Johnson Matthey expands hydrogen energy partnership with SFC Energy

(Alliance News) - Johnson Matthey PLC on Tuesday said it has extended its partnership with SFC Energy AG, focusing on hydrogen fuel cells and transferring methanol fuel cell technology.

Johnson Matthey is a speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in London. Munich-based SFC Energy supplies hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. It has been a partner of Johnson Matthey for about 20 years.

Under the expanded partnership, Johnson Matthey has committed to developing and supplying proton exchange membrane components, or PEMs, for use in SFC Energy's hydrogen fuel cell cores.

The companies also will continue to work together in the field of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary applications. Johnson Matthey will supply PEMs to SFC for at least five years.

In addition, SFC Energy will acquire Johnson Matthey's assets and technology for the production of membrane electrode assemblies, or MEAs, for direct methanol fuel cells. Johnson Matthey will supply SFC with catalysts for the fuel cells for at least five years.

Mark Wilson, Johnson Matthey's chief executive of hydrogen technologies, said: "The evolution of our partnership with SFC Energy to focus on PEM components demonstrates how our technology, manufacturing capabilities, and expertise make us ideal long-term partners for our customers. It is an important step in the implementation of our strategy."

SFC Chief Executive Officer Peter Podesser commented that, thanks to the agreement, "we will be able to master decarbonization faster and more consistently and further advance hydrogen fuel cell technology."

Johnson Matthey were up 1.0% to 1,976.00 pence in London on Tuesday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.