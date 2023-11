November 22, 2023 at 02:15 am EST

(Reuters) - British autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey raised its outlook for full-year underlying operating performance on Wednesday, as upbeat demand in its hydrogen and catalyst technology units helped offset lower prices of precious metals.

The company expects "at least high-single-digit growth in operating performance at constant precious metal prices and constant currency", compared with a previous forecast of "at least mid-single-digit" growth.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)