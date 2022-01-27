Log in
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference

01/27/2022 | 05:36pm EST
New Brunswick, NJ (January 27th, 2022) - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in Citi's 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 23rd, Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visit the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

  • Media Contacts
    Stephanie Hartgrove
    (732) 524-1941

    Investor Contacts
    Sarah Wood
    (732) 524-2617

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 22:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 94 304 M - -
Net income 2021 22 542 M - -
Net cash 2021 815 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 443 B 443 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 168,38 $
Average target price 183,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.57%443 277
ROCHE HOLDING AG-7.91%306 143
PFIZER, INC.-10.23%297 538
ABBVIE INC.-0.86%237 303
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-13.89%215 642
NOVO NORDISK A/S-15.89%213 450