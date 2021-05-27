Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Johnson Matthey Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Johnson Matthey : sees hit to short-term cash flow on higher metal prices

05/27/2021 | 03:22am EDT
(Reuters) - Johnson Matthey on Thursday forecast low-to-mid teens percentage growth this year, as automakers demand more car pollution filters and Asia faces tighter regulations, but the company warned that rising metal prices could hit its cash flow.

One of Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts, Johnson Matthey saw a strong recovery in demand for its car pollution filters in the second half of 2020 after witnessing a slump from the auto sector during the initial lockdowns.

The company's underlying operating profit fell 6% to 504 million pounds ($711.45 million) for the year ended March 31, beating analysts' average expectations.

Johnson Matthey, which also engages in refining and marketing platinum group metals (PGM) used chiefly by automakers, said the automotive end-market remained uncertain due to potential disruption from chip shortages.

The British firm, which is trying to pivot to battery materials and hydrogen technologies, also said capital expenditure is expected to be 600 million pounds for the year.

As part of its strategy to invest more in sustainable technologies, Johnson Matthey had agreed last month with state investor Finnish Minerals Group to build a plant to produce cathode materials used in electric vehicle batteries.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 888 M 5 484 M 5 484 M
Net income 2021 261 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2021 868 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 6 064 M 8 567 M 8 554 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 13 632
Free-Float 95,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3 067,85 GBX
Last Close Price 3 150,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target -2,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James MacLeod Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits Van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC29.90%8 567
ECOLAB INC.-0.60%61 494
SIKA AG19.27%45 552
GIVAUDAN SA8.18%41 438
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-2.81%21 604
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.4.18%20 515