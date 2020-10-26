Johnson Matthey : JM joins over 60 UK business leaders to sign letter demanding action on black inclusion

Johnson Matthey (JM) has joined other major UK business leaders in signing an open letter which demands action now for #blacklivesmatter with agreed actions for clear and positive change. The total number of signatures now stands at over 60.



The new additions to the signatories are leaders from almost 30 organisations including JM, Microsoft UK, Balfour Beatty, Fidelity International, National Grid, Virgin Money, Compass Group, Aviva, Santander, Reward Gateway and IMImobile.



The letter is instigated by diversity and inclusion in business campaigners Audeliss and INvolve, led by Suki Sandhu, OBE. In signing the letter, we have committed to reporting on the sustainable and long-term actions we are taking to address Black inclusion in the workplace.



The full letter of commitment and full list of signatories can be read here. JM and the other signatories in this letter are calling on other business leaders to commit to reporting on the actions they have taken to respond to the Black Lives Matter movement.



Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder & CEO of Audeliss and INvolve, said: 'We must do more when it comes to driving Black inclusion in business. Organisations must step up and hold themselves accountable when it comes to turning well-intentioned aspirations into clear, concrete actions for change. It's fantastic to see more and more signatories going beyond solidarity with #blacklivesmatter and committing to creating a workplace where Black and other ethnic minority individuals have an equal opportunity to thrive.'



Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, Johnson Matthey, said: 'I'm very proud that we in Johnson Matthey added our signature to this letter calling for change.



'Within JM we're doing our best to create an environment where all our employees can be heard and feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work; this is core to who we are.



'We know there is lots to do, but we have made a positive start on our journey and I look forward to seeing further progress in creating a more inclusive workplace.'

