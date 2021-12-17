Log in
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey to sell health unit in $433 mln deal

12/17/2021 | 02:38am EST
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds ($433 million), about eight months after it began a review of the division.

The London-listed company said on Friday it would retain a 30% stake in the business, which develops and manufactures specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients for pharma and biotech customers. ($1 = 0.7508 pounds) (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


All news about JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
02:38aChemicals firm Johnson Matthey to sell health unit in $433 mln deal
02:35aJohnson Matthey to Sell Majority Health Business Stake in $433 Million Deal
12/07BASF to carve out auto catalyst ops to enable strategic options
12/02UK shares slide as inflation, Omicron risks grow
12/02JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
11/30Covid woes and supply chain issues among the drivers in FTSE reshuffle
11/29FTSE Closes Higher as It Recovers Some Losses From Black Friday
11/29FTSE Rises, BT's Bonds Fall on Takeover Bid Speculation
11/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : B.1.1.529 brings turmoil to markets
11/26ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nordstrom, EasyJet, Nvidia, JP Morgan, Warner Music...
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 4 174 M 5 564 M 5 564 M
Net income 2022 326 M 434 M 434 M
Net Debt 2022 919 M 1 225 M 1 225 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,75%
Capitalization 3 837 M 5 110 M 5 115 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 13 258
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Robert James MacLeod Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
