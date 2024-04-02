Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14th, at the Encore Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada. John Reed, Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine, R&D, will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 4:40 pm (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

