  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. Johnson Matthey Plc
  4. News
  5. Johnson Matthey : Hydrogen business still needs more time
Security JMAT

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

Equities JMAT GB00BZ4BQC70

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:23 2023-08-30 am EDT Intraday chart for Johnson Matthey Plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1626.00 GBX +0.65% +4.06% -23.55%
08:30pm JOHNSON MATTHEY : Hydrogen business still needs more time Alphavalue
06:56pm M&S returns to FTSE 100 after four years, Persimmon exits AN

JOHNSON MATTHEY : Hydrogen business still needs more time

Today at 02:30 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Johnson Matthey Plc

JOHNSON MATTHEY : Hydrogen business still needs more time Alphavalue
M&S returns to FTSE 100 after four years, Persimmon exits AN
FTSE 100 Finishes Higher on Strong Overseas Handover DJ
It's not happening... ZB
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Boston Properties, FactSet, Foot Locker, Tesco, Tesla... ZB
Global markets live: Ocado, Regeneron, VMware, BASF, Nvidia... ZB
Dechra, Hikma, M&S and Diploma set to join FTSE 100 RE
British Retailer Marks & Spencer Joins Indicative List for Additions to FTSE 100 Index MT
M&S set to be FTSE 100 outfit again but Persimmon may fall AN
Gelion inks two new agreements for its advanced cathode project AN
Sainsbury's division chair sells GBP440,200 shares AN
James Fisher hires new CFO from Johnson Matthey AN
James Fisher Names New CFO MT
Johnson Matthey Unit Partners with Canada's Kobold Completions to Offer Oil Reservoir Monitoring Technology MT
Halma replaces senior director; adds Johnson Matthey CEO AN
Johnson Matthey plc Approves Final Dividend CI
Transcript : Johnson Matthey Plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Barclays Lifts Johnson Matthey PT, Keeps Equalweight Rating MT
JPMorgan sees positive catalysts for Flutter AN
In wait-and-see mode before Tesla and Netflix ZB
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, AT&T, Burberry, Old Dominion, Yelp... ZB
China's GDP data weighs on British miners ZB
UK's FTSE 100 falls as weak China data hits commodity stocks RE
JPMorgan cuts Spectris; Berenberg likes Victrex AN
Johnson Matthey and Shanghai Jiading District Plan to Build New Catalyst Coated Membrane Production Facility CI

Chart Johnson Matthey Plc

Chart Johnson Matthey Plc
More charts

Company Profile

Johnson Matthey Plc is one of the world leaders in the production of advanced technology materials. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing of products for the transformation of natural resources (52.8%): oil, gas, biomass, platinum, silver and gold etc.; - manfacturing of catalysts (44.2%): automotive catalytic converters, fuel cells, etc.; - other (3%): primarily manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells components. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (17.8%), Germany (10%), Europe (12.5%), China (14.5%), Asia (15.7%), the United States (17.2%), North America (3.7%) and other (8.6%).
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
2023-11-22 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Johnson Matthey Plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
16.16GBP
Average target price
21.05GBP
Spread / Average Target
+30.28%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Specialty Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Chart Analysis Johnson Matthey Plc
-23.55% 3 512 M $
AVIENT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Avient Corporation
+19.05% 3 615 M $
LIVENT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Livent Corporation
+9.54% 3 927 M $
GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
-2.37% 4 018 M $
CABOT CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Cabot Corporation
+8.86% 4 020 M $
CSW INDUSTRIALS, INC.
Chart Analysis CSW Industrials, Inc.
+57.62% 2 821 M $
SUNRESIN NEW MATERIALS CO.,LTD
Chart Analysis Sunresin New Materials Co.,Ltd
+29.54% 4 245 M $
CNNC HUA YUAN TITANIUM DIOXIDE CO., LTD
Chart Analysis CNNC Hua Yuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd
-14.29% 2 776 M $
HUNAN YUNENG NEW ENERGY BATTERY MATERIAL CO.,LTD.
Chart Analysis Hunan Yuneng New Energy Battery Material Co.,Ltd.
 0.00% 4 252 M $
INNOSPEC INC.
Chart Analysis Innospec Inc.
+5.45% 2 674 M $
Other Specialty Chemicals
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer