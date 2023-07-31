Trial Lawyers Press on with J&J Litigation, Justice for Cancer Victims

Attorneys representing thousands of cancer victims vowed to press on with litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) after a federal judge rejected for a second time a proposed settlement of claims that J&J’s talc-based products cause cancer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan rejected the proposed $8.9 billion settlement tied to a bankruptcy filing by J&J subsidiary LTL Management. According to the judge’s ruling, J&J and LTL had not demonstrated that the company is in the kind of financial distress that would warrant bankruptcy.

Trial lawyers with Dallas-based Nachawati Law Group have played a key role in bankruptcy litigation against Johnson & Johnson and helped negotiate the most recent proposed settlement.

“Our firm respects Judge Kaplan’s decision,” said Nachawati Law Group founder Majed Nachawati, who represents more than 5,000 ovarian cancer victims. “We will continue to push for trial on behalf of each and every one of our clients and engage in resolution discussions with Johnson & Johnson with the goal of reaching a fair settlement that will provide much-needed closure to all our clients.”

According to the lawsuits, J&J failed to warn users of its Johnson’s Baby Powder and Shower-to-Shower products about asbestos contamination and other known risks. Internal records produced by the company show that, for generations, the company has known about links between the products and cancer. All the while, the company heavily advertised and marketed its products to women for feminine hygiene use.

Numerous jury trials have resulted in findings that J&J talc products cause cancer. Verdicts, settlements and legal fees now exceed $4.5 billion, according to J&J. Most recently, a California jury returned an $18.8 million verdict on behalf of a man who developed cancer after using Johnson’s Baby Powder.

J&J has been trying to resolve more than 38,000 cancer lawsuits since 2021. Using a controversial bankruptcy strategy, the corporation sought to shed its verdicts and pending legal liabilities in a shell company known as LTL Management, which immediately filed for bankruptcy protection.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230731780194/en/