Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 15th, at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel, New York. Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, MedTech, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:00 am (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

