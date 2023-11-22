Johnson Matthey Plc
Johnson Matthey PLC is a United Kingdom-based sustainable technologies company. The Companyâs segments include Clean Air, PGM Services, Catalyst Technologies, Hydrogen Technologies and Value Businesses. The Clean Air segment provides catalysts for emission control after-treatment systems used in light and heavy-duty vehicles powered by internal combustion engines. The PGM Services segment enables the energy transition through providing circular solutions as demand for scarce critical materials increases. It also provides a strategic service to the group, supporting the other segments with security of metal supply. The Catalyst Technologies segment enables the decarbonization of chemical value chains. The Hydrogen Technologies segment provides catalyst coated membranes that are a critical component for fuel cells and electrolysers. The Value Businesses segment is a portfolio of businesses managed to drive shareholder value from activities considered to be non-core to the Company.
