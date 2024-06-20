Attorney: “The stakes are even higher for the very fabric of our civil justice system”

Some of the nation’s largest law firms recognized for their committed and successful representation of individuals harmed by dangerous products have announced unified opposition to a plan by Johnson & Johnson to seek a prepackaged bankruptcy to address claims brought by ovarian cancer victims. Two previous bankruptcy filings by the company, which has a market value of more than $350 billion, have been denied by federal courts in New Jersey where J&J is headquartered.

The company recently announced a solicitation of plaintiffs to approve a $6.5 billion settlement for all current and future ovarian cancer claims, to be filed in an unspecified federal court in Texas. Under the bankruptcy code, the plan would require a 75% supermajority of claimants to be considered for approval by the court.

"Despite the hoped-for chilling effect of J&J’s outrageous and boundless bullying tactics – attacking courts, juries, lawyers, the press, and even cancer victims – the number of lawyers willing to courageously stand up to J&J on behalf of cancer victims is inspiring,” says Andy Birchfield of the Beasley Allen Law Firm. “We must make a stand and we must not flinch or back down.”

Attorneys in opposition believe that the plan represents a dangerous precedent that could allow other large, financially solvent corporations to evade mass tort litigation.

“While this fight is about cancer victims who for decades were knowingly exposed to asbestos in talc products, the stakes are even higher for the very fabric of our civil justice system,” says Mike Papantonio of Levin Papantonio Rafferty. “Allowing this plan to move forward opens the door for any company to use bankruptcy as a shield against accountability and denies the constitutional rights of individuals to a trial before a jury of their peers.”

“We hope that other law firms recognize that this plan doesn’t come close to providing adequate compensation to those who have faced hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses and lost wages solely through the use of a product they trusted,” says Michelle Parfitt at Ashcraft & Gerel.

“Thousands of women have died while J&J has played a waiting game, and this plan is just another example of that strategy. We stand united and ready to gain resolution outside of bankruptcy and will stand firm until we get there,” adds Leigh O’Dell of Beasley Allen.

The following is a current and growing list of law firms that are advising clients to oppose this third bankruptcy attempt by J&J.

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles, PC

Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP

Levin Sedran & Berman, LLP

Levin, Papantonio, Rafferty, Proctor, Buchanan

Burns Charest, LLP

Motley Rice

Cochran Law Group

Alker & Rather

Amir Shenaq

Barnes Law Group, LLC

Blizzard & Greenberg

Burg Simpson

Champ Lyons, III

Clifford Law Office

Cohen Hirsch, LP

Dannheisser Injury Law

DeMayo Law Group, PLLC

Diamond Law

DiCello Levitt, LLC

Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & J

Fulmer Sill

Gainsburgh, Benjamin, David, Meunier & War

Goldstein Greco, P.C

Golomb Spirt Grunfeld

Goza & Honnold, LLC

Grant & Eisenhofer, PA

Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Hausfeld, LLP

Hill, Peterson, Carper, Bee & Deitzler, PLLC

Horton Law Firm

Howie Sacks & Henry, LLP

Law Offices of Geoffrey B. Gompers & Associates

Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos, PC

Levy Baldante Finney & Rubenstein

Lundy Law

Lundy, Lundy, Soileau & South, LLP

McGowan Hood

Meneo Law Group

Meyers & Flowers

Morelli Law Firm, PLLC

Nix Patterson, LLP

Osbourne & Francis Law Firm

Powell and Majestro, PLLC

Poulin Willey and Anastopoulo

Pribanic & Pribanic, LLC

Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.

Rochon Genova LLP

Ross Feller Casey

Satlz, Mongeluzzi, Barrett & Bendesky, PC

Shrader and Associates

Singleton Schreiber

Smith Law Firm

Sutton Law Firm

The Brady Law Group

The Diaz Law Firm, PLLC

The Driscoll Firm, PC

The Entrekin Law Firm

The Law Office of Bobbie Young, RN, JD

The Miller Firm, LLC

The Simon Law Firm, PC

The Whitehead Law Firm, LLC

TorHoerman Law, LLC

Wagner Reese, LLP

Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLP

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620075804/en/