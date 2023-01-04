Johnson & Johnson's Kenvue Files for IPO

By Kathryn Hardison

Johnson & Johnson's Kenvue Inc., which will be its stand-alone company for consumer health brands, has filed for an initial public offering.

The offering is part of Kenvue's previously disclosed separation from Johnson & Johnson, which will continue to be the name of the company housing its prescription-drug and medical-devices units. Kenvue will oversee brands such as Band-Aid and Tylenol.

Kenvue has filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, though it didn't disclose the financial details of the planned offering in a Wednesday filing.

The company said that all of the net proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering will be paid to Johnson & Johnson.

Kenvue will apply to list its shares under the ticker KVUE.

