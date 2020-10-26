Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Johnson Matthey Plc    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson Matthey : JM joins over 60 UK business leaders to sign letter demanding action on black inclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:55am EDT

Johnson Matthey (JM) has joined other major UK business leaders in signing an open letter which demands action now for #blacklivesmatter with agreed actions for clear and positive change. The total number of signatures now stands at over 60.

The new additions to the signatories are leaders from almost 30 organisations including JM, Microsoft UK, Balfour Beatty, Fidelity International, National Grid, Virgin Money, Compass Group, Aviva, Santander, Reward Gateway and IMImobile.

The letter is instigated by diversity and inclusion in business campaigners Audeliss and INvolve, led by Suki Sandhu, OBE. In signing the letter, we have committed to reporting on the sustainable and long-term actions we are taking to address Black inclusion in the workplace.

The full letter of commitment and full list of signatories can be read here. JM and the other signatories in this letter are calling on other business leaders to commit to reporting on the actions they have taken to respond to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Suki Sandhu OBE, Founder & CEO of Audeliss and INvolve, said: 'We must do more when it comes to driving Black inclusion in business. Organisations must step up and hold themselves accountable when it comes to turning well-intentioned aspirations into clear, concrete actions for change. It's fantastic to see more and more signatories going beyond solidarity with #blacklivesmatter and committing to creating a workplace where Black and other ethnic minority individuals have an equal opportunity to thrive.'

Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive, Johnson Matthey, said: 'I'm very proud that we in Johnson Matthey added our signature to this letter calling for change.

'Within JM we're doing our best to create an environment where all our employees can be heard and feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work; this is core to who we are.

'We know there is lots to do, but we have made a positive start on our journey and I look forward to seeing further progress in creating a more inclusive workplace.'

Disclaimer

Johnson Matthey plc published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 10:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
06:55aJOHNSON MATTHEY : JM joins over 60 UK business leaders to sign letter demanding ..
PU
10/22JOHNSON MATTHEY : JM expands fuel cell component manufacturing operations into C..
AQ
10/21JOHNSON MATTHEY : JM expands fuel cell component manufacturing operations into C..
PU
10/14DOW : Chinese court rules in favour of Dow and Johnson Matthey in trade secrets ..
AQ
10/13JOHNSON MATTHEY : Chinese court rules in favor of Dow and Johnson Matthey in tra..
PU
09/21JOHNSON MATTHEY : Enabling the transition to the hydrogen economy
AQ
09/21JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
09/18JOHNSON MATTHEY : Enabling the transition to the hydrogen economy
PU
09/09KBR and Johnson Matthey sign Alliance Agreement to License innovative Ammonia..
AQ
09/09JOHNSON MATTHEY : JM and KBR sign global strategic alliance for ammonia-methanol..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 718 M 4 851 M 4 851 M
Net income 2021 253 M 330 M 330 M
Net Debt 2021 1 034 M 1 349 M 1 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 4 572 M 5 966 M 5 966 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 13 632
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Matthey Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2 531,32 GBX
Last Close Price 2 375,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James MacLeod Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman
Anna O. Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits Van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC-20.73%5 966
ECOLAB INC.6.16%58 467
GIVAUDAN SA27.81%39 466
SIKA AG27.14%36 173
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG31.50%21 610
SYMRISE AG21.59%18 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group