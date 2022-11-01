Trending : Johnson & Johnson to Buy Abiomed

13:49 ET -- Johnson & Johnson is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company agreed to buy heart-pump maker Abiomed Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at $16.6 billion upfront, including cash. J&J agreed to pay $380 a share upfront, and would pay an additional $35 a share if certain milestones are met. Abiomed shares were recently up 50% to $378.85. J&J shares declined less than 1% to $172.99. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

