    JOUT   US4791671088

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
03/22 03:41:00 pm
81.56 USD   -1.11%
Johnson Outdoors : Kayak Anglers Embrace Catch and Release Practices To Help Sustain Fisheries

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
Catch and release fishing has been around since people started fishing for sport rather than for basic sustenance. However, more and more anglers are embracing catch and release in recent years to help sustain their favorite fisheries and ensure healthy populations for future generations. While there is no way to guarantee a fish will survive after being released, there are ways in which anglers can significantly increase the odds of survival.

It's important to note that not every catch and release will go as planned, and there are even situations where certain practices may be impossible due to conditions or other factors. However, having the proper gear, education, and preparedness will help you slow down, stay focused, and handle the fish in the best way possible. Below we'll outline some gear and practices to adopt to improve your fish handling and reduce fish fatalities.

Gear for Catch and Release Fishing
If you plan on catching and releasing fish, it is recommended that you have a rubberized landing net, fishing pliers, lip grippers, a knife, and fishing gloves. Landing nets allow anglers to secure their catch while also significantly reducing the amount of handling required to remove the hook and release the fish. Nets also enable fish to be kept in the water while the angler readies their camera or removes the hook. Pliers make removing a hook faster and cleaner, and having a knife handy for gut-hooked fish is a must. Rather than attempting to dig the hook out of the fish, cut the line and release the fish. Most hooks will rust and fall out eventually, and the fish will live to swim another day.


Proper Fish Handling Techniques
Even with a net, anglers will need to lift the fish out of the water at some point. The goal here is to minimize the amount of time a fish is removed from the water. Here are some tips for keeping the fish healthy while out of the water at the same time:

  • Keep fish horizontal rather than holding them vertically
  • Support the belly on larger fish
  • Never put your fingers into the gills
  • If taking a photo, prepare your camera before removing the fish from your net

Reviving and Releasing Fish

What anglers are looking for here is for the fish to kick off strong and swim away quickly. Using heavier tackle and leaders can help minimize fight time. The shorter the fight, the less energy the fish expels and the healthier it will be upon release. Sometimes the bigger fish, especially after a long fight, will need to be revived. When reviving a fish, submerge its mouth and gills and move them through the water until its fins are standing up and the fish begins to swim under its own power. A slight "tickle" of the fish's tail can help encourage it to swim off when it's ready. Pedal and motorized kayaks, like those found in Old Town's Sportsman line, make it easy to position a fish into current or slowly move the fish forward through the water.


Anglers who do their part to help preserve the future of our fisheries are laying the groundwork for others to enjoy them for many years to come. Whether that includes choosing to harvest a fish within legal limits and seasons to enjoy for the table, or following these suggestions for an effective catch and release trip, try to help with preservation. Sustainability can come in many forms and actions, but nonetheless, it's been a core value at Johnson Outdoors since our founding in 1970. To learn more about how Old Town and the rest of our family of brands are proactively contributing to sustainable practices, jump over to the new Outdoor Adventure Blog.

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 754 M - -
Net income 2022 76,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 831 M 831 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 82,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman
David W. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
Thomas F. Pyle Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.-11.98%831
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-18.74%9 636
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-9.84%4 602
ASICS CORPORATION-10.31%3 631
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-17.48%3 225
MIPS AB (PUBL)-37.28%2 064