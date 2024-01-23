09:48 ET -- Johnson & Johnson is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The healthcare giant posted better-than-expected quarterly results and has tentatively agreed to pay about $700 million to settle an investigation into the marketing of its talcum-based baby powder. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-24 1003ET