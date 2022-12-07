Advanced search
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
177.17 USD   +0.61%
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9th, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 035 M - -
Net income 2022 20 677 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 460 B 460 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
EV / Sales 2023 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 176,10 $
Average target price 181,81 $
Spread / Average Target 3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.51%460 411
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.69%350 179
ABBVIE INC.20.92%289 437
NOVO NORDISK A/S21.77%285 921
PFIZER, INC.-14.09%279 038
MERCK & CO., INC.42.13%276 181