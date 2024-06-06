Transforming
for growth
Annual Report and Accounts 2024
We are transforming into an industry-leading energy transition company
For over 200 years Johnson Matthey has contributed to solving some of the world's toughest problems.
But now is the time to make our biggest impact yet.
The world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on us to help them decarbonise and reduce harmful emissions.
To fully play our part, we too are changing.
Our approach to reporting
We are committed to transparent sustainability reporting and we support efforts to standardise requirements.
GRI: this report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021.
SASB: the report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) chemical sector reporting requirements (version 2023-12).
TCFD: our Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report is included on pages 53-61, and complies with the TCFD Guidance for All Sectors. It has taken into consideration the Material and Buildings Group guidance, as set out in section C of 'Annex: Implementing the Recommendations
Our products and services are where we believe we can have most positive impact on society and we have aligned our strategy with four of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The group uses various measures to manage its business which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain non GAAP measures are included in the Annual Report and these are reconciled to their GAAP equivalent numbers in note 34 to the Financial Statements.
Cautionary statement
The Strategic report and certain other sections of this Annual Report contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors
of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures', October 2021. The numbers included in this section cover the entire Johnson Matthey group.
Non-financial limited assurance: ERM Certification and Verification Services Limited (ERM CVS) were engaged to provide limited assurance of selected information as presented on page 218.
Johnson MattheyAnnual Report and Accounts 2024
1
Purpose led, performance driven
2023/24 highlights
Our purpose is to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers
A circular solution:
JM's HyRefine™ technology
Clean Air
£274m
underlying profit
up 26% on previous year*
Pioneering clean air technology for 50 years and beyond
Revenue
£12.84bn
Underlying profit
+11%
at constant FX and adjusting for precious metal prices
Transformation
£75m
savings in 2023/24
Safety
23%
improvement in safety (total recordable injury and illness rate) from 2023
Catalyst Technologies
+56%
underlying operating profit (£75m)*
Delivering decarbonisation at scale with low carbon hydrogen
Sustainability
89%
sales from products contributing
to priority UN SDGs
A-
Climate change rating 2023
GHG emissions avoided
1.1 million tonnes CO₂e
through customer use of technologies enabled by JM products
- At constant exchange rates.
JM at a glance
Our businesses
Our businesses
Clean Air
Designs and manufactures emission control catalysts to reduce harmful pollutants, e.g. NOx, from vehicle exhausts and a range of stationary sources.
Platinum Group Metal (PGM) Services
Supports customers with short and long-term metal planning and supply management; refines and recycles both used and mined PGMs; and processes metal into more complex, value-added products for a vast array of uses.
Catalyst Technologies
Designs and licenses process technology, and designs and manufactures catalysts for a wide range of processes used in the energy and chemicals industries to create products used in transportation fuels, fertilisers, wood products, paints, coatings and polymers.
Hydrogen Technologies
Designs and manufactures the key performance-defining components (catalyst-coated membranes) used at the heart of fuel cells and electrolysers for the creation of electrolytic (green) hydrogen.
A global footprint
11,600+
employees worldwide
North America
28% of Group sales
17% of employees
These figures are rounded to the nearest whole number.
Europe
40% of group sales
58% of employees
Rest of World
6% of Group sales
5% of employees
China
12% of Group sales
8% of employees
Rest of Asia
14% of Group sales
12% of employees
Revenue split (%)
1%
2023/24
41%
50%
5%
3%
2022/23
4%
42%
49%
5%
Clean Air
Platinum Group Metal Services
Catalyst Technologies
Hydrogen Technologies1
Value Businesses
These figures are rounded to the nearest whole number.
In 2022/23, Hydrogen Technologies represented less than 1% of total sales.
Supported by our values
We are a truly purpose-driven organisation - and our values provide the foundation for everything we do.
Protecting
Acting with
Innovating
Working
Owning
people and
what
integrity
and improving
together
the planet
we do
Transforming
Johnson Matthey
for growth
Liam Condon
Chief Executive Officer
By reshaping our business, we are positioning Johnson Matthey for long-term growth at the heart of the energy transition.
When I joined the company two years ago, it was primarily known as a tier-two automotive catalyst supplier with a history of innovation. But the leadership team and I recognised that JM is well-positioned to be so much more than that. It is a hub of scientific expertise, ambition and experience in delivering solutions that create sustainable value and contribute to a cleaner, healthier world.
We announced an ambitious change programme to enable us to meet the challenges now faced by our customers. We are executing on our transformation at pace across the business, creating a more streamlined, efficient and commercially focused organisation. We are strengthening our capabilities, simplifying our operating model and driving improved performance.
You can see more detail on pages 14-15, but you can also read on the following pages how our dynamic leadership team members are driving these changes. Our Business Chief Executives reflect on the transformation in their businesses on pages 18-25.
Stephen
Oxley
Chief
Financial
Officer
We have seen a real step-up in leadership across our organisation, providing direction and clear feedback, as well as empowering teams to do their best work.
One of my proudest achievements is the 'Play to Win' engagement approach that we shaped with our business teams. There is now a much better understanding throughout JM of our strategy and what is required of each of us to implement this. We are delighted
to see improvements in motivation and engagement, especially as we know this is rewarding for our employees and leads to an overall better customer experience.
As CFO I'm most proud of the progress that we're making to centralise and standardise our core processes into JM Global Solutions.
JM is moving away from a series of decentralised, disparate ways of working to drive greater efficiency and effectiveness in our processes, working with our outsource partners and our new Vilnius Hub. Our teams are doing a tremendous job to enable this to happen, including when their own positions are uncertain. We are already seeing the benefits of this transformation in our results.
Annette
Kelleher
Chief HR
Officer
Liz Rowsell
Chief
Technology
Officer
In China we have successfully demonstrated double- digit growth post transformation while significantly improving employee engagement.
At times we have had to make difficult decisions, but as a result we are leaner, fitter, more agile, more efficient, and more productive. We have transformed and performed in these challenging times in China, and customers tell us that it is now easier to do business with JM!
We continue to drive a cultural change in R&D.
Not only are our teams laser focused on driving impact aligned to JM strategy, but we have also asked people to change the way they behave. A much more digital mindset is allowing us to implement knowledge sharing platforms that accelerate innovation. And our customers have already noticed; the new apps we use internally for product characterisation and pricing analyses are now providing valuable insight to customers on product performance.
Mark Su
President,
China
Anne
Sustainability has always
Chassagnette
been a strong motivator
Chief
for our people, and in the
Sustainability
last two years we have put
Officer
it at the heart of our new
corporate strategy.
In the same way that we are
committed to a 'just transition' to
net zero, we are also trying to ensure
a just transformation of the company.
The sustainability and communications
teams are instrumental, supporting
our employees and using the various
tools at our disposal to evolve towards
a 'Play to Win' culture and the right
operating environment.
Peter Hill
Group Global
Services and
Transformation
Director
I am excited to see how the new 'Play to Win' culture has caught the imagination of people across the company.
Teams in every business and function are driving significant improvements in performance and efficiency. The Transformation Office helps shape and direct this effort so that we can capture the benefits as quickly as possible.
JM Global Solutions is a powerful new capability that will drive Johnson Matthey forward. By standardising and automating common business processes, we can free up our commercial, technical and operations teams to focus on customers.
Louise
Melikian
Chief Strategy
and Corporate
Development
Officer
I see more and more colleagues challenging the status quo - seeing opportunity instead of challenge - through a growth mindset lens.
Our teams are seeing transformation benefits in terms of cost but also easier processes. It's a reinforcing loop: the determination and ambition to perform better, in turn pushing us to continue to outperform.
Leading through change has unlocked a new way of working.
Being really sharp on what it is each of us does and doesn't do - and where the accountabilities, handovers and touchpoints are between the businesses and the functions - has been a gamechanger. It has led to clarity and simplification, and empowered all of us with a clear understanding of what we each need to do to deliver JM's strategy and be successful. The tide has turned!
Further details on all members of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) are available at matthey.com/about-us/our-leadership/group-leadership-team.
Simon Price
General Counsel
and Company
Secretary
Patrick Thomas
Chair
Chair's statement
An inflection point for PGM technology
"Just as we continue to innovate the latest generation of clean air solutions, so we are harnessing the transformative power of platinum group metals to enable new solutions, from fuel cell electric vehicles to the production
of sustainable aviation fuel."
Exactly 50 years ago, the first commercially produced catalytic converters rolled off the production line at Johnson Matthey's facilities
in Royston, UK and Devon, Pennsylvania.
As it had already been doing for over
150 years, JM had used its deep knowledge of precious metals to create technology that would help solve one of the world's problems - this time to tackle appalling air pollution. JM had then persuaded regulators around the world of the technology's effectiveness.
Since then, several billion catalytic converters have been produced, many of them by JM, with countless lives saved or significantly enhanced by their removal of pollutants.
I believe we are now seeing another inflection point for our unique technological and metals know-how. Just as we continue to innovate the latest generation of clean air solutions, so we are harnessing the
transformative power of platinum group metals (PGMs) to enable new solutions, from fuel cell electric vehicles to the production of sustainable aviation fuel.
PGMs will be key enablers of the clean energy transition, and offer several benefits over other metals that will also play major roles (such as copper, nickel and lithium). For example PGMs have a mature, global supply chain which won't require massive expansion to meet the needs of the energy transition and they offer a sustainable, circular solution since they are already recycled with very high efficiency.
Our strategy is purpose-driven: to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers. The energy transition will not be a linear journey and is dependent on many factors coming together including regulation and incentives, infrastructure and supply chains. In a complex world striving towards net zero, where politics and practicality interplay, JM is well placed to succeed by understanding the markets, taking opportunities, and being flexible enough to allocate capital accordingly. Given the strength of our portfolio, we are well positioned to create significant value
for both shareholders and society.
Chair's statement continued
A resilient portfolio
The divestment of our remaining non-core businesses this year has brought welcome clarity in our portfolio, in our uses of cash, and in the many areas we can continue to reduce costs and economise.
We have leading technology to enable decarbonisation at scale, whilst also benefiting from a strong core current business that generates significant cash. It is becoming clear that internal combustion engines will continue to be produced for many years to come. Our ever-evolving catalytic converter technology continues to be world-leading at removing pollutants direct from the engine, and we are now even more optimistic about the Clean Air business' cash generation opportunities for at least the next decade, and likely longer.
We have also had good business wins in Catalyst Technologies, with groundbreaking achievements. In Hydrogen Technologies we are reducing investment and managing our cost base to align with the pace of market development.
The energy transition is to a large extent driven by political vision and policy support, and over the coming months we will pay close attention to key elections coming up in our markets - including the EU,
UK and the US.
We have developed strong links with key politicians, policy makers, regulators and others to explain the benefits of PGMs and hydrogen, and continue to secure government grants for future developments in R&D and the green technology jobs
of the future.
The divestment of our remaining non-core businesses has brought welcome clarity in our portfolio, in our uses of cash, and in the many areas we can continue to reduce costs and economise.
In the last six months I have met shareholders representing around 40% of the ownership of JM, and all can see the value of our combination of mature business and future opportunities.
We have also streamlined the operations of the board, which I believe has made us more agile and efficient. We have reduced the number of board and committee meetings and focused
our committee membership.
Chris Mottershead retired in January 2024: I am hugely grateful for his expertise, enthusiasm and wisdom over the last nine years. Having served for almost four years as Senior Independent Director,
John O'Higgins took over the role of Chair of the Remuneration Committee. As ever
I am grateful to John for his professionalism and commitment to the board.
Barbara Jeremiah was appointed as Senior Independent Director in July 2023, bringing strong experience of metals as well as North American markets.
I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication, our customers on whom our day-to-day energies are focused, and our shareholders for their continued support. We are well positioned to successfully navigate the journey to net zero and create significant value for both shareholders and society.
Patrick Thomas
Chair
Our purpose is
to catalyse the net zero transition for our customers, and our strategy is derived from this purpose.
As a global society
we face big challenges. Many of the world's leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on Johnson Matthey's technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions and improve their sustainability.
Detailed results commentary online
Themes that are changing our world
Parts of the world continue to be rocked
by conflict, geopolitical turbulence, inflation and cost of living crises. Societies and governments are facing many, sometimes conflicting, pressures. The energy transition needs to be a fair one - but the very evident impact of climate change means it is still both essential and urgent.
$4 trillion
Of global investment needed in clean energy to reach net zero by 20501
20 million
Tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen set to be produced in 2030 compared to under one million tonnes in 20221
Source: International Energy Agency
Decarbonising modern life
There is wide recognition among governments, businesses and communities of the need to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. To achieve these targets we have to make existing industrial processes more efficient, and move to alternative feedstocks that are more sustainable.
Sustainable energy and fuels
Sustainable chemicals
Outlook
Outlook
Many countries have targets to phase out
Carbon emissions from the chemical
internal combustion engines, increase
sector are a common focus for regulation
zero-emission vehicles, and tackle emissions
because they are easy to find and measure.
in other forms of hard-to-abate transport
The sector emitted nearly 1Gt of direct CO2
such as aviation and shipping.
emissions in 2022. Customers are
Opportunities and challenges
increasingly demanding sustainable
products to meet consumer expectations.
The demand for sustainable fuels is
Businesses across the industry are looking to
expected to grow significantly over the next
combine alternative, sustainable feedstocks
20 years. A wide range of technologies are
with catalyst technologies to make products
needed to meet this increasing demand,
and processes less carbon-intensive.
including significant investment in clean
Opportunities and challenges
hydrogen technologies, production and
infrastructure. A number of mandates
The key levers to decarbonise the chemicals
around sustainable aviation fuel are also
industry include feedstock efficiency,
being introduced, such as the US SAF Grand
alternative feedstocks, use of sustainable
challenge equivalent to 10% by 2030,
process energy supply, and application of
and the EU mandate for 6% SAF by 2030.
carbon capture and storage.
What we are doing
What we are doing
We have a range of solutions that are
We have leading catalysts and process
already providing value to customers
technologies that can help the chemical
around the world. Our LCH™ technology
industry produce sustainable chemicals,
enables the highest process efficiency
with leading positions in syngas and other
commercially available today for
process technologies. Our CLEANPACE™
low-carbon hydrogen production,
technology solutions can be retrofitted to
and this year was selected by bp and Kellas
hydrogen and methanol assets to reduce
Midstream, amongst others. FT CANS™,
carbon emissions by up to 95%. We are also
HyCOgen™ and BioForming® S2A
one of the participants in the Flue2Chem
technologies are core components of the
project, spearheaded by Unilever and the
next generation of sustainable fuel facilities.
Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) and
Our technologies continue to enable the
supported by Innovate UK. Flue2Chem aims
production of methanol and ammonia,
to take waste gas from foundation
which amongst other uses will help
industries such as metal, glass, paper and
decarbonise shipping emissions.
chemicals, and generate an alternative
source of carbon for UK consumer products.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
