Johnson & Johnson's application for Tecvayli was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The healthcare company said the FDA approved its supplemental biologics license application for a reduced dosing frequency of 1.5 mg/kg every two weeks in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have achieved and maintained a complete response or better for a minimum of six months.

