Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2024. “Johnson & Johnson's second quarter performance reflects our relentless focus on advancing the next wave of medical innovation and resulted in strong sales and adjusted operational earnings per share growth,” said Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “With a robust pipeline, upcoming regulatory milestones for RYBREVANT and TREMFYA, the integration of Shockwave, and continued expansion of newly launched products, including ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day contact lenses and our VARIPULSE platform, we have a strong foundation for near and long-term growth.”
Unless otherwise noted, the financial results and earnings guidance included below reflect the continuing operations of Johnson & Johnson.
Overall financial results
|Q2
|($ in Millions, except EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
|Reported Sales
$22,447
$21,519
4.3%
|Net Earnings
$4,686
$5,376
-12.8%
|EPS (diluted)
$1.93
$2.05
-5.9%
|Q2
|Non-GAAP* ($ in Millions, except EPS)
2024
2023
% Change
|Operational Sales1,2
6.6%
|Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
6.5%
|Adjusted Operational Sales ex. COVID-19 Vaccine1,3
7.1%
|Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
$6,840
$6,730
1.6%
|Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$2.82
$2.56
10.2%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4
Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
Note: values may have been rounded
Regional sales results
Q2
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
U.S.
$12,569
$11,657
7.8%
7.8
—
7.6
International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9)
5.3
Worldwide
$22,447
$21,519
4.3%
6.6
(2.3)
6.5
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
Segment sales results
Q2
% Change
($ in Millions)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational1,2
Currency
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Innovative Medicine
$14,490
$13,731
5.5%
7.8
(2.3)
8.0
MedTech
7,957
7,788
2.2
4.4
(2.2)
4.0
Worldwide
$22,447
$21,519
4.3%
6.6
(2.3)
6.5
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2
Excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
Second Quarter 2024 segment commentary:
Operational sales* reflected below excludes the impact of translational currency.
Innovative Medicine
Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales, excluding the COVID-19 Vaccine, grew 8.8%*. Growth was driven by DARZALEX (daratumumab), ERLEADA (apalutamide), and Other Oncology in Oncology, TREMFYA (guselkumab) and STELARA (ustekinumab) in Immunology, and SPRAVATO (esketamine) in Neuroscience. Growth was partially offset by Other Neuroscience. Including the COVID-19 Vaccine, Innovative Medicine worldwide operational sales grew 7.8%*.
MedTech
MedTech worldwide operational sales grew 4.4%*, with acquisitions and divestitures positively impacting growth by 0.4%. Operational sales growth was driven primarily by electrophysiology products and Abiomed in Cardiovascular, previously referred to as Interventional Solutions, and wound closure products in General Surgery.
Full-year 2024 guidance:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses, and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
Johnson & Johnson is updating its 2024 guidance, including adjusted operational EPS guidance, to reflect improved performance and the impact for the recent acquisitions of Shockwave Medical, Proteologix, and NM26 Bispecific Antibody.
Non-GAAP*
2024
April 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2
$10.68
Improved performance outlook
$0.05
July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2 pre-M&A
$10.73
M&A impact
($0.68)
July 2024 Adjusted Operational EPS1,2
$10.05
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
|Note: Adjusted operational EPS figures reflect midpoint of issued guidance
|($ in Billions, except EPS)
July 2024
April 2024
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2,5
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%
5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%
Operational Sales2,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$89.2B – $89.6B / $89.4B
6.1% – 6.6% / 6.4%
$88.7B – $89.1B / $88.9B
5.5% – 6.0% / 5.8%
Estimated Reported Sales3,5/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B
4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0%
$88.0B – $88.4B / $88.2B
4.7% – 5.2% / 5.0%
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4/ Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$10.00 – $10.10 / $10.05
0.8% – 1.8% / 1.3%
$10.60 – $10.75 / $10.68
6.9% – 8.4% / 7.7%
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4 / Mid-point
Change vs. Prior Year / Mid-point
$9.97 – $10.07 / $10.02
0.5% – 1.5% / 1.0%
$10.57 – $10.72 / $10.65
6.6% – 8.1% / 7.4%
1
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3
Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2024 = $1.08 and April 2024 = $1.08 (Illustrative purposes only)
4
Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
5
Excludes COVID-19 Vaccine
|Note: percentages may have been rounded
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
Notable announcements in the quarter:
Regulatory
CHMP adopts positive opinion for BALVERSA (erdafitinib) for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with susceptible FGFR3 genetic alterations
Press Release
RYBREVANT (amivantamab) in combination with chemotherapy is the first therapy approved by the European Commission for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with activating EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson submits application to U.S. FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease
Press Release
Subcutaneous amivantamab Biologics License Application submitted to U.S. FDA for patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
Press Release
DePuy Synthes Receives 510(k) FDA Clearance of the VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution for Use in Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty Procedures
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson submits regulatory applications to European Medicines Agency for TREMFYA (guselkumab) for treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease
Press Release
CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) is the first BCMA-targeted treatment approved by the European Commission for patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy
Press Release
Data Releases
CARVYKTI (ciltacabtagene autoleucel) achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival in landmark CARTITUDE-4 study1
Press Release
Nipocalimab pivotal Phase 3 trial demonstrates longest sustained disease control in FcRn class for broadest population of myasthenia gravis patients
Press Release
TREMFYA (guselkumab) studies underscore its potential to be the only IL-23 inhibitor to offer both subcutaneous and intravenous induction
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson showcases innovation and leadership in rheumatology at EULAR 2024 Congress
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson pivotal study of seltorexant shows statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in depressive symptoms and sleep disturbance outcomes
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson advances leadership in oncology innovation with more than 75 clinical study and real-world presentations at ASCO and EHA
Press Release
TREMFYA (guselkumab) demonstrates superiority versus STELARA (ustekinumab) in Phase 3 Crohn’s disease program
Press Release
TREMFYA (guselkumab) QUASAR Maintenance Study in UC met its primary endpoint and all major secondary endpoints, including highly statistically significant rates of endoscopic remission
Press Release
Biosense Webster Presents Late-Breaking Data from admIRE Clinical Trial at the Heart Rhythm Society Annual Meeting
Press Release
TAR-210 results show 90% recurrence-free survival and 90% complete response in patients with high-risk and intermediate-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer, respectively
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Highlights Commitment to Transform Treatment of Retinal Diseases at ARVO 2024
Press Release
Phase 2 data for ERLEADA (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy following radical prostatectomy in patients with high-risk localized prostate cancer show 100% biochemical free recurrence rate more than two years post-surgery
Press Release
TAR-200 monotherapy shows greater than 80% complete response rate in patients with high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer
Press Release
Product Launch
Biosense Webster Launches New Version of CARTO 3 Electro-Anatomical Mapping System
Press Release
Other
Johnson & Johnson Strengthens Pipeline to Lead in Atopic Dermatitis With the Completion of the Acquisition of Yellow Jersey Therapeutics, Gaining Ownership of NM261
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Proteologix, Inc.
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Shockwave Medical
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson to Obtain Rights to a Clinical-Stage Bispecific Antibody to Address Distinct Patient Needs in Atopic Dermatitis
Press Release
Johnson & Johnson Announces Plan by its Subsidiary, LLT Management LLC, to Resolve All Current and Future Ovarian Cancer Talc Claims Through a Consensual “Prepackaged” Reorganization
Press Release
1 Subsequent to the quarter
Webcast information:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at events-and-presentations.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
|SECOND QUARTER
|SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|segment of business
Innovative Medicine (1)
U.S.
$
8,510
7,818
8.9
%
8.9
-
$
16,122
14,841
8.6
%
8.6
-
International
5,980
5,913
1.1
6.4
(5.3
)
11,930
12,303
(3.0
)
1.0
(4.0
)
14,490
13,731
5.5
7.8
(2.3
)
28,052
27,144
3.3
5.2
(1.9
)
Innovative Medicine excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
U.S.
8,510
7,818
8.9
8.9
-
16,122
14,841
8.6
8.6
-
International
5,808
5,628
3.2
8.7
(5.5
)
11,733
11,271
4.1
8.5
(4.4
)
14,318
13,446
6.5
8.8
(2.3
)
27,855
26,112
6.7
8.6
(1.9
)
MedTech
U.S.
4,059
3,839
5.7
5.7
-
8,067
7,598
6.2
6.2
-
International
3,898
3,949
(1.3
)
3.2
(4.5
)
7,711
7,671
0.5
4.6
(4.1
)
7,957
7,788
2.2
4.4
(2.2
)
15,778
15,269
3.3
5.4
(2.1
)
|U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
|International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9
)
19,641
19,974
(1.7
)
2.4
(4.1
)
|Worldwide
22,447
21,519
4.3
6.6
(2.3
)
43,830
42,413
3.3
5.2
(1.9
)
|U.S.
12,569
11,657
7.8
7.8
-
24,189
22,439
7.8
7.8
-
|International
9,706
9,577
1.3
6.4
(5.1
)
19,444
18,942
2.7
6.9
(4.2
)
|Worldwide excluding COVID-19 Vaccine (1)
$
22,275
21,234
4.9
%
7.2
(2.3
)
$
43,633
41,381
5.4
%
7.4
(2.0
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area
|U.S.
$
12,569
11,657
7.8
%
7.8
-
$
24,189
22,439
7.8
%
7.8
-
|Europe
5,214
5,131
1.6
3.4
(1.8
)
10,377
10,721
(3.2
)
(2.4
)
(0.8
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,212
1,136
6.7
22.6
(15.9
)
2,406
2,212
8.8
21.9
(13.1
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,452
3,595
(4.0
)
1.9
(5.9
)
6,858
7,041
(2.6
)
3.4
(6.0
)
|International
9,878
9,862
0.2
5.1
(4.9
)
19,641
19,974
(1.7
)
2.4
(4.1
)
|Worldwide
$
22,447
21,519
4.3
%
6.6
(2.3
)
$
43,830
42,413
3.3
%
5.2
(1.9
)
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Supplementary Sales Data
|(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
2024
2023
Total
Operations
Currency
|Sales to customers by
|geographic area (ex. COVID-19 Vaccine)
|U.S.*
$
12,569
11,657
7.8
%
7.8
-
$
24,189
22,439
7.8
%
7.8
-
|Europe(1)
5,042
4,846
4.1
6.0
(1.9
)
10,180
9,689
5.1
6.0
(0.9
)
|Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.*
1,212
1,136
6.7
22.6
(15.9
)
2,406
2,212
8.8
21.9
(13.1
)
|Asia-Pacific, Africa*
3,452
3,595
(4.0
)
1.9
(5.9
)
6,858
7,041
(2.6
)
3.4
(6.0
)
|International
9,706
9,577
1.3
6.4
(5.1
)
19,444
18,942
2.7
6.9
(4.2
)
|Worldwide
$
22,275
21,234
4.9
%
7.2
(2.3
)
$
43,633
41,381
5.4
%
7.4
(2.0
)
|Note: Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
|(1) Refer to supplemental sales information schedules
|*No COVID-19 Vaccine sales
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|SECOND QUARTER
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
22,447
100.0
$
21,519
100.0
4.3
|Cost of products sold
6,869
30.6
6,462
30.0
6.3
|Gross Profit
15,578
69.4
15,057
70.0
3.5
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
5,681
25.3
5,396
25.1
5.3
|Research and development expense
3,440
15.3
3,703
17.2
(7.1
)
|In-process research and development impairments
194
0.9
-
0.0
|Interest (income) expense, net
(125
)
(0.6
)
(109
)
(0.5
)
|Other (income) expense, net
653
2.9
(384
)
(1.8
)
|Restructuring
(13
)
0.0
145
0.7
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
5,748
25.6
6,306
29.3
(8.8
)
|Provision for taxes on income
1,062
4.7
930
4.3
14.2
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
4,686
20.9
$
5,376
25.0
(12.8
)
|Net earnings/(loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
(232
)
|Net earnings
$
4,686
$
5,144
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
1.93
$
2.05
(5.9
)
|Net earnings/(loss) per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
(0.09
)
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,422.0
2,625.7
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
18.5
%
14.7
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
8,404
37.4
$
8,005
37.2
5.0
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
6,840
30.5
$
6,730
31.3
1.6
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
2.82
$
2.56
10.2
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
18.6
%
15.9
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
|(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
|SIX MONTHS
2024
2023
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
|Sales to customers
$
43,830
100.0
$
42,413
100.0
3.3
|Cost of products sold
13,380
30.5
13,149
31.0
1.8
|Gross Profit
30,450
69.5
29,264
69.0
4.1
|Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
10,938
25.0
10,302
24.3
6.2
|Research and development expense
6,982
16.0
7,158
16.9
(2.5
)
|In-process research and development impairments
194
0.4
49
0.1
|Interest (income) expense, net
(334
)
(0.8
)
(95
)
(0.2
)
|Other (income) expense, net
3,057
7.0
6,556
15.5
|Restructuring
151
0.3
275
0.6
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income
9,462
21.6
5,019
11.8
88.5
|Provision for taxes on income
1,521
3.5
134
0.3
1,035.1
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
7,941
18.1
$
4,885
11.5
62.6
|Net earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of tax
-
191
|Net earnings
$
7,941
$
5,076
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
3.27
$
1.86
75.8
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Discontinued Operations
$
-
$
0.07
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,428.5
2,630.7
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
16.1
%
2.7
%
|Adjusted earnings from Continuing Operations before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
|Earnings before provision for taxes on income from Continuing Operations
$
16,281
37.1
$
15,541
36.6
4.8
|Net earnings from Continuing Operations
$
13,420
30.6
$
13,070
30.8
2.7
|Net earnings per share (Diluted) from Continuing Operations
$
5.53
$
4.97
11.3
|Effective tax rate from Continuing Operations
17.6
%
15.9
%
|(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Second Quarter
Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax- as reported
$4,686
$5,376
$7,941
$4,885
|Pre-tax Adjustments
Litigation related
352
137
3,078
7,037
|Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,106
1,130
2,184
2,252
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs 1
64
165
73
609
|Restructuring related 2
(11
)
145
160
275
|Medical Device Regulation 3
68
85
119
149
|Acquisition, integration and divestiture related
452
38
600
80
|(Gains)/losses on securities
431
(1
)
411
71
|IPR&D impairments
194
-
194
49
|Tax Adjustments
|Tax impact on special item adjustments 4
(437
)
(307
)
(1,293
)
(2,287
)
|Tax legislation and other tax related
(65
)
(38
)
(47
)
(50
)
|Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations, after tax
$6,840
$6,730
$13,420
$13,070
|Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,422.0
2,625.7
2,428.5
2,630.7
|Adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.82
$2.56
$5.53
$4.97
|Operational adjusted net earnings per share from Continuing Operations (Diluted)
$2.82
$5.54
|Notes:
1
|COVID-19 Vaccine related costs include remaining commitments and obligations, including external manufacturing network exit costs and required clinical trial expenses, associated with the Company's completion of its COVID-19 vaccine contractual commitments.
2
|In fiscal 2023, the company completed a prioritization of its research and development (R&D) investment within the Innovative Medicine segment to focus on the most promising medicines with the greatest benefit to patients. This resulted in the exit of certain programs within therapeutic areas. The R&D program exits are primarily in infectious diseases and vaccines including the discontinuation of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine program, hepatitis and HIV development. The restructuring income of $63 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($81 million expense Q2 2024 YTD) and $145 million expense in the fiscal second quarter of 2023 ($275 million Q2 2023 YTD) include asset divestments and the termination of partnered and non-partnered program costs and asset impairments.
|In fiscal 2023, the company initiated a restructuring program of its Orthopaedics franchise within the MedTech segment to streamline operations by exiting certain markets, product lines and distribution network arrangements. The restructuring expenses of $52 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024 ($79 million Q2 2024 YTD) includes costs related to market and product exits.
3
|European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company’s previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices were required to comply with EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its MedTech operating segments' measures of profit and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance which will be completed during 2024.
4
|The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|SECOND QUARTER 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
5.5
%
2.2
%
4.3
%
|U.S.
8.9
%
5.7
%
7.8
%
|International
1.1
%
(1.3
)%
0.2
%
|WW Currency
(2.3
)
(2.2
)
(2.3
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(5.3
)
(4.5
)
(4.9
)
|WW Operational
7.8
%
4.4
%
6.6
%
|U.S.
8.9
%
5.7
%
7.8
%
|International
6.4
%
3.2
%
5.1
%
|Shockwave
(1.0
)
(0.4
)
|U.S.
(2.0
)
(0.7
)
|International
0.0
0.0
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.2
0.6
0.3
|U.S.
0.1
1.0
0.5
|International
0.2
0.1
0.2
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
8.0
%
4.0
%
6.5
%
|U.S.
9.0
%
4.7
%
7.6
%
|International
6.6
%
3.3
%
5.3
%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
1.0
0.6
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
2.3
1.3
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
9.0
%
4.0
%
7.1
%
|U.S.
9.0
%
4.7
%
7.6
%
|International
8.9
%
3.3
%
6.6
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
|Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
|SIX MONTHS 2024 ACTUAL vs. 2023 ACTUAL
|Segments
|Innovative Medicine
|MedTech
|Total
|WW As Reported
3.3
%
3.3
%
3.3
%
|U.S.
8.6
%
6.2
%
7.8
%
|International
(3.0
)%
0.5
%
(1.7
)%
|WW Currency
(1.9
)
(2.1
)
(1.9
)
|U.S.
-
-
-
|International
(4.0
)
(4.1
)
(4.1
)
|WW Operational
5.2
%
5.4
%
5.2
%
|U.S.
8.6
%
6.2
%
7.8
%
|International
1.0
%
4.6
%
2.4
%
|Shockwave
(0.5
)
(0.2
)
|U.S.
(1.0
)
(0.3
)
|International
0.0
0.0
|All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures (A&D)
0.1
0.3
0.2
|U.S.
0.1
0.6
0.3
|International
0.1
0.1
0.1
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D
5.3
%
5.2
%
5.2
%
|U.S.
8.7
%
5.8
%
7.8
%
|International
1.1
%
4.7
%
2.5
%
|COVID-19 Vaccine
3.4
2.2
|U.S.
0.0
0.0
|International
7.5
4.5
|WW Adjusted Operational Ex A&D & COVID-19 Vaccine
8.7
%
5.2
%
7.4
%
|U.S.
8.7
%
5.8
%
7.8
%
|International
8.6
%
4.7
%
7.0
%
|Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|INNOVATIVE MEDICINE SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|IMMUNOLOGY
|US
|$
2,978
2,865
4.0
%
4.0
%
-
$
5,431
5,313
2.2
%
2.2
%
-
|Intl
1,744
1,631
6.9
%
13.2
%
-6.3
%
3,538
3,295
7.4
%
12.1
%
-4.7
%
|WW
4,722
4,496
5.0
%
7.3
%
-2.3
%
8,969
8,608
4.2
%
6.0
%
-1.8
%
|REMICADE
|US
231
277
-16.7
%
-16.7
%
-
497
553
-10.1
%
-10.1
%
-
|US Exports (3)
35
33
7.9
%
7.9
%
-
62
74
-15.4
%
-15.4
%
-
|Intl
127
152
-16.6
%
-12.0
%
-4.6
%
268
322
-16.9
%
-13.2
%
-3.7
%
|WW
393
462
-14.9
%
-13.4
%
-1.5
%
827
949
-12.9
%
-11.6
%
-1.3
%
|SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
|US
267
285
-6.3
%
-6.3
%
-
521
556
-6.2
%
-6.2
%
-
|Intl
270
244
10.9
%
22.8
%
-11.9
%
569
510
11.7
%
21.3
%
-9.6
%
|WW
537
529
1.6
%
7.1
%
-5.5
%
1,091
1,066
2.3
%
7.0
%
-4.7
%
|STELARA
|US
1,855
1,817
2.1
%
2.1
%
-
3,251
3,268
-0.5
%
-0.5
%
-
|Intl
1,030
981
5.0
%
10.1
%
-5.1
%
2,085
1,974
5.6
%
9.1
%
-3.5
%
|WW
2,885
2,797
3.1
%
4.9
%
-1.8
%
5,336
5,241
1.8
%
3.1
%
-1.3
%
|TREMFYA
|US
589
450
30.8
%
30.8
%
-
1,098
856
28.2
%
28.2
%
-
|Intl
317
255
23.9
%
30.5
%
-6.6
%
616
489
25.8
%
31.0
%
-5.2
%
|WW
906
706
28.3
%
30.7
%
-2.4
%
1,714
1,346
27.3
%
29.2
%
-1.9
%
|OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
|US
2
4
-51.5
%
-51.5
%
-
2
7
-75.4
%
-75.4
%
-
|Intl
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|WW
2
4
-51.5
%
-51.5
%
-
2
7
-75.4
%
-75.4
%
-
|INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
334
395
-15.4
%
-15.4
%
-
658
787
-16.4
%
-16.4
%
-
|Intl
631
727
-13.1
%
-11.6
%
-1.5
%
1,128
1,920
-41.3
%
-40.7
%
-0.6
%
|WW
965
1,121
-13.9
%
-12.9
%
-1.0
%
1,786
2,707
-34.0
%
-33.7
%
-0.3
%
|COVID-19 VACCINE
|US
0
0
-
-
-
0
0
-
-
-
|Intl
172
285
-39.7
%
-39.7
%
0.0
%
197
1,032
-80.9
%
-80.9
%
0.0
%
|WW
172
285
-39.7
%
-39.7
%
0.0
%
197
1,032
-80.9
%
-80.9
%
0.0
%
|EDURANT / rilpivirine
|US
8
8
-2.8
%
-2.8
%
-
16
17
-7.0
%
-7.0
%
-
|Intl
288
258
11.5
%
13.0
%
-1.5
%
603
529
14.1
%
14.4
%
-0.3
%
|WW
297
266
11.0
%
12.5
%
-1.5
%
620
546
13.4
%
13.7
%
-0.3
%
|PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
|US
321
382
-16.0
%
-16.0
%
-
635
760
-16.5
%
-16.5
%
-
|Intl
117
109
6.5
%
9.9
%
-3.4
%
221
208
6.0
%
7.8
%
-1.8
%
|WW
438
491
-11.0
%
-10.3
%
-0.7
%
856
968
-11.6
%
-11.2
%
-0.4
%
|OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
|US
5
5
18.5
%
18.5
%
-
7
10
-29.4
%
-29.4
%
-
|Intl
55
74
-25.6
%
-21.1
%
-4.5
%
107
151
-29.3
%
-26.0
%
-3.3
%
|WW
61
79
-23.1
%
-18.8
%
-4.3
%
114
161
-29.3
%
-26.2
%
-3.1
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|NEUROSCIENCE
|US
1,102
1,029
7.1
%
7.1
%
-
2,156
2,007
7.4
%
7.4
%
-
|Intl
679
764
-11.1
%
-6.0
%
-5.1
%
1,428
1,590
-10.2
%
-5.2
%
-5.0
%
|WW
1,782
1,793
-0.6
%
1.5
%
-2.1
%
3,585
3,597
-0.3
%
1.9
%
-2.2
%
|CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
|US
34
64
-47.7
%
-47.7
%
-
75
134
-44.3
%
-44.3
%
-
|Intl
129
143
-9.8
%
-4.6
%
-5.2
%
265
279
-5.1
%
-0.2
%
-4.9
%
|WW
163
208
-21.5
%
-17.9
%
-3.6
%
340
414
-17.8
%
-14.5
%
-3.3
%
|INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
|US
784
721
8.8
%
8.8
%
-
1,549
1,434
8.0
%
8.0
%
-
|Intl
269
310
-13.1
%
-9.0
%
-4.1
%
561
641
-12.4
%
-8.8
%
-3.6
%
|WW
1,054
1,031
2.2
%
3.5
%
-1.3
%
2,110
2,075
1.7
%
2.8
%
-1.1
%
|SPRAVATO
|US
226
144
57.9
%
57.9
%
-
417
255
63.9
%
63.9
%
-
|Intl
44
25
73.5
%
77.4
%
-3.9
%
78
45
74.6
%
76.3
%
-1.7
%
|WW
271
169
60.2
%
60.8
%
-0.6
%
496
300
65.5
%
65.7
%
-0.2
%
|OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
|US
57
100
-42.5
%
-42.5
%
-
115
184
-37.3
%
-37.3
%
-
|Intl
237
286
-17.0
%
-10.8
%
-6.2
%
524
625
-16.2
%
-9.5
%
-6.7
%
|WW
294
386
-23.7
%
-19.1
%
-4.6
%
639
809
-21.0
%
-15.8
%
-5.2
%
|ONCOLOGY
|US
2,636
2,069
27.4
%
27.4
%
-
5,019
3,958
26.8
%
26.8
%
-
|Intl
2,455
2,329
5.4
%
10.8
%
-5.4
%
4,885
4,552
7.3
%
11.7
%
-4.4
%
|WW
5,090
4,398
15.7
%
18.6
%
-2.9
%
9,904
8,510
16.4
%
18.7
%
-2.3
%
|CARVYKTI
|US
167
114
46.5
%
46.5
%
-
307
184
66.8
%
66.8
%
-
|Intl
20
3
|*
|*
|*
36
5
|*
|*
|*
|WW
186
117
59.8
%
59.9
%
-0.1
%
343
189
81.5
%
81.5
%
0.0
%
|DARZALEX
|US
1,641
1,322
24.2
%
24.2
%
-
3,105
2,513
23.6
%
23.6
%
-
|Intl
1,237
1,110
11.5
%
17.9
%
-6.4
%
2,465
2,182
12.9
%
18.4
%
-5.5
%
|WW
2,878
2,431
18.4
%
21.3
%
-2.9
%
5,570
4,695
18.6
%
21.2
%
-2.6
%
|ERLEADA
|US
318
241
32.2
%
32.2
%
-
603
490
23.0
%
23.0
%
-
|Intl
418
326
28.0
%
32.8
%
-4.8
%
822
619
32.8
%
36.5
%
-3.7
%
|WW
736
567
29.8
%
32.5
%
-2.7
%
1,425
1,109
28.4
%
30.5
%
-2.1
%
|IMBRUVICA
|US
246
262
-6.4
%
-6.4
%
-
511
532
-3.9
%
-3.9
%
-
|Intl
525
579
-9.4
%
-5.6
%
-3.8
%
1,043
1,136
-8.3
%
-5.6
%
-2.7
%
|WW
770
841
-8.5
%
-5.9
%
-2.6
%
1,554
1,668
-6.9
%
-5.1
%
-1.8
%
|TECVAYLI
|US
104
82
27.5
%
27.5
%
-
205
139
47.7
%
47.7
%
-
|Intl
30
12
|*
|*
|*
63
18
|*
|*
|*
|WW
135
94
42.9
%
43.5
%
-0.6
%
268
157
70.2
%
70.2
%
0.0
%
|ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
|US
11
9
21.6
%
21.6
%
-
20
25
-19.7
%
-19.7
%
-
|Intl
154
218
-29.6
%
-23.6
%
-6.0
%
326
447
-27.2
%
-22.1
%
-5.1
%
|WW
165
227
-27.7
%
-21.9
%
-5.8
%
346
472
-26.8
%
-22.0
%
-4.8
%
|OTHER ONCOLOGY
|US
148
40
|*
|*
-
267
75
|*
|*
-
|Intl
71
80
-10.4
%
-6.0
%
-4.4
%
131
144
-8.5
%
-5.8
%
-2.7
%
|WW
221
120
84.2
%
87.2
%
-3.0
%
399
219
82.4
%
84.2
%
-1.8
%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
743
684
8.7
%
8.7
%
-
1,509
1,284
17.5
%
17.5
%
-
|Intl
296
289
2.6
%
11.2
%
-8.6
%
579
561
3.4
%
11.0
%
-7.6
%
|WW
1,039
972
6.9
%
9.4
%
-2.5
%
2,088
1,844
13.2
%
15.5
%
-2.3
%
|OPSUMIT
|US
373
328
13.7
%
13.7
%
-
729
601
21.3
%
21.3
%
-
|Intl
170
179
-5.0
%
0.5
%
-5.5
%
339
346
-2.2
%
2.5
%
-4.7
%
|WW
544
507
7.1
%
9.1
%
-2.0
%
1,068
947
12.7
%
14.4
%
-1.7
%
|UPTRAVI
|US
349
338
3.3
%
3.3
%
-
741
642
15.5
%
15.5
%
-
|Intl
76
61
24.6
%
34.4
%
-9.8
%
152
119
27.6
%
36.4
%
-8.8
%
|WW
426
399
6.6
%
8.1
%
-1.5
%
894
761
17.4
%
18.7
%
-1.3
%
|OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
|US
20
18
18.8
%
18.8
%
-
38
41
-6.1
%
-6.1
%
-
|Intl
50
48
3.1
%
21.0
%
-17.9
%
89
95
-6.7
%
10.2
%
-16.9
%
|WW
71
66
7.2
%
20.4
%
-13.2
%
127
136
-6.5
%
5.3
%
-11.8
%
|CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
|US
717
776
-7.7
%
-7.7
%
-
1,348
1,491
-9.6
%
-9.6
%
-
|Intl
176
174
0.6
%
4.0
%
-3.4
%
373
386
-3.6
%
-1.9
%
-1.7
%
|WW
892
950
-6.2
%
-5.5
%
-0.7
%
1,721
1,877
-8.3
%
-8.0
%
-0.3
%
|XARELTO
|US
587
637
-7.9
%
-7.9
%
-
1,105
1,215
-9.1
%
-9.1
%
-
|Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|WW
587
637
-7.9
%
-7.9
%
-
1,105
1,215
-9.1
%
-9.1
%
-
|OTHER
|US
129
138
-6.4
%
-6.4
%
-
243
275
-11.8
%
-11.8
%
-
|Intl
176
174
0.6
%
4.0
%
-3.4
%
373
386
-3.6
%
-1.9
%
-1.7
%
|WW
305
313
-2.5
%
-0.6
%
-1.9
%
616
662
-7.0
%
-6.0
%
-1.0
%
|TOTAL INNOVATIVE MEDICINE
|US
8,510
7,818
8.9
%
8.9
%
-
16,122
14,841
8.6
%
8.6
%
-
|Intl
5,980
5,913
1.1
%
6.4
%
-5.3
%
11,930
12,303
-3.0
%
1.0
%
-4.0
%
|WW
|$
14,490
13,731
5.5
%
7.8
%
-2.3
%
$
28,052
27,144
3.3
%
5.2
%
-1.9
%
|See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
|MEDTECH SEGMENT (2)
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2024
2023
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
|CARDIOVASCULAR (4)
|US
|$
1,119
908
23.3
%
23.3
%
-
$
2,144
1,771
21.1
%
21.1
%
-
|Intl
753
712
5.7
%
11.2
%
-5.5
%
1,534
1,352
13.4
%
18.9
%
-5.5
%
|WW
1,873
1,620