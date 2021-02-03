Johnson & Johnson : to Participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

New Brunswick, NJ (February 3, 2021) -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2nd. Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 24-hrs after the live webcast.

###