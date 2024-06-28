First-and-only FcRn blocker to demonstrate superiority in activities of daily living (MG-ADLa) over placebo when added to standard of care over 24 weeks in antibody positive patients: anti-AChR+, anti-MuSK+, anti-LRP4+

HELSINKI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced positive results from the nipocalimab Phase 3 Vivacity-MG3 study in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). Patients treated with nipocalimab plus standard of care (SOC) achieved superiority over placebo plus SOC as measured by the primary endpoint of improvement in the MG-ADL score from baseline over 24 weeks. These data are included in a presentation and are among eight abstracts that Johnson & Johnson will present at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) 2024 Congressand will be included in submissions to regulatory authorities later this year.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9276951-johnson-and-johnson-nipocalimab-results-myasthenia-gravis-ean-2024

-->