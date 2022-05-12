Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
177.87 USD   +0.99%
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

05/12/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on Thursday, June 16th. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

(PRNewsfoto/Johnson & Johnson)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-goldman-sachs-43rd-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301546045.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson


© PRNewswire 2022
