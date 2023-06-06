Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Johnson & Johnson
  News
  Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-06 pm EDT
158.18 USD   -0.09%
04:31pJohnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results
BU
07:54aAlkermes Gets Final Award in Janssen Pharmaceutica Arbitration; 2023 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Outlook Raised
MT
06:12aAdvancing Multiple Shots On Clinical Goals, Coeptis Therapeutics Positions For A Busy Value-Creating 2H/2023 ($COEP)
AQ
Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results

06/06/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 20th to review second-quarter results. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Jessica Moore, Vice President, Investor Relations will host the call.

Investors and other interested parties can access the webcast/conference call in the following ways:

  • The webcast and presentation material are accessible at Johnson & Johnson’s website www.investor.jnj.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes.
  • By telephone: for both “listen-only” participants and those financial analysts who wish to take part in the question-and-answer portion of the call, the telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-869-3847. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 201-689-8261.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available until approximately 12:00 a.m. on August 2nd. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 877-660-6853. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 201-612-7415. The replay conference ID number for all callers is 13739164.
  • The press release will be available at approximately 6:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) the morning of the conference call.
  • Please refer to www.investor.jnj.com for a complete list of currently planned earnings webcast/conference calls. Please note the third-quarter date of Tuesday, October 17th, 2023.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That’s why for more than 135 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world’s largest, most diversified healthcare products company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 98 893 M - -
Net income 2023 19 083 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 795 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,56x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 152 700
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 158,32 $
Average target price 179,20 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Ahmet Tezel Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.74%421 724
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%348 728
MERCK & CO., INC.1.95%287 009
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
ABBVIE INC.-15.31%241 461
