  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Johnson Matthey Plc
  News
  Summary
    JMAT   GB00BZ4BQC70

JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC

(JMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:03:43 2023-05-03 am EDT
1913.75 GBX   +0.09%
04:01aUK Oct 2025 Gilt Has Attractive Relative Value, Auction Likely to Go Well, RBC Says
DJ
03:44aJohnson Matthey sells Diagnostic Services for GBP55 million
AN
02:59aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Despite Bank Worries; Fed Decision in View
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Matthey sells Diagnostic Services for GBP55 million

05/03/2023 | 03:44am EDT
Johnson Matthey PLC - London-based speciality chemicals - Sells Diagnostic Services division to private equity investors Sullivan Street Partners and Souter Investments for GBP55 million in cash, with completion of the deal expected in the third quarter. Johnson Matthey says disposal of the business, which provides detection, diagnostic, and measurement services, is part of a divestment programme aiming to raise at least GBP300 million by the end of March next year. Diagnostic Services recorded GBP4 million in operating profit on external sales of GBP55 million in the financial year that ended March 31, 2022.

Current stock price: 1,912.50 pence, effectively flat early Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 14%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
02:45aJohnson Matthey to Divest Diagnostic Services Unit in GBP55 Million Deal
MT
04/26Johnson Matthey plc Announces Executive Changes, Effective June 7, 2023
CI
04/19Johnson Matthey and SFC Energy expand their strategic partnership to focus on hydrogen ..
AQ
04/18Johnson Matthey expands hydrogen energy partnership with SFC Energy
AN
04/18SFC Energy, Johnson Matthey Expand Hydrogen Partnership, Close Technology Transfer Deal
MT
04/14JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
04/12JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 027 M 5 031 M 5 031 M
Net income 2023 318 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2023 982 M 1 227 M 1 227 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 3 588 M 4 482 M 4 482 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 13 340
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Duration : Period :
Johnson Matthey Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 963,50 GBX
Average target price 2 171,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liam Condon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Oxley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Patrick Webster Thomas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Paul Jonathan Coby Chief Information Officer
Maurits van Tol Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC-10.11%4 482
ECOLAB INC.19.73%48 047
SIKA AG10.69%42 108
GIVAUDAN SA10.20%32 137
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-20.04%20 794
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.85%19 088
