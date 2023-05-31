Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Johnson Matthey Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-05-31 am EDT
1730.00 GBX   -0.66%
01:36pJohnson Matthey plans to sell medical device unit - Bloomberg News
RE
02:08aJohnson Matthey : Earnings trimmed owing to lower pgm price volatility and cost inflation
Alphavalue
05/30Bernstein Trims Johnson Matthey PT, Keeps Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Matthey plans to sell medical device unit - Bloomberg News

05/31/2023 | 01:36pm EDT
(Reuters) - British autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey is planning to sell its medical device components business as the company looks to streamline its portfolio of assets, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The sale could value the medtech unit at several hundred million pounds, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The centuries-old firm, which traces its roots back to testing the purity of precious metals, had posted a 21% drop in its annual earnings last week due to higher costs and lower precious metal prices.

The company has identified several non-core businesses for disposal by the end of the fiscal 2023-2024 year, the report said.

Johnson Matthey has seen its stock drop more than 18% this year as it battles supply constraints and challenges in sourcing components from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.66% 1730 Delayed Quote.-18.12%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.56% 2581.57 Real-time Quote.7.14%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX 1.76% 1157.96 Real-time Quote.-3.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 4 021 M 4 981 M 4 981 M
Net income 2023 316 M 392 M 392 M
Net Debt 2023 971 M 1 202 M 1 202 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,40%
Capitalization 3 182 M 3 947 M 3 941 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Matthey Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 741,50 GBX
Average target price 2 148,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam Condon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC-18.12%3 947
ECOLAB INC.13.90%47 207
SIKA AG12.45%42 448
GIVAUDAN SA6.71%30 840
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-6.92%23 686
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG13.10%18 309
