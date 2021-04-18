Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New York Independent Pharmacies Struggle to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

04/18/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yuliya Chernova | Photographs by Bess Adler for The Wall Street Journal

In late March, Alexander Klimenko, 81 years old, settled on a stool in his local pharmacy in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. A nurse jabbed his arm with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after explaining the procedure in Russian.

Mr. Klimenko, who takes care of his health and regularly jogs to Brooklyn's Manhattan Beach for a swim in the ocean, got vaccinated more than two months after he became eligible, even though he lives in a neighborhood that in recent months has had one of the highest Covid-19 death rates in the city.

He hadn't been sure where and how to sign up for the vaccine, he said, so he put it off until an acquaintance told him about availability at the Voorhies Health Pharmacy. Mr. Klimenko had walked in and put his name on the list. "Lyova told me he will call me when they get a shipment," Mr. Klimenko said, using an affectionate form of the first name of Lev Fuzaylov, owner and pharmacist at Voorhies Health. A couple of days later Mr. Klimenko got the shot.

Community pharmacies like Voorhies Health play a crucial role in reaching New York City's remaining unvaccinated population.

By virtue of being local, as well as by the personal connection they have with their patients, often in their native languages, small non-chain pharmacies are able to serve those reluctant or unable to travel to mass-vaccination sites or navigate online registration, as well as those hesitant to get the shot. One in four Americans put their pharmacy as their first or second choice for where they would like to get vaccinated, according to a February survey by the National Community Pharmacy Association, which represents 21,000 independent pharmacies nationwide.

Yet independent pharmacies have struggled to obtain vaccines, frequently getting them later than other providers. About half of independent pharmacists around the nation said that their vaccine supply has been inadequate, according to an April survey by the National Community Pharmacy Association.

Independent pharmacies in New York City have received just shy of 300,000 doses to date, compared with around 1.13 million at chain pharmacies, according to the city's health department. Large drugstore chains such as CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., are getting supply directly from the federal government, while independent pharmacies go through third parties. The city has provided doses to about 200 independent pharmacies.

"We have worked on capacity building, readiness for receiving vaccine and on allocation of vaccine to independent pharmacies and we're grateful for all they do to vaccinate New Yorkers," a spokesman for the city's health department said

Mr. Fuzaylov, of Voorhies Health Pharmacy, said obtaining vaccines has proven difficult. Glitches with the New York City Immunization Registry also prevented him from uploading required patient information for a month, he said. A technical issue that the city has been working to address has been causing such problems, according to the health department.

Administering the shot is also labor intensive and costly, Mr. Fuzaylov said. Medicare increased payments to $40 a dose for the J&J vaccine in mid-March from $28. But Medicaid continued paying just $13.23 a dose, he said.

Mr. Fuzaylov was finally beginning to streamline the undertaking and planned to vaccinate more than 70 people with the J&J vaccine on April 13 at an adult daycare center in Sheepshead Bay near his pharmacy. He called off the immunization clinic when he learned of the federal government's call to pause the administration of the J&J vaccine because of concerns over potential side effects.

"I didn't expect it to be that much work," Mr. Fuzaylov said of administering vaccines.

The state of New York had 2,813 non-chain pharmacies in 2019, more than any other state, according to a report by Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, a group of pharmacy-benefit managers.

Philip Luk, owner of the recently established Phils Pill Pharmacy in Woodhaven, Queens, said he has been trying to provide vaccines to his customers. Woodhaven's Covid-19 positivity rates have been double that of the city's overall rate in recent months. Mr. Luk also said he hoped offering the vaccine would bring in more income and attract new clients.

On Feb. 1, Mr. Luk placed his first order for the vaccine through an administrator of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. For 13 straight weeks, his orders for vaccines were canceled without a stated reason.

Mr. Luk finally got his first batch of 100 doses of the J&J vaccine on April 1. By April 6 he administered all of them and filled a seven-page wait-list with names of more people seeking the vaccines.

The following week Mr. Luk ordered 300 more doses. Soon he learned that the new order was canceled.

"It's driving me crazy," Mr. Luk said.

Companies that help the federal government deploy vaccines to some independent pharmacies say supply is improving but still isn't meeting demand.

Cardinal Health, a drug wholesale company that is one of the administrators of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in New York City, and the administrator used by both Voorhies Health and Phils Pill Pharmacy, said that just over half of the orders placed by its participating independent pharmacies in the city have been fulfilled as of April 12.

A representative of Cardinal Health said the company relies on New York City's Department of Health priorities to determine which pharmacies get the vaccines first. The city established priority ZIP Codes in January and those include Woodhaven and Sheepshead Bay.

Good Neighbor Pharmacy, part of AmerisourceBergen, a drug wholesale company and an administrator for the federal program, recently began serving New York state for the first time, based on the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Forty-five pharmacies in the state were able to get vaccines through Good Neighbor Pharmacy, with some of them getting fewer doses than they requested due to supply constraints, the company said. Of those, 17 paused administering shots through the company's program this week because they had received the J&J vaccine.

"We are getting to more stores, but we are still not swimming in vaccines," said Jenni Zilka, a senior vice president of Good Neighbor Pharmacy.

The Biden administration announced on March 29 a commitment to expand the number of pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy program to 40,000 from 17,000 by Monday.

Good Neighbor Pharmacy, meanwhile, is using the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index to determine which pharmacies get the vaccines first, Ms. Zilka said. But that index doesn't necessarily match where positivity rates are currently highest in the city, according to city data.

Despite the inconsistent vaccine supply, Mr. Fuzaylov's pharmacy has administered about 200 doses so far.

On an afternoon in late March, an elderly couple walked into his pharmacy to sign up the husband for the vaccine. After talking to Mr. Fuzaylov, the man's wife decided to get an appointment, as well. Mr. Fuzaylov's assistant added their contact information to a wait-list notebook filled with rows of names.

"I'm glad I'm doing it, as hard as it is," Mr. Fuzaylov said.

Write to Yuliya Chernova at yuliya.chernova@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-21 1214ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION 0.55% 119.69 Delayed Quote.21.77%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 0.72% 61.31 Delayed Quote.13.65%
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION 0.13% 75.88 Delayed Quote.11.10%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.15% 162.24 Delayed Quote.3.09%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -0.78% 53.3 Delayed Quote.34.70%
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
01:07pFauci Predicts J&J Vaccine Returning Friday, Perhaps With Limits, Warnings --..
DJ
12:47pFauci Predicts J&J Vaccine Returning Friday, Perhaps With Limits, Warnings
DJ
12:15pNew York Independent Pharmacies Struggle to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
11:15aDrugmakers Go on Trial Over Opioid Epidemic
DJ
08:15aCOVID-19 VACCINES AND RARE BLOOD CLO : Are Women at Greater Risk?
DJ
04/16J&J, MORGAN STANLEY, COINBASE : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
04/16UPDATE : Street Color: Global Calendar For Week Ending April 23 (Includes Earnin..
MT
04/16STREET COLOR : Johnson & Johnson Researchers State No Casual Link Has Yet Been F..
MT
04/16No Causal Link Found So Far Between J&J's Covid-19 Vaccine and Blood-Clot Cas..
DJ
04/16STREET COLOR : US Won't Allocate Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses to States Next ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 92 323 M - -
Net income 2021 22 297 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 427 B 427 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,60x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 134 500
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 181,33 $
Last Close Price 162,24 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.09%427 130
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.06%289 376
PFIZER INC.2.15%215 150
NOVARTIS AG-3.32%198 528
MERCK & CO., INC.-5.29%196 100
ABBVIE INC.0.71%190 442
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ