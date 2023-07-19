JOHNSON OUTDOORS : TO RELEASE FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2023
JOHNSON OUTDOORS TO RELEASE FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2023
RACINE, Wisconsin, July 19, 2023 - JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2023 third quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.
A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website - www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.
ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.
Johnson Outdoors Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of branded seasonal outdoor recreation products that are used primarily for fishing, diving, paddling and camping. The Company's segments include Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation and Diving. The Fishing segment brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. The Camping segment brands are Eureka! and Jetboil. Eureka! designs and manufactures large tents and lightweight backpacking tents for the United States military. Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. Diving segment manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a range of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories.