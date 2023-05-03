Johnson Matthey sells Diagnostic Services for GBP55 million

Johnson Matthey PLC - London-based speciality chemicals - Sells Diagnostic Services division to private equity investors Sullivan Street Partners and Souter Investments for GBP55 million in cash, with completion of the deal expected in the third quarter. Johnson Matthey says disposal of the business, which provides detection, diagnostic, and measurement services, is part of a divestment programme aiming to raise at least GBP300 million by the end of March next year. Diagnostic Services recorded GBP4 million in operating profit on external sales of GBP55 million in the financial year that ended March 31, 2022.

Current stock price: 1,912.50 pence, effectively flat early Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

