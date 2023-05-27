|
Johnson Matthey : Headwinds summed up
© Alphavalue 2023
|
|All news about JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
4 021 M
4 957 M
4 957 M
|Net income 2023
|
316 M
390 M
390 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
971 M
1 197 M
1 197 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|10,5x
|Yield 2023
|4,28%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 272 M
4 033 M
4 033 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,05x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,02x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 340
|Free-Float
|94,0%
|
|Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|1 790,50 GBX
|Average target price
|2 157,12 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|20,5%