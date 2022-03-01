Log in
    JOUT   US4791671088

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
Genesis Basecamp System: Pursuing Excellence in Innovation

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
Jetboil, a proud member of Johnson Outdoors' family of brands, is a household name for portable, efficient stoves that are guaranteed to make any backpacking and backcountry adventures memorable. However, it's not in our character to be satisfied, so our engineers took a deep dive into our best selling stoves and looked for ways to transfer that technology into a classic 2 burner camp stove. What was born from that is known as the Genesis, which we think is pretty groundbreaking.


Jetboil Engineer, Mike Hebert, walked us through this process:


What drove Jetboil to create a larger 2 burner stove?
"We felt that a number of our Jetboil innovations could be applied to this type of product and usage. This area has not seen any significant innovation since the suitcase stove was developed, and provides significant benefits to users."

What are the main differentiators of the Genesis from other stoves on the market?
"The advanced valve technology provides INCREDIBLE simmer control, and the FluxRing technology gets a huge amount of water hot very quickly and uses half the fuel to do so. Also, it's designed using the Jetboil System approach - meaning it's packed down in a very compact manner and is an efficient use of storage space. The list goes on from there…"

How was working on a larger stove challenging, how was it similar?
"This is the same answer. It took setting new parameters around how our key principles - FAST. COMPACT. EFFICIENT. - applies to a Basecamp setup. In a way, it was a challenge to step back from it, away from a backpacking use case, but then apply the same principles."


What's next for Jetboil, how do you see the product offering expanding?
"I hate to spill the beans here, but we are really thinking JetPower fuel-burning footwear will really step up how efficiently people are able to get up a mountain and enjoy a hot meal. (this is not endorsed by Johnson Outdoors' Legal department and Jetboil does not promote fuel-burning footwear).

The Genesis Basecamp System is a perfect example of how Jetboil, and Johnson Outdoors, pursues excellence in innovation. To read more stories about Jetboil's products and to learn about how Innovation plays such a key role in Johnson Outdoors' culture, jump over to the new Outdoor Adventure Blog.

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
