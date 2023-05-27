Advanced search
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:27 2023-05-26 am EDT
1790.50 GBX   -0.58%
01:00pJohnson Matthey : Headwinds summed up
Alphavalue
05/26Johnson Matthey - Preliminary results for the year ended 31st March 2023
AQ
05/26RBC cuts Halfords; Berenberg likes Sabre
AN
Johnson Matthey : Headwinds summed up

05/27/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 021 M 4 957 M 4 957 M
Net income 2023 316 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2023 971 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 4,28%
Capitalization 3 272 M 4 033 M 4 033 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Matthey Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 790,50 GBX
Average target price 2 157,12 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam Condon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC-15.82%4 033
ECOLAB INC.14.67%47 523
SIKA AG13.44%42 705
GIVAUDAN SA7.70%31 040
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-5.93%23 935
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG12.94%18 233
