Johnson & Johnson is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The health-products company has proposed paying at least $8.9 billion to thousands of people who claim their use of its talc-containing powders caused cancer and is seeking bankruptcy court approval of a plan to make the payments over 25 years.

04-05-23 1018ET