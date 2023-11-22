Nov 22 (Reuters) - British autocatalyst maker Johnson Matthey said on Wednesday it would cut about 600 jobs in support functions, as it outsources some business processes to sharpen focus on its energy transition units.

The maker of catalytic converters and other pollution filters for cars added that its previously announced closure of four manufacturing sites outside of the UK would also result in the reduction of 900 roles.

"In line with the right-sizing of the overall company headcount post-divestments, we also need to streamline management with a 25-30% reduction to ensure the organisation is not top-heavy," the company said in an emailed statement.

The company had started a cost-cutting programme in 2022 to save 150 million pounds ($186.92 million) in expenses per year by 2024-25. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

