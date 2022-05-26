Johnson Outdoors : Press Release Dated May 26, 2022 - Form 8-K

Information on Equinor ex.dividend (4q21) 12 May 2022
From 12 May 2022, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.40 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.20).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
