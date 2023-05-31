Johnson Matthey plans to sell medical device unit - Bloomberg News

The sale could value the medtech unit at several hundred million pounds, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The centuries-old firm, which traces its roots back to testing the purity of precious metals, had posted a 21% drop in its annual earnings last week due to higher costs and lower precious metal prices.

The company has identified several non-core businesses for disposal by the end of the fiscal 2023-2024 year, the report said.

Johnson Matthey has seen its stock drop more than 18% this year as it battles supply constraints and challenges in sourcing components from Ukraine.

