - Intl 1,744 1,631 6.9 % 13.2 % -6.3 % 3,538 3,295 7.4 % 12.1 % -4.7 % WW 4,722 4,496 5.0 % 7.3 % -2.3 % 8,969 8,608 4.2 % 6.0 % -1.8 % REMICADE US 231 277 -16.7 % -16.7 % - 497 553 -10.1 % -10.1 % - US Exports (3) 35 33 7.9 % 7.9 % - 62 74 -15.4 % -15.4 % - Intl 127 152 -16.6 % -12.0 % -4.6 % 268 322 -16.9 % -13.2 % -3.7 % WW 393 462 -14.9 % -13.4 % -1.5 % 827 949 -12.9 % -11.6 % -1.3 % SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA US 267 285 -6.3 % -6.3 % - 521 556 -6.2 % -6.2 % - Intl 270 244 10.9 % 22.8 % -11.9 % 569 510 11.7 % 21.3 % -9.6 % WW 537 529 1.6 % 7.1 % -5.5 % 1,091 1,066 2.3 % 7.0 % -4.7 % STELARA US 1,855 1,817 2.1 % 2.1 % - 3,251 3,268 -0.5 % -0.5 % - Intl 1,030 981 5.0 % 10.1 % -5.1 % 2,085 1,974 5.6 % 9.1 % -3.5 % WW 2,885 2,797 3.1 % 4.9 % -1.8 % 5,336 5,241 1.8 % 3.1 % -1.3 % TREMFYA US 589 450 30.8 % 30.8 % - 1,098 856 28.2 % 28.2 % - Intl 317 255 23.9 % 30.5 % -6.6 % 616 489 25.8 % 31.0 % -5.2 % WW 906 706 28.3 % 30.7 % -2.4 % 1,714 1,346 27.3 % 29.2 % -1.9 % OTHER IMMUNOLOGY US 2 4 -51.5 % -51.5 % - 2 7 -75.4 % -75.4 % - Intl 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - WW 2 4 -51.5 % -51.5 % - 2 7 -75.4 % -75.4 % - INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 334 395 -15.4 % -15.4 % - 658 787 -16.4 % -16.4 % - Intl 631 727 -13.1 % -11.6 % -1.5 % 1,128 1,920 -41.3 % -40.7 % -0.6 % WW 965 1,121 -13.9 % -12.9 % -1.0 % 1,786 2,707 -34.0 % -33.7 % -0.3 % COVID-19 VACCINE US 0 0 - - - 0 0 - - - Intl 172 285 -39.7 % -39.7 % 0.0 % 197 1,032 -80.9 % -80.9 % 0.0 % WW 172 285 -39.7 % -39.7 % 0.0 % 197 1,032 -80.9 % -80.9 % 0.0 % EDURANT / rilpivirine US 8 8 -2.8 % -2.8 % - 16 17 -7.0 % -7.0 % - Intl 288 258 11.5 % 13.0 % -1.5 % 603 529 14.1 % 14.4 % -0.3 % WW 297 266 11.0 % 12.5 % -1.5 % 620 546 13.4 % 13.7 % -0.3 % PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA US 321 382 -16.0 % -16.0 % - 635 760 -16.5 % -16.5 % - Intl 117 109 6.5 % 9.9 % -3.4 % 221 208 6.0 % 7.8 % -1.8 % WW 438 491 -11.0 % -10.3 % -0.7 % 856 968 -11.6 % -11.2 % -0.4 % OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES US 5 5 18.5 % 18.5 % - 7 10 -29.4 % -29.4 % - Intl 55 74 -25.6 % -21.1 % -4.5 % 107 151 -29.3 % -26.0 % -3.3 % WW 61 79 -23.1 % -18.8 % -4.3 % 114 161 -29.3 % -26.2 % -3.1 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency NEUROSCIENCE US 1,102 1,029 7.1 % 7.1 % - 2,156 2,007 7.4 % 7.4 % - Intl 679 764 -11.1 % -6.0 % -5.1 % 1,428 1,590 -10.2 % -5.2 % -5.0 % WW 1,782 1,793 -0.6 % 1.5 % -2.1 % 3,585 3,597 -0.3 % 1.9 % -2.2 % CONCERTA / Methylphenidate US 34 64 -47.7 % -47.7 % - 75 134 -44.3 % -44.3 % - Intl 129 143 -9.8 % -4.6 % -5.2 % 265 279 -5.1 % -0.2 % -4.9 % WW 163 208 -21.5 % -17.9 % -3.6 % 340 414 -17.8 % -14.5 % -3.3 % INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /

INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA US 784 721 8.8 % 8.8 % - 1,549 1,434 8.0 % 8.0 % - Intl 269 310 -13.1 % -9.0 % -4.1 % 561 641 -12.4 % -8.8 % -3.6 % WW 1,054 1,031 2.2 % 3.5 % -1.3 % 2,110 2,075 1.7 % 2.8 % -1.1 % SPRAVATO US 226 144 57.9 % 57.9 % - 417 255 63.9 % 63.9 % - Intl 44 25 73.5 % 77.4 % -3.9 % 78 45 74.6 % 76.3 % -1.7 % WW 271 169 60.2 % 60.8 % -0.6 % 496 300 65.5 % 65.7 % -0.2 % OTHER NEUROSCIENCE US 57 100 -42.5 % -42.5 % - 115 184 -37.3 % -37.3 % - Intl 237 286 -17.0 % -10.8 % -6.2 % 524 625 -16.2 % -9.5 % -6.7 % WW 294 386 -23.7 % -19.1 % -4.6 % 639 809 -21.0 % -15.8 % -5.2 % ONCOLOGY US 2,636 2,069 27.4 % 27.4 % - 5,019 3,958 26.8 % 26.8 % - Intl 2,455 2,329 5.4 % 10.8 % -5.4 % 4,885 4,552 7.3 % 11.7 % -4.4 % WW 5,090 4,398 15.7 % 18.6 % -2.9 % 9,904 8,510 16.4 % 18.7 % -2.3 % CARVYKTI US 167 114 46.5 % 46.5 % - 307 184 66.8 % 66.8 % - Intl 20 3 * * * 36 5 * * * WW 186 117 59.8 % 59.9 % -0.1 % 343 189 81.5 % 81.5 % 0.0 % DARZALEX US 1,641 1,322 24.2 % 24.2 % - 3,105 2,513 23.6 % 23.6 % - Intl 1,237 1,110 11.5 % 17.9 % -6.4 % 2,465 2,182 12.9 % 18.4 % -5.5 % WW 2,878 2,431 18.4 % 21.3 % -2.9 % 5,570 4,695 18.6 % 21.2 % -2.6 % ERLEADA US 318 241 32.2 % 32.2 % - 603 490 23.0 % 23.0 % - Intl 418 326 28.0 % 32.8 % -4.8 % 822 619 32.8 % 36.5 % -3.7 % WW 736 567 29.8 % 32.5 % -2.7 % 1,425 1,109 28.4 % 30.5 % -2.1 % IMBRUVICA US 246 262 -6.4 % -6.4 % - 511 532 -3.9 % -3.9 % - Intl 525 579 -9.4 % -5.6 % -3.8 % 1,043 1,136 -8.3 % -5.6 % -2.7 % WW 770 841 -8.5 % -5.9 % -2.6 % 1,554 1,668 -6.9 % -5.1 % -1.8 % TECVAYLI US 104 82 27.5 % 27.5 % - 205 139 47.7 % 47.7 % - Intl 30 12 * * * 63 18 * * * WW 135 94 42.9 % 43.5 % -0.6 % 268 157 70.2 % 70.2 % 0.0 % ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate US 11 9 21.6 % 21.6 % - 20 25 -19.7 % -19.7 % - Intl 154 218 -29.6 % -23.6 % -6.0 % 326 447 -27.2 % -22.1 % -5.1 % WW 165 227 -27.7 % -21.9 % -5.8 % 346 472 -26.8 % -22.0 % -4.8 % OTHER ONCOLOGY US 148 40 * * - 267 75 * * - Intl 71 80 -10.4 % -6.0 % -4.4 % 131 144 -8.5 % -5.8 % -2.7 % WW 221 120 84.2 % 87.2 % -3.0 % 399 219 82.4 % 84.2 % -1.8 % REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 743 684 8.7 % 8.7 % - 1,509 1,284 17.5 % 17.5 % - Intl 296 289 2.6 % 11.2 % -8.6 % 579 561 3.4 % 11.0 % -7.6 % WW 1,039 972 6.9 % 9.4 % -2.5 % 2,088 1,844 13.2 % 15.5 % -2.3 % OPSUMIT US 373 328 13.7 % 13.7 % - 729 601 21.3 % 21.3 % - Intl 170 179 -5.0 % 0.5 % -5.5 % 339 346 -2.2 % 2.5 % -4.7 % WW 544 507 7.1 % 9.1 % -2.0 % 1,068 947 12.7 % 14.4 % -1.7 % UPTRAVI US 349 338 3.3 % 3.3 % - 741 642 15.5 % 15.5 % - Intl 76 61 24.6 % 34.4 % -9.8 % 152 119 27.6 % 36.4 % -8.8 % WW 426 399 6.6 % 8.1 % -1.5 % 894 761 17.4 % 18.7 % -1.3 % OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION US 20 18 18.8 % 18.8 % - 38 41 -6.1 % -6.1 % - Intl 50 48 3.1 % 21.0 % -17.9 % 89 95 -6.7 % 10.2 % -16.9 % WW 71 66 7.2 % 20.4 % -13.2 % 127 136 -6.5 % 5.3 % -11.8 % CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER US 717 776 -7.7 % -7.7 % - 1,348 1,491 -9.6 % -9.6 % - Intl 176 174 0.6 % 4.0 % -3.4 % 373 386 -3.6 % -1.9 % -1.7 % WW 892 950 -6.2 % -5.5 % -0.7 % 1,721 1,877 -8.3 % -8.0 % -0.3 % XARELTO US 587 637 -7.9 % -7.9 % - 1,105 1,215 -9.1 % -9.1 % - Intl - - - - - - - - - - WW 587 637 -7.9 % -7.9 % - 1,105 1,215 -9.1 % -9.1 % - OTHER US 129 138 -6.4 % -6.4 % - 243 275 -11.8 % -11.8 % - Intl 176 174 0.6 % 4.0 % -3.4 % 373 386 -3.6 % -1.9 % -1.7 % WW 305 313 -2.5 % -0.6 % -1.9 % 616 662 -7.0 % -6.0 % -1.0 % TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE US 8,510 7,818 8.9 % 8.9 % - 16,122 14,841 8.6 % 8.6 % - Intl 5,980 5,913 1.1 % 6.4 % -5.3 % 11,930 12,303 -3.0 % 1.0 % -4.0 % WW $ 14,490 13,731 5.5 % 7.8 % -2.3 % $ 28,052 27,144 3.3 % 5.2 % -1.9 % See footnotes at end of schedule REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM) SECOND QUARTER SIX MONTHS % Change % Change MEDTECH SEGMENT (2) 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency 2024 2023 Reported Operational (1) Currency CARDIOVASCULAR (4) US $ 1,119 908 23.3 % 23.3 % - $ 2,144 1,771 21.1 % 21.1 % - Intl 753 712 5.7 % 11.2 % -5.5 % 1,534 1,352 13.4 % 18.9 % -5.5 % WW 1,873 1,620