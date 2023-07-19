JOHNSON OUTDOORS TO RELEASE FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS ON AUGUST 3, 2023

back

July 19, 2023

RACINE, Wisconsin, July 19, 2023 - JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2023 third quarter on Thursday, August 3, 2023, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website - www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.