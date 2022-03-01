Log in
    JOUT   US4791671088

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 03:41:00 pm
81.56 USD   -1.11%
Johnson Outdoors : Become a Part of the Inclusive Scuba Diving Community

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Diving brings people together. Some dive because they love marine life. Some are moved by ocean conservation. Some enjoy exploring the serene world below the surface. There are as many reasons to dive as there are divers. Whatever the motivation, a shared passion for the sport has created an incredibly inclusive community of divers.

SCUBAPRO, a member of Johnson Outdoors' family of brands, is dedicated to encouraging all divers and celebrating our diverse community. Too often, perceived barriers to scuba diving discourage those interested in learning to dive. That's why we're sharing that age and physical and mental challenges needn't keep you from becoming part of the scuba-diving community.

Dive at Any Age

Today, there are more older divers than ever before. Some have been diving for decades and some take their first open-water course after retirement. If it's been years since you've been diving, you can go to your local dive center to update your scuba skills. Organizations like Diveheart, an inclusive nonprofit, even hold dive classes for senior citizens at senior living centers.

Whether you're diving for the first time or the first in years, it's important to remember that the sea doesn't discriminate. There's no scuba-diving age cut-off. Determining if it's safe for you to dive is based on biological age (how fit you are), not chronological age. While adjustments might have to be made (such as using a slower ascent rate or lighter fins), as long as you are well enough to dive, age shouldn't be a factor.

The world's oldest scuba diver set a record in 2020 when he dove in an Illinois lake at 100 years old. He had no intention of stopping anytime soon. If that's not motivation, we don't know what is.

Adapt to Disabilities

The underwater world is the great equalizer. People with different levels of physical ability can swim together without emphasis on their differences. Someone who can't walk can experience the freedom of weightlessness as they fly along a soft current.

Adaptive diving makes this possible for many divers with disabilities. Adaptive scuba diving takes into account the diver's physical abilities and limitations. Individuals with a variety of disabilities-including physical and developmental disabilities, vision and hearing impairments, amputations and more-can benefit from working with an adaptive diving organization.

Adaptive techniques can include:

  • Disability-friendly gear. A hands-free dive computer lets you monitor your data without needing to lift a computer or SPG into sight. The SCUBAPRO HUD mask-mounted computer's virtual, floating heads-up display makes it easier to see essential dive information.
  • Specialized courses and certifications. To ensure diver safety, the Handicapped Scuba Association's certification system is made for individuals with a wide range of disabilities. The multi-level system includes three certification levels-each indicating assistance needed in the water. Other organizations that provide programs for those with disabilities include Diveheart and Disabled Divers International.
  • Buddying up. Though it's routine to dive with a buddy, some divers with disabilities require buddies with additional knowledge who are able to offer more assistance. To learn how to safely dive with an adaptive diver, consider earning a PADI Adaptive Support Diver certification.

To find an experienced adaptive instructor or dive center, consider connecting with the Adaptive Diving Association, the Handicapped Scuba Association, Disabled Divers International, Diveheart or the International Association for Handicapped Divers.

Go Deep for a Sense of Calm

Buoyancy can boost more than the body; scuba diving benefits mood and wellbeing for many dealing with mental health challenges and cognitive differences.

With 11-20 out of every 100 veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), there's great need for therapeutic activities. Many vets, and others with PTSD, are finding relief from their symptoms through scuba diving. The quiet calm below the surface and the sense of community with other divers offer both relaxation and connection.

Another group who are feeling therapeutic effects of scuba diving are autistic divers. The calmness of the water can help relax the sensory-seeking autistic diver. In a study conducted at Midwestern University, 10 divers with autism spectrum disorders were observed. The result: most found sensory freedom in the water. They noted visual and auditory distractions are minimized underwater, creating a calming effect. Also, some autistic divers have shared that the snug fit of a dive suit paired with ambient water pressure acts similar to a weighted blanket.

Consider Before You Dive

Whatever your age or ability, safety is the first priority. Before signing up for a dive class or buying your wetsuit, make sure you're healthy enough to dive. This is especially important for older divers and those with a disability. Once you receive medical clearance, get certified, find a buddy and get diving.

Join the Community

As long as there's a passion for diving, there's a way to take part in the sport. Don't let disabilities or age hold you back from diving in.

Johnson Outdoors is proud of the inclusive diving community SCUBAPRO fosters. We strive to empower people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors. Our new Outdoor Adventure Blog details how the rest of our family of brands are proactive about and encourage inclusive activities in whatever sports they participate in.

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
