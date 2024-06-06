Decarbonising modern life

There is wide recognition among governments, businesses and communities of the need to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve these targets we have to make existing industrial processes more efficient, and move to alternative feedstocks that are more sustainable.

Sustainable energy and fuels Sustainable chemicals

Many countries have targets to phase out Carbon emissions from the chemical

internal combustion engines, increase sector are a common focus for regulation

zero-emission vehicles, and tackle emissions because they are easy to find and measure.

in other forms of hard-to-abate transport The sector emitted nearly 1Gt of direct CO2

such as aviation and shipping. emissions in 2022. Customers are

Opportunities and challenges increasingly demanding sustainable

products to meet consumer expectations.

The demand for sustainable fuels is Businesses across the industry are looking to

expected to grow significantly over the next combine alternative, sustainable feedstocks

20 years. A wide range of technologies are with catalyst technologies to make products

needed to meet this increasing demand, and processes less carbon-intensive.

including significant investment in clean Opportunities and challenges

hydrogen technologies, production and

infrastructure. A number of mandates The key levers to decarbonise the chemicals

around sustainable aviation fuel are also industry include feedstock efficiency,

being introduced, such as the US SAF Grand alternative feedstocks, use of sustainable

challenge equivalent to 10% by 2030, process energy supply, and application of

and the EU mandate for 6% SAF by 2030. carbon capture and storage.

We have a range of solutions that are We have leading catalysts and process

already providing value to customers technologies that can help the chemical

around the world. Our LCH™ technology industry produce sustainable chemicals,

enables the highest process efficiency with leading positions in syngas and other

commercially available today for process technologies. Our CLEANPACE™

low-carbon hydrogen production, technology solutions can be retrofitted to

and this year was selected by bp and Kellas hydrogen and methanol assets to reduce

Midstream, amongst others. FT CANS™, carbon emissions by up to 95%. We are also

HyCOgen™ and BioForming® S2A one of the participants in the Flue2Chem

technologies are core components of the project, spearheaded by Unilever and the

next generation of sustainable fuel facilities. Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) and

Our technologies continue to enable the supported by Innovate UK. Flue2Chem aims

production of methanol and ammonia, to take waste gas from foundation

which amongst other uses will help industries such as metal, glass, paper and

decarbonise shipping emissions. chemicals, and generate an alternative