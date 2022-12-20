Johnson Matthey : Corporate Document Download the full

Chair's statement continued Exiting Battery Materials and Health to protect JM's future In many ways, our decisions to exit Battery Materials and Health were the forerunners for this strategic work. These weren't decisions we took lightly but they were the right ones for JM's future. The battery materials sector is changing more quickly than we anticipated, with car manufacturers looking for the cheapest technology. So while some of our automotive customers have told me that we were making market-leading components, we were unable to sell them at the right price. The more the board and GLT looked at the numbers, the clearer it became that JM would need to invest billions to keep up. In time, this would have compromised our ability to develop our other growth businesses. I have spoken to a lot of shareholders this year and I know that some are frustrated by the decision. I share their disappointment, but given the battery material market's rapid commoditisation, we moved quickly to avoid further investment. Since then, Nano One, a clean technology innovator in battery materials, has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares of Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Canada, while we have also agreed to sell part of the Battery Materials business to EV Metals Group, a global battery chemicals and technology business. As well as £50 million cash, JM will receive a minority equity stake in EV Metals Group. In Health, meanwhile, we were disappointed by the reduced sale price we received, but it reflects the fact that the business was hit by a series of external

factors, including pricing pressure and shortages in supply and labour. However, we have retained a c. 30% minority stake. I am heartened by those investors who believe JM is now a stronger investment proposition. A robust set of results despite a challenging year It's worth noting that this decision has had minimal impact on our underlying financial performance this year. In fact, I am pleased to report that JM has delivered another robust set of full-year results, in line with market expectations. This is a great achievement and I would like to thank Robert for his steady leadership during an incredibly volatile year that has included COVID-19-related supply chain disruption, and rising inflation. The external landscape has, of course, become even more challenging given the tragic events that have unfolded since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Russia's actions are a violation of international law, specifically the sovereignty of an independent country, and JM continues to stand united with Ukraine. We are not doing any new business in Russia and Belarus for the time being and have suspended production operations in Russia indefinitely. We have also set up a fund to help our Ukrainian employees working in Poland access money to cover accommodation and living costs for family and friends seeking refuge. And we have looked after our Russian employees, continuing to pay them during this time. JM has navigated this uncertainty well. Russia represents around 1% of 2021/22 group sales, and, thanks to our position as

the world's leading recycler of secondary PGMs, we have a highly diversified supply of metal. Russia supplies a significant quantity of the world's precious metals, particularly palladium. And although companies adjusted quickly to meet international sanctions, those sanctions have made an already scarce resource harder to buy. We also successfully executed our £200 million share buyback this year and completed the sale of our Advanced Glass Technologies business. Like Health, this is an excellent business in its own right, but does not fit naturally in our more focused portfolio. As a result of all this, we are pleased to announce a dividend of 77 pence this year. This reflects the strength of our balance sheet and capital allocation priorities. A new energy to help accelerate net zero JM's continued financial strength will be essential as we look to the future. We will need to combine that strength with our new commercial focus and more efficient culture in order to execute our strategy. But we'll also need to draw on certain aspects that have helped make this 200-year-old company so special, such as our values and purpose. Throughout its history, JM has shown that it can pivot its focus, while staying true to what matters most: using its science and engineering skills to do the right thing. Now we must pivot again to help the world accelerate towards net zero. Our planet is already feeling the effects of climate change, and we have a duty to get more of our products and services, such as technologies that help make sustainable aviation fuels, into the market more quickly.

It is a duty that I know everyone at JM shares, having had the privilege once again to talk to employees, as part of the board's ongoing commitment to employee engagement. JM has worked hard in the past couple of years to set out its sustainability agenda, including committing to net zero by 2040. And it has taken further steps this year to increase its engagement, including a new board-level Societal Value Committee. You can read more about the Committee's remit from page 98, but I welcome the move and believe it will strengthen our governance and help JM meet its sustainability commitments. A clear path to the future Navigating change is never easy. But JM is a resilient company built on great technology, talented people and enormous integrity. This, allied with a new commercial focus, led by Liam and his team, gives me great confidence that we have an exciting, prosperous future ahead of us. This future is firmly focused on investing in the technologies where we have the greatest strength and competitive advantage to help decarbonise society as fast as possible - and the board and I look forward to supporting Liam and his team in pursuing this future to restore and drive value creation for our shareholders and wider stakeholders. Patrick Thomas Chair