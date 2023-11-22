Stock JMAT JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
PDF Report : Johnson Matthey Plc

Johnson Matthey Plc

Equities

JMAT

GB00BZ4BQC70

Specialty Chemicals

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2023-11-22 am EST 		Intraday chart for Johnson Matthey Plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,532.25 GBX +5.02% -1.26% -27.93%
JOHNSON MATTHEY : Real world requires an impairment Alphavalue
Johnson Matthey says will cut 600 more roles AN
Latest news about Johnson Matthey Plc

JOHNSON MATTHEY : Real world requires an impairment Alphavalue
Johnson Matthey says will cut 600 more roles AN
Johnson Matthey ups yearly guidance but half-year earnings decline AN
London shares slightly up before Hunt's statement
FTSE 100 snaps two-day losing streak on Sage results RE
Transcript : Johnson Matthey Plc, H1 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2023 CI
UK's Johnson Matthey to cut 600 jobs to focus on energy-transition units RE
Johnson Matthey Reports Lower Fiscal H1 Profit, Revenue MT
SigmaRoc signs USD1 billion deal for CRH lime assets AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22 RE
UK's Johnson Matthey hikes annual performance outlook RE
Earnings Flash (JMAT.L) JOHNSON MATTHEY Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP6.53B MT
Earnings Flash (JMAT.L) JOHNSON MATTHEY Reports Fiscal H1 EPS GBX34.60 MT
Johnson Matthey Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Johnson Matthey PLC Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending 31 March 2024 CI
Johnson Matthey Plc Approves Interim Dividend, Payable on 6 February 2024 CI
Johnson Matthey plc Announces Board Committee Changes CI
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Little Changed as U.K. Budget Eyed DJ
Shore cuts Sage; Barclays raises NatWest AN
Diageo gets price target cuts; JPMorgan ups M&G AN
Restore names new chair and finance chief AN
Barclays cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target AN
FTSE 100 Ends Higher Fueled by Energy Stocks DJ
Nothing will derail investors' good mood
Berenberg Downgrades Johnson Matthey to Hold from Buy, Cuts PT MT

Chart Johnson Matthey Plc

More charts

Company Profile

Johnson Matthey PLC is a United Kingdom-based sustainable technologies company. The Companyâs segments include Clean Air, PGM Services, Catalyst Technologies, Hydrogen Technologies and Value Businesses. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems used in light and heavy-duty vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. The PGM Services segment enables the energy transition through providing circular solutions as demand for scarce critical materials increases. It also provides a strategic service to the group, supporting the other segments with security of metal supply. The Catalyst Technologies segment enables the decarbonization of chemical value chains. The Hydrogen Technologies segment provides catalyst coated membranes that are a critical component for fuel cells and electrolysers. The Value Businesses segment is a portfolio of businesses managed to drive shareholder value from activities considered to be non-core to the Company.
Sector
Specialty Chemicals
Calendar
02:00am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Johnson Matthey Plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
14.59GBP
Average target price
18.54GBP
Spread / Average Target
+27.06%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Specialty Chemicals

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC Stock Johnson Matthey Plc
-27.93% 3 343 M $
ECOLAB INC. Stock Ecolab Inc.
+28.42% 53 207 M $
SIKA AG Stock Sika AG
+6.90% 42 692 M $
GIVAUDAN SA Stock Givaudan SA
+14.40% 34 213 M $
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG Stock EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG
-0.96% 16 356 M $
SYMRISE AG Stock Symrise AG
+0.69% 15 176 M $
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION Stock Albemarle Corporation
-42.59% 14 802 M $
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION Stock Nitto Denko Corporation
+38.24% 10 122 M $
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD. Stock Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.
-36.27% 8 994 M $
EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG Stock Evonik Industries AG
-3.21% 8 927 M $
Other Specialty Chemicals
  5. Johnson Matthey : Real world requires an impairment
