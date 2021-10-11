Log in
Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

10/11/2021
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate virtually in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 10th. Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 11:20 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This conference call will be available to investors and other interested parties by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast and podcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity. Learn more at www.jnj.com. Follow us at @JNJNews

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-participate-in-the-credit-suisse-30th-annual-healthcare-conference-301397171.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson


© PRNewswire 2021
