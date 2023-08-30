Equities JMAT GB00BZ4BQC70
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:23 2023-08-30 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1626.00 GBX
|+0.65%
|+4.06%
|-23.55%
|08:30pm
|06:56pm
|M&S returns to FTSE 100 after four years, Persimmon exits
|AN
JOHNSON MATTHEY : Hydrogen business still needs more time
Today at 02:30 pm
Johnson Matthey Plc is one of the world leaders in the production of advanced technology materials. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing of products for the transformation of natural resources (52.8%): oil, gas, biomass, platinum, silver and gold etc.; - manfacturing of catalysts (44.2%): automotive catalytic converters, fuel cells, etc.; - other (3%): primarily manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells components. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (17.8%), Germany (10%), Europe (12.5%), China (14.5%), Asia (15.7%), the United States (17.2%), North America (3.7%) and other (8.6%).
SectorSpecialty Chemicals
2023-11-22 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
16.16GBP
Average target price
21.05GBP
Spread / Average Target
+30.28%
