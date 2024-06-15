Patients who received nipocalimab 15 mg/kg demonstrated a greater than 70 percent relative average improvement on the primary endpoint compared to patients who received placebo

Sjögren's disease is a chronic, debilitating, and prevalent autoantibody disease with no approved advanced treatments

VIENNA, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announces patients treated with nipocalimab demonstrated statistically significant (P=0.002) and clinically meaningful improvement in ClinESSDAIa score versus placebo at 24 weeks compared to baseline (primary endpoint) in the Phase 2 DAHLIAS dose-ranging study of nipocalimab in adult patients living with Sjögren's disease (SjD). Response was demonstrated as early as Week 4 and continued to increase throughout the 24-week treatment period compared with patients receiving placebo. These data represent the first positive results in SjD for nipocalimab. The study results were featured in a late-breaking presentation (LBA0010) and are among 30 abstracts that the Company is presenting at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2024 Congress.  

