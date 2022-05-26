Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOUT   US4791671088

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/26 12:07:20 pm EDT
64.87 USD   +4.14%
11:56aJOHNSON OUTDOORS : Press Release Dated May 26, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
11:13aJOHNSON OUTDOORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aJohnson Outdoors Maintains Dividend at $0.30/Share; Payable on July 28 to Shareholders of Record on July 14
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Outdoors : Press Release Dated May 26, 2022 - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 11:56am EDT
Information on Equinor ex.dividend (4q21) 12 May 2022

From 12 May 2022, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.40 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 15:54:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 714 M - -
Net income 2022 46,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 628 M 628 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 400
Free-Float 81,8%
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 62,29 $
Average target price 139,00 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman
David W. Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
John M. Fahey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.-33.51%628
FLUIDRA, S.A.-33.98%4 711
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-63.51%4 403
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY-28.17%3 640
ASICS CORPORATION-12.90%3 195
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.-26.83%2 805