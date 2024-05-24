Stock JMAT JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Johnson Matthey Plc

Equities

JMAT

GB00BZ4BQC70

Specialty Chemicals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 06:13:36 2024-05-24 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,778 GBX -0.45% Intraday chart for Johnson Matthey Plc -3.85% +4.51%
11:51am JOHNSON MATTHEY : Higher transformation costs take their toll Alphavalue
May. 23 JOHNSON MATTHEY : ICEs might stay longer Alphavalue
Latest news about Johnson Matthey Plc

JOHNSON MATTHEY : Higher transformation costs take their toll Alphavalue
JOHNSON MATTHEY : ICEs might stay longer Alphavalue
Johnson Matthey CEO confident of success despite drop in annual profit AN
Transcript : Johnson Matthey Plc, 2024 Earnings Call, May 23, 2024
Johnson Matthey Records Decrease in FY24 Profit, Revenue MT
Earnings Flash (JMAT.L) JOHNSON MATTHEY Reports FY24 EPS GBX58.30 MT
Johnson Matthey PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending 31 March 2025 CI
Johnson Matthey PLC Proposes Final Ordinary Dividend, Payable on 6 August 2024 CI
Johnson Matthey Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Johnson Matthey Announces New Office in Riyadh, KSA CI
European Midday Briefing : BOE Seen Holding Steady; Future Rate Cut Timing Hints Eyed DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 5 AM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Thursday at 3 AM ET DJ
Platinum set for biggest deficit in a decade in 2024, says Johnson Matthey RE
Deutsche Bank Restarts Johnson Matthey Coverage at Buy MT
UBS raises Centrica to 'buy' from 'neutral AN
Peel Hunt starts NatWest and Barclays at 'buy' AN
Johnson Matthey, BP to Provide Technology for DG Fuels' Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant MT
Utilities Slide as Treasury Yield Hopes Fade -- Utilities Roundup DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET DJ
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Wednesday at 11 AM ET DJ
Johnson Matthey and BP win deal for US sustainable aviation fuel plant AN
Stocks called up ahead of US inflation data AN
Berenberg Keeps Johnson Matthey at Hold, Raises PT MT
Barclays raises Halma to 'overweight' AN

Company Profile

Johnson Matthey PLC is a United Kingdom-based sustainable technologies company. The Companyâs segments include Clean Air, PGM Services, Catalyst Technologies, Hydrogen Technologies and Value Businesses. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems used in light and heavy-duty vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. The PGM Services segment enables the energy transition through providing circular solutions as demand for scarce critical materials increases. It also provides a strategic service to the group, supporting the other segments with security of metal supply. The Catalyst Technologies segment enables the decarbonization of chemical value chains. The Hydrogen Technologies segment provides catalyst coated membranes that are a critical component for fuel cells and electrolyzers. The Value Businesses segment is a portfolio of businesses managed to drive shareholder value from activities considered to be non-core to the Company.
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2024-07-17 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Johnson Matthey Plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
17.86 GBP
Average target price
20.05 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+12.28%
Sector Other Specialty Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Stock Johnson Matthey Plc
+4.33% 4.15B
ECOLAB INC. Stock Ecolab Inc.
+17.53% 66.57B
SIKA AG Stock Sika AG
+2.67% 49.81B
GIVAUDAN SA Stock Givaudan SA
+22.01% 42.77B
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+22.79% 26.3B
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Stock EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
+9.47% 19.26B
CELANESE CORPORATION Stock Celanese Corporation
-2.43% 16.56B
SYMRISE AG Stock Symrise AG
+5.68% 15.96B
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Stock Albemarle Corporation
-14.90% 14.45B
POSCO FUTURE M CO., LTD. Stock Posco Future M Co., Ltd.
-27.16% 14.82B
Other Specialty Chemicals
