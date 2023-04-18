Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Johnson Matthey Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:41:36 2023-04-18 am EDT
1977.75 GBX   +1.09%
06:16aJohnson Matthey expands hydrogen energy partnership with SFC Energy
AN
05:15aSFC Energy, Johnson Matthey Expand Hydrogen Partnership, Close Technology Transfer Deal
MT
04/03OPEC ruins the party
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Matthey expands hydrogen energy partnership with SFC Energy

04/18/2023 | 06:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Johnson Matthey PLC on Tuesday said it has extended its partnership with SFC Energy AG, focusing on hydrogen fuel cells and transferring methanol fuel cell technology.

Johnson Matthey is a speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in London. Munich-based SFC Energy supplies hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. It has been a partner of Johnson Matthey for about 20 years.

Under the expanded partnership, Johnson Matthey has committed to developing and supplying proton exchange membrane components, or PEMs, for use in SFC Energy's hydrogen fuel cell cores.

The companies also will continue to work together in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications. Johnson Matthey will supply PEMs to SFC for at least five years.

In addition, SFC Energy will acquire Johnson Matthey's assets and technology for the production of membrane electrode assemblies, or MEAs, for direct methanol fuel cells. Johnson Matthey will supply SFC with catalysts for the fuel cells for at least five years.

Mark Wilson, Johnson Matthey's chief executive of hydrogen technologies, said: "The evolution of our partnership with SFC Energy to focus on PEM components demonstrates how our technology, manufacturing capabilities, and expertise make us ideal long-term partners for our customers. It is an important step in the implementation of our strategy."

SFC Chief Executive Officer Peter Podesser commented that, thanks to the agreement, "we will be able to master decarbonization faster and more consistently and further advance hydrogen fuel cell technology."

Johnson Matthey were up 1.0% to 1,976.00 pence in London on Tuesday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 1.07% 1979 Delayed Quote.-8.02%
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 2.00% 82.11 Delayed Quote.4.27%
SFC ENERGY AG 1.68% 21.2 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 055 M 5 013 M 5 013 M
Net income 2023 321 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2023 957 M 1 183 M 1 183 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 3,95%
Capitalization 3 575 M 4 420 M 4 420 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Matthey Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 956,50 GBX
Average target price 2 178,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam Condon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC-8.02%4 420
ECOLAB INC.12.63%46 672
SIKA AG8.75%41 254
GIVAUDAN SA8.75%31 626
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-5.05%24 152
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG23.40%20 101
