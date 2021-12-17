Chemicals firm Johnson Matthey to sell health unit in $433 mln deal

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey
will sell its health business to investment firm Altaris Capital
Partners for an enterprise value of about 325 million pounds
($433 million), about eight months after it began a review of
the division.
The London-listed company said on Friday it would retain a
30% stake in the business, which develops and manufactures
specialist and complex active pharmaceutical ingredients for
pharma and biotech customers.
($1 = 0.7508 pounds)
(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)