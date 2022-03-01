Log in
Johnson Outdoors : Rebuilding Texas' Fishery after Devastating Loss

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In February 2021, the state of Texas endured one of the coldest stretches in recent decades. Known as the Great Texas Freeze of 2021, the entire state experienced sub-freezing temperatures. Many towns saw temperature highs that only reached single digits. It left families in cold, dark homes, caused immense property damage, and brought the state's economy to a screeching halt. The Great Freeze also had a devastating impact on the state's fish and game, notably popular shallow water game fish species, like the speckled trout and redfish. An estimated 3.8 million fish died due to the freeze, 9% of which were essential Texas sportfish species.

The good news is that the fishery will recover. Thanks to projects underway by the Coastal Conservation Association, recovery is expedited in concert with Texas Parks & Wildlife. Currently, CCA and Texas Parks & Wildlife are working to restore hatcheries, so that the state can raise and release fingerlings back into the Texas Gulf. That is why conservation organizations, like Coastal Conservation Association, are essential to anglers and sportsmen alike. Organizations like CCA focus on the protection of resources and sportsmen's access to them.

At Johnson Outdoors and Old Town, we encourage you to join or support conservation organizations like CCA to ensure that sporting opportunities and access remain intact for future generations to enjoy the awe of the great outdoors. Below is a video that details the actions of the CCA and Texas Parks & Wildlife to expedite the recovery efforts for the Texas fisheries.


To learn more about the Texas fishery recovery efforts and CCA, visit joincca.org

Disclaimer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
