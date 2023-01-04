Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-04 pm EST
180.13 USD   +1.09%
05:49pCelularity Names Paul Graves Chief Communications Officer
MT
05:19pJohnson & Johnson's Kenvue Files for IPO
DJ
01/03Johnson & Johnson Declares Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2023, Payable on March 7, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson & Johnson's Kenvue Files for IPO

01/04/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kathryn Hardison


Johnson & Johnson's Kenvue Inc., which will be its stand-alone company for consumer health brands, has filed for an initial public offering.

The offering is part of Kenvue's previously disclosed separation from Johnson & Johnson, which will continue to be the name of the company housing its prescription-drug and medical-devices units. Kenvue will oversee brands such as Band-Aid and Tylenol.

Kenvue has filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission, though it didn't disclose the financial details of the planned offering in a Wednesday filing.

The company said that all of the net proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering will be paid to Johnson & Johnson.

Kenvue will apply to list its shares under the ticker KVUE.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1719ET

All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
05:49pCelularity Names Paul Graves Chief Communications Officer
MT
05:19pJohnson & Johnson's Kenvue Files for IPO
DJ
01/03Johnson & Johnson Declares Cash Dividend for the First Quarter of 2023, Payable on Marc..
CI
2022Global markets live: Boeing, Microsoft, Amgen, Peloton, Nokia...
MS
2022Johnson & Johnson : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition ..
AQ
2022Johnson & Johnson Closes Acquisition of Abiomed
MT
2022Johnson & Johnson Completes Acquisition of Abiomed
BU
2022Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) completed the acquisition of Abiome..
CI
2022MarketScreener's World Press Review: December 21, 20..
MS
2022Steel Dynamics to Join S&P 500; Super Micro Computer to be Added to S&P MidCap 400
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 040 M - -
Net income 2022 20 677 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 2,45%
Capitalization 466 B 466 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
EV / Sales 2023 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 178,19 $
Average target price 182,27 $
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%465 875
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY0.00%346 805
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.23%310 389
PFIZER, INC.0.00%287 739
ABBVIE INC.0.48%287 068
MERCK & CO., INC.0.17%281 784