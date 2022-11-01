Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson & Johnson
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JNJ   US4781601046

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36 2022-11-01 pm EDT
173.14 USD   -0.48%
02:05pTrending : Johnson & Johnson to Buy Abiomed
DJ
01:39pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:37pUS Stocks Fall Midday After Job Opening Data
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Johnson & Johnson to Buy Abiomed

11/01/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13:49 ET -- Johnson & Johnson is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company agreed to buy heart-pump maker Abiomed Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $16.6 billion upfront, including cash. J&J agreed to pay $380 a share upfront, and would pay an additional $35 a share if certain milestones are met. Abiomed shares were recently up 50% to $378.85. J&J shares declined less than 1% to $172.99. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1404ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABIOMED, INC. 50.16% 378.52 Delayed Quote.-28.15%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.57% 172.9183 Delayed Quote.1.70%
All news about JOHNSON & JOHNSON
02:05pTrending : Johnson & Johnson to Buy Abiomed
DJ
01:39pTop Midday Gainers
MT
01:37pUS Stocks Fall Midday After Job Opening Data
MT
01:36pSector Update: Health Care Stocks Slipping Tuesday
MT
01:25pMidday Report: US Equity Indices Head Lower as Resilient Job Openings Weak..
MT
01:01pGlobal markets live: Sony, Toyota, Pfizer, Apple, Wells Fargo...
MS
11:31aSonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Jump 36% After Janssen Collaboration
DJ
11:25a"Risk-on" activated
MS
10:04aJ&J to buy cardio technology company Abiomed for $16.6B
AQ
09:37aJohnson & Johnson Strikes $16.6 Billion Deal to Buy Heart-Device Maker Abiomed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 95 034 M - -
Net income 2022 20 784 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,51%
Capitalization 455 B 455 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 4,44x
Nbr of Employees 141 700
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 173,97 $
Average target price 181,95 $
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm
Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman
Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.70%454 842
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.09%344 049
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.28%273 973
PFIZER, INC.-21.17%261 255
ABBVIE INC.8.12%258 818
MERCK & CO., INC.32.05%256 368