JOHNSON MATTHEY : Hydrogen business still needs more time

Johnson Matthey Plc is one of the world leaders in the production of advanced technology materials. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - manufacturing of products for the transformation of natural resources (52.8%): oil, gas, biomass, platinum, silver and gold etc.; - manfacturing of catalysts (44.2%): automotive catalytic converters, fuel cells, etc.; - other (3%): primarily manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells components. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (17.8%), Germany (10%), Europe (12.5%), China (14.5%), Asia (15.7%), the United States (17.2%), North America (3.7%) and other (8.6%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals