Letter from the Chair

Dear Shareholders

I am pleased to enclose the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024 (Notice of AGM) of Johnson Matthey Plc (the company) which will be held on Thursday 18th July 2024 at

11.00 am at Herbert Smith Freehills, Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EG.

This Notice of AGM describes the business that will be proposed and sets out the procedures for your participation and voting. The board is looking forward to welcoming shareholders to the annual general meeting (AGM) in person. As in previous years, we will once again offer a webcast and telephone conference to ensure that those who cannot attend in person can still watch, listen and ask questions in real time. Details of how to join are included within the important notes on page 11.

Voting

Your vote is important to us and I strongly encourage all shareholders to exercise their votes by submitting their proxy forms either electronically or by post. Shareholders may wish to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy as this will ensure that your vote is counted if you (or any other person you wish you appoint as proxy) are unable to attend on the day. Further details relating to proxy appointments are set out in notes 2 to 5 on pages 11 and 12 of this Notice of AGM. Our live webcast and telephone conference will not have a voting facility, so it is important that you cast your vote ahead of the meeting if you do not plan to attend in person.

If there are any changes to the arrangements for the AGM as set out in this notice, we will notify shareholders as soon as possible via our website, matthey.com/investors/shareholder- information/shareholder-meetings and, where appropriate, by Regulatory Information Service announcement.

Recommendation

The board considers that the resolutions set out in this Notice of AGM are likely to promote the success of the company and are in the best interests of the shareholders and the company as a whole. The directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the resolutions, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings of shares in the company.

Yours faithfully

Patrick Thomas

Chair