Transforming

for growth

Annual Report and Accounts 2024

We are transforming into an industry-leading energy transition company

For over 200 years Johnson Matthey has contributed to solving some of the world's toughest problems.

But now is the time to make our biggest impact yet.

The world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on us to help them decarbonise and reduce harmful emissions.

To fully play our part, we too are changing.

Our approach to reporting

We are committed to transparent sustainability reporting and we support efforts to standardise requirements.

GRI: this report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021.

SASB: the report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) chemical sector reporting requirements (version 2023-12).

TCFD: our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report is included on pages 53-61, and complies with the TCFD Guidance for All Sectors. It has taken into consideration the Material and Buildings Group guidance, as set out in section C of 'Annex: Implementing the Recommendations

Our products and services are where we believe we can have most positive impact on society and we have aligned our strategy with four of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The group uses various measures to manage its business which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain non GAAP measures are included in the Annual Report and these are reconciled to their GAAP equivalent numbers in note 34 to the Financial Statements.

Cautionary statement

The Strategic report and certain other sections of this Annual Report contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors

Strategic report

Purpose led, performance driven

01

JM at a glance

02

Transforming JM together

03

Chair's statement

06

Themes that are changing our world

08

Our business model

10

Chief Executive Officer's statement

12

Our strategy

14

Key performance indicators

16

Clean Air

18

Platinum Group Metal Services

20

Catalyst Technologies

22

Hydrogen Technologies

24

Chief Financial Officer's statement

26

Governance

Chair's introduction

75

Board statements

76

Board at a glance

77

Board of Directors

78

Our governance structure

80

Board outcomes

82

Board and committee effectiveness

84

Stakeholder engagement

86

Societal Value Committee report

89

Nomination Committee report

92

Audit Committee report

96

Remuneration Committee report

105

Remuneration at a glance

108

Remuneration Policy

109

of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures', October 2021. The numbers included in this section cover the entire Johnson Matthey group.

Non-financial limited assurance: ERM Certification and Verification Services Limited (ERM CVS) were engaged to provide limited assurance of selected information as presented on page 218. Please see ERM CVS' Independent Limited Assurance Report on pages 216-218 for more details.

associated with, among other things,

the economic and business circumstances occurring from time to time in the countries and sectors in which the company operates. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, but they may be affected by a wide range of variables which could cause actual results, performance, operations, impacts, events or circumstances to differ materially from those currently anticipated.

Financial performance review

28

Sustainability

34

Task Force on Climate-related

53

Financial Disclosures

Risk report

62

Going concern and viability

71

Non-financial and sustainability

72

information statement

Section 172 statement

74

Annual report on remuneration

118

Directors' report

128

Responsibilities of directors

132

Independent auditors' report to the

133

members of Johnson Matthey Plc

Financial statements

143

Other information

210

Find more information online

Sustainability Performance Databook: matthey.com/sustainability-databook

GRI Content Index: matthey.com/gri-content-index

SASB Index: matthey.com/sasb-index

PAI Statement: matthey.com/pai-statement

TCFD Compliance Table: matthey.com/tcfd-compliance-table

Cover image: JM R&D scientist Maria Rivas-Velazco working alongside a custom-made collaborative robot, or 'cobot', to aid and accelerate chemical and material discovery.

Assurance report: matthey.com/assurance-statement

Click this link to see our glossary: matthey.com/ARA-glossary

Strategic report Governance

Financial statements

Other information

Johnson MattheyAnnual Report and Accounts 2024

1

Purpose led, performance driven

2023/24 highlights

Our purpose is to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers

A circular solution:

JM's HyRefine™ technology

Clean Air

£274m

underlying profit

up 26% on previous year*

Pioneering clean air technology for 50 years and beyond

Revenue

£12.84bn

Underlying profit

+11%

at constant FX and adjusting for precious metal prices

Transformation

£75m

savings in 2023/24

Safety

23%

improvement in safety (total recordable injury and illness rate) from 2023

Catalyst Technologies

+56%

underlying operating profit (£75m)*

Delivering decarbonisation at scale with low carbon hydrogen

Sustainability

89%

sales from products contributing

to priority UN SDGs

A-

Climate change rating 2023

GHG emissions avoided

1.1 million tonnes COe

through customer use of technologies enabled by JM products

  • At constant exchange rates.

Strategic report Governance Financial statements

Other information

Johnson Matthey  Annual Report and Accounts 2024

2

JM at a glance

Our businesses

Read more on pages 18-25

Clean Air

Designs and manufactures emission control catalysts to reduce harmful pollutants, e.g. NOx, from vehicle exhausts and a range of stationary sources.

Platinum Group Metal (PGM) Services

Supports customers with short and long-term metal planning and supply management; refines and recycles both used and mined PGMs; and processes metal into more complex, value-added products for a vast array of uses.

Catalyst Technologies

Designs and licenses process technology, and designs and manufactures catalysts for a wide range of processes used in the energy and chemicals industries to create products used in transportation fuels, fertilisers, wood products, paints, coatings and polymers.

Hydrogen Technologies

Designs and manufactures the key performance-defining components (catalyst-coated membranes) used at the heart of fuel cells and electrolysers for the creation of electrolytic (green) hydrogen.

A global footprint

11,600+

employees worldwide

North America

28% of Group sales

17% of employees

These figures are rounded to the nearest whole number.

Europe

40% of group sales

58% of employees

Rest of World

6% of Group sales

5% of employees

China

12% of Group sales

8% of employees

Rest of Asia

14% of Group sales

12% of employees

Revenue split (%)

1%

2023/24

41%

50%

5%

3%

2022/23

4%

42%

49%

5%

Clean Air

Platinum Group Metal Services

Catalyst Technologies

Hydrogen Technologies1

Value Businesses

These figures are rounded to the nearest whole number.

In 2022/23, Hydrogen Technologies represented less than 1% of total sales.

Supported by our values

We are a truly purpose-driven organisation - and our values provide the foundation for everything we do.

Protecting

Acting with

Innovating

Working

Owning

people and

what

integrity

and improving

together

the planet

we do

Strategic report Governance

Financial statements

Other information

Johnson Matthey  Annual Report and Accounts 2024

3

Transforming

Johnson Matthey

for growth

Liam Condon

Chief Executive Officer

By reshaping our business, we are positioning Johnson Matthey for long-term growth at the heart of the energy transition.

When I joined the company two years ago, it was primarily known as a tier-two automotive catalyst supplier with a history of innovation. But the leadership team and I recognised that JM is well-positioned to be so much more than that. It is a hub of scientific expertise, ambition and experience in delivering solutions that create sustainable value and contribute to a cleaner, healthier world.

We announced an ambitious change programme to enable us to meet the challenges now faced by our customers. We are executing on our transformation at pace across the business, creating a more streamlined, efficient and commercially focused organisation. We are strengthening our capabilities, simplifying our operating model and driving improved performance.

You can see more detail on pages 14-15, but you can also read on the following pages how our dynamic leadership team members are driving these changes. Our Business Chief Executives reflect on the transformation in their businesses on pages 18-25.

Strategic report Governance Financial statements

Other information

Johnson Matthey  Annual Report and Accounts 2024

4

Stephen

Oxley

Chief

Financial

Officer

We have seen a real step-up in leadership across our organisation, providing direction and clear feedback, as well as empowering teams to do their best work.

One of my proudest achievements is the 'Play to Win' engagement approach that we shaped with our business teams. There is now a much better understanding throughout JM of our strategy and what is required of each of us to implement this. We are delighted

to see improvements in motivation and engagement, especially as we know this is rewarding for our employees and leads to an overall better customer experience.

As CFO I'm most proud of the progress that we're making to centralise and standardise our core processes into JM Global Solutions.

JM is moving away from a series of decentralised, disparate ways of working to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness in our processes, working with our outsource partners and our new Vilnius Hub. Our teams are doing a tremendous job to enable this to happen, including when their own positions are uncertain. We are already seeing the benefits of this transformation in our results.

Annette

Kelleher

Chief HR

Officer

Liz Rowsell

Chief

Technology

Officer

In China we have successfully demonstrated double- digit growth post transformation while significantly improving employee engagement.

At times we have had to make difficult decisions, but as a result we are leaner, fitter, more agile, more efficient, and more productive. We have transformed and performed in these challenging times in China, and customers tell us that it is now easier to do business with JM!

We continue to drive a cultural change in R&D.

Not only are our teams laser focused on driving impact aligned to JM strategy, but we have also asked people to change the way they behave. A much more digital mindset is allowing us to implement knowledge sharing platforms that accelerate innovation. And our customers have already noticed; the new apps we use internally for product characterisation and pricing analyses are now providing valuable insight to customers on product performance.

Mark Su

President,

China

Strategic report Governance

Financial statements

Other information

Johnson Matthey  Annual Report and Accounts 2024

5

Anne

Sustainability has always

Chassagnette

been a strong motivator

Chief

for our people, and in the

Sustainability

last two years we have put

Officer

it at the heart of our new

corporate strategy.

In the same way that we are

committed to a 'just transition' to

net zero, we are also trying to ensure

a just transformation of the company.

The sustainability and communications

teams are instrumental, supporting

our employees and using the various

tools at our disposal to evolve towards

a 'Play to Win' culture and the right

operating environment.

Peter Hill

Group Global

Services and

Transformation

Director

I am excited to see how the new 'Play to Win' culture has caught the imagination of people across the company.

Teams in every business and function are driving significant improvements in performance and efficiency. The Transformation Office helps shape and direct this effort so that we can capture the benefits as quickly as possible.

JM Global Solutions is a powerful new capability that will drive Johnson Matthey forward. By standardising and automating common business processes, we can free up our commercial, technical and operations teams to focus on customers.

Louise

Melikian

Chief Strategy

and Corporate

Development

Officer

I see more and more colleagues challenging the status quo - seeing opportunity instead of challenge - through a growth mindset lens.

Our teams are seeing transformation benefits in terms of cost but also easier processes. It's a reinforcing loop: the determination and ambition to perform better, in turn pushing us to continue to outperform.

Leading through change has unlocked a new way of working.

Being really sharp on what it is each of us does and doesn't do - and where the accountabilities, handovers and touchpoints are between the businesses and the functions - has been a gamechanger. It has led to clarity and simplification, and empowered all of us with a clear understanding of what we each need to do to deliver JM's strategy and be successful. The tide has turned!

Further details on all members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) are available at matthey.com/about-us/our-leadership/group-leadership-team.

Simon Price

General Counsel

and Company

Secretary

Strategic report Governance Financial statements

Other information

Johnson MattheyAnnual Report and Accounts 2024

6

Patrick Thomas

Chair

Chair's statement

An inflection point for PGM technology

"Just as we continue to innovate the latest generation of clean air solutions, so we are harnessing the transformative power of platinum group metals to enable new solutions, from fuel cell electric vehicles to the production

of sustainable aviation fuel."

Exactly 50 years ago, the first commercially produced catalytic converters rolled off the production line at Johnson Matthey's facilities

in Royston, UK and Devon, Pennsylvania.

As it had already been doing for over

150 years, JM had used its deep knowledge of precious metals to create technology that would help solve one of the world's problems - this time to tackle appalling air pollution. JM had then persuaded regulators around the world of the technology's effectiveness.

Since then, several billion catalytic converters have been produced, many of them by JM, with countless lives saved or significantly enhanced by their removal of pollutants.

I believe we are now seeing another inflection point for our unique technological and metals know-how. Just as we continue to innovate the latest generation of clean air solutions, so we are harnessing the

transformative power of platinum group metals (PGMs) to enable new solutions, from fuel cell electric vehicles to the production of sustainable aviation fuel.

PGMs will be key enablers of the clean energy transition, and offer several benefits over other metals that will also play major roles (such as copper, nickel and lithium). For example PGMs have a mature, global supply chain which won't require massive expansion to meet the needs of the energy transition and they offer a sustainable, circular solution since they are already recycled with very high efficiency.

Our strategy is purpose-driven: to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers. The energy transition will not be a linear journey and is dependent on many factors coming together including regulation and incentives, infrastructure and supply chains. In a complex world striving towards net zero, where politics and practicality interplay, JM is well placed to succeed by understanding the markets, taking opportunities, and being flexible enough to allocate capital accordingly. Given the strength of our portfolio, we are well positioned to create significant value

for both shareholders and society.

Strategic report Governance

Financial statements

Other information

Johnson Matthey Annual Report and Accounts 2024

7

Chair's statement continued

A resilient portfolio

The divestment of our remaining non-core businesses this year has brought welcome clarity in our portfolio, in our uses of cash, and in the many areas we can continue to reduce costs and economise.

We have leading technology to enable decarbonisation at scale, whilst also benefiting from a strong core current business that generates significant cash. It is becoming clear that internal combustion engines will continue to be produced for many years to come. Our ever-evolving catalytic converter technology continues to be world-leading at removing pollutants direct from the engine, and we are now even more optimistic about the Clean Air business' cash generation opportunities for at least the next decade, and likely longer.

We have also had good business wins in Catalyst Technologies, with groundbreaking achievements. In Hydrogen Technologies we are reducing investment and managing our cost base to align with the pace of market development.

The energy transition is to a large extent driven by political vision and policy support, and over the coming months we will pay close attention to key elections coming up in our markets - including the EU,

UK and the US.

We have developed strong links with key politicians, policy makers, regulators and others to explain the benefits of PGMs and hydrogen, and continue to secure government grants for future developments in R&D and the green technology jobs

of the future.

The divestment of our remaining non-core businesses has brought welcome clarity in our portfolio, in our uses of cash, and in the many areas we can continue to reduce costs and economise.

In the last six months I have met shareholders representing around 40% of the ownership of JM, and all can see the value of our combination of mature business and future opportunities.

We have also streamlined the operations of the board, which I believe has made us more agile and efficient. We have reduced the number of board and committee meetings and focused

our committee membership.

Chris Mottershead retired in January 2024: I am hugely grateful for his expertise, enthusiasm and wisdom over the last nine years. Having served for almost four years as Senior Independent Director,

John O'Higgins took over the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee. As ever

I am grateful to John for his professionalism and commitment to the board.

Barbara Jeremiah was appointed as Senior Independent Director in July 2023, bringing strong experience of metals as well as North American markets.

I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, our customers on whom our day-to-day energies are focused, and our shareholders for their continued support. We are well positioned to successfully navigate the journey to net zero and create significant value for both shareholders and society.

Patrick Thomas

Chair

Our purpose is

to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers, and our strategy is derived from this purpose.

As a global society

we face big challenges. Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on Johnson Matthey's technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability.

Detailed results commentary online

Strategic report Governance Financial statements

Other information

Johnson MattheyAnnual Report and Accounts 2024

8

Themes that are changing our world

Parts of the world continue to be rocked

by conflict, geopolitical turbulence, inflation and cost of living crises. Societies and governments are facing many, sometimes conflicting, pressures. The energy transition needs to be a fair one - but the very evident impact of climate change means it is still both essential and urgent.

$4 trillion

Of global investment needed in clean energy to reach net zero by 20501

20 million

Tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen set to be produced in 2030 compared to under one million tonnes in 20221

1. Source: International Energy Agency

Decarbonising modern life

There is wide recognition among governments, businesses and communities of the need to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve these targets we have to make existing industrial processes more efficient, and move to alternative feedstocks that are more sustainable.

Sustainable energy and fuels

Sustainable chemicals

Outlook

Outlook

Many countries have targets to phase out

Carbon emissions from the chemical

internal combustion engines, increase

sector are a common focus for regulation

zero-emission vehicles, and tackle emissions

because they are easy to find and measure.

in other forms of hard-to-abate transport

The sector emitted nearly 1Gt of direct CO2

such as aviation and shipping.

emissions in 2022. Customers are

Opportunities and challenges

increasingly demanding sustainable

products to meet consumer expectations.

The demand for sustainable fuels is

Businesses across the industry are looking to

expected to grow significantly over the next

combine alternative, sustainable feedstocks

20 years. A wide range of technologies are

with catalyst technologies to make products

needed to meet this increasing demand,

and processes less carbon-intensive.

including significant investment in clean

Opportunities and challenges

hydrogen technologies, production and

infrastructure. A number of mandates

The key levers to decarbonise the chemicals

around sustainable aviation fuel are also

industry include feedstock efficiency,

being introduced, such as the US SAF Grand

alternative feedstocks, use of sustainable

challenge equivalent to 10% by 2030,

process energy supply, and application of

and the EU mandate for 6% SAF by 2030.

carbon capture and storage.

What we are doing

What we are doing

We have a range of solutions that are

We have leading catalysts and process

already providing value to customers

technologies that can help the chemical

around the world. Our LCH™ technology

industry produce sustainable chemicals,

enables the highest process efficiency

with leading positions in syngas and other

commercially available today for

process technologies. Our CLEANPACE™

low-carbon hydrogen production,

technology solutions can be retrofitted to

and this year was selected by bp and Kellas

hydrogen and methanol assets to reduce

Midstream, amongst others. FT CANS™,

carbon emissions by up to 95%. We are also

HyCOgen™ and BioForming® S2A

one of the participants in the Flue2Chem

technologies are core components of the

project, spearheaded by Unilever and the

next generation of sustainable fuel facilities.

Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) and

Our technologies continue to enable the

supported by Innovate UK. Flue2Chem aims

production of methanol and ammonia,

to take waste gas from foundation

which amongst other uses will help

industries such as metal, glass, paper and

decarbonise shipping emissions.

chemicals, and generate an alternative

source of carbon for UK consumer products.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Johnson Matthey plc published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 08:25:07 UTC.