Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOUT   US4791671088

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 03:41:00 pm
81.56 USD   -1.11%
03:19pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Dive Travel Culture
PU
12:19pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Eureka!'s Camp Café - Improving the Campsite One Cup of Coffee at a Time
PU
12:09pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Explore More With Kayak Propulsion
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Outdoors : Dive Travel Culture

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scuba diving is an activity of new experiences. Divers travel the world seeking new underwater adventures, often booking with specialized tour operators that combine challenging logistics, comfort, and safety into perfect vacation packages.

But there's more to these trips than just what lies below the surface. Johnson Outdoors knows this, with a long history of living the lifestyle that inspires each and every product.

Scuba diving trips take us to foreign lands, where we frequently interact with people who may know very little about our language or customs. We have the choice of approaching these interactions as a closed ephemeral encounter or to build friendships and learn about another person, their culture, and community.

There is much to be said about the rewards of building friendships abroad and sharing perspectives, but there are also some very concrete benefits to your dive trip when you spend a few minutes getting to know your host staff.

Get to Know the Crew

While diving, your guide will be more likely to keep showing you cool critters when they know you like the animals and appreciate their efforts. Keep letting them know. Ask them what the name of the animal is that they pointed out if you don't know it. If you did your research and know the local marine life, ask your guide if it's possible to find one. They might happen to know exactly where it lives.

Surface intervals are always more fun with friends, and by including your guides and crew in conversations you're sure to quickly build rapport and develop the inside jokes that become fond memories of every trip.

At the dive resort, you'll be amazed how quickly staff will remember your name after you spend a few minutes establishing a relationship. You'll feel like a VIP at the next meal when they mention your name when approaching the table. In fact, the staff at many dive resorts take great pride in service like this. It's no surprise that divers go back to favorite resorts year after year feeling like family.

On the live-a-board, pop your head into the kitchen and thank the chef for his or her work. Their job is one of the hardest on the ship and often goes without thanks from the guests. You'll be happy to have a friend in the kitchen when the time comes to make a modification to one of your meals.

A perfect dive trip is one where the hours on land are just as special as the hours underwater. Building friendships and experiencing culture around the world is a key part of dive travel, and an important value that we live by at Johnson Outdoors. Check out our new Outdoor Adventure Blog to read up on how our entire family of brands participate in inclusive activities everywhere we operate.

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
03:19pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Dive Travel Culture
PU
12:19pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Eureka!'s Camp Café - Improving the Campsite One Cup of Coffee at a Tim..
PU
12:09pJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Explore More With Kayak Propulsion
PU
12:09pGENESIS BASECAMP SYSTEM : Pursuing Excellence in Innovation
PU
02/28JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Stat..
AQ
02/25Johnson Outdoors Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 per Class A Share; Payable April..
MT
02/25JOHNSON OUTDOORS : Announces Cash Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
02/25JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
02/25Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
AQ
02/25Johnson Outdoors Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on April 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 754 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 831 M 831 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 82,47 $
Average target price 170,00 $
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman
David W. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas F. Pyle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.-11.98%831
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-18.74%9 636
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-9.84%4 602
ASICS CORPORATION-10.31%3 631
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-17.48%3 225
MIPS AB (PUBL)-37.28%2 064