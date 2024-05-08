Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12th, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, Florida. Jennifer Taubert, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Innovative Medicine and John Reed, Executive Vice President, Innovative Medicine R&D will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 2:00 pm (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

The audio webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the webcast.

