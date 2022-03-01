Johnson Outdoors : Explore More With Kayak Propulsion

Paddle-free propulsion has gained popularity in the last few years and Johnson Outdoors is setting the pace for kayak innovation. Old Town, a member of the Johnson Outdoors family of brands, brings kayak enthusiasts two hands-free ways to make more of their time on the water.

Motorized and pedal-driven systems give kayakers the freedom to maneuver their watercraft without paddles. The innovative alternative propulsion is perfect for anglers and wildlife photographers tired of cumbersome paddles getting in the way of the perfect cast or photo. Whether fishing, hunting or simply holding a beverage, hands-free propulsion makes your kayaking more enjoyable.



High-Performance Electric Motors Meet Expertly Crafted Kayaks



Thanks to Johnson Outdoors' research and development efforts to bring innovative technology across the organization, Old Town has teamed up with fellow Johnson Outdoors brand Minn Kota to provide best-in-class motorized kayak propulsion. Now, two Old Town kayak models are powered by Minn Kota motors. Old Town craftsmanship meets Minn Kota power in the Sportsman AutoPilot and the 106 Powered By Minn Kota kayaks.

Unlike aftermarket and do-it-yourself kayak motor options, Minn Kota motors are seamlessly integrated into the watercraft's design. Simply purchase and connect a lead acid or a lithium ion deep-cell battery and you're ready to hit the water. No fuss means more time doing what you love.

Both the AutoPilot and the 106 feature:

Foot-brace rudder control , letting you effortlessly steer by foot for truly hands-free fishing and exceptional maneuverability

The 106 model's throttle lets you easily move forward and reverse to control your speed. The AutoPilot's unique features include:

i-Pilot remote . Control it all with one ergonomic and intuitive waterproof device custom-designed for kayak use

See the AutoPilot 120 and 136 on the water.



Whichever motorized kayak you choose, you'll experience effortless speed for every adventure.

Foot-Powered Kayaking

If you prefer human-powered watercraft, you can still get to your spot quickly and stay there without paddling. Our award-winning PDL Drive is powered by your legs, leaving your hands free for placing the perfect cast.

With instant forward and reverse and intuitive maneuverability, you'll get where you're going faster with less effort. In fact, our pedal drive is the easiest to use and the most reliable on the market.

There are several reasons kayakers choose pedal power over motorized propulsion.

Access. Pedal kayaks don't require registration to operate (like some motorized watercraft do) and some fishing tournaments don't allow motorized kayaks

Pedal kayaks don't require registration to operate (like some motorized watercraft do) and some fishing tournaments don't allow motorized kayaks Simplicity. With no need for a battery, pedal kayaks bridge the gap between traditional kayaking and improved efficiency

With no need for a battery, pedal kayaks bridge the gap between traditional kayaking and improved efficiency Exercise. Though fast and easy-to-use, pedaling still gives you a workout

See the pedal drive in action:

Find Your Preferred Propulsion

Whether you prefer motorized or pedal, you'll find a kayak to fit your needs. Check out Old Town's lineup of motor- and pedal-powered kayaks.

As part of the Johnson Outdoors family of brands, Old Town and Minn Kota are continually seeking solutions to give kayakers and other watercraft enthusiasts the best possible experience on the water.