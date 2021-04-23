Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOUT

JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.

(JOUT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Johnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on May 7, 2021

04/23/2021 | 06:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RACINE, Wis., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. (Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2021 second quarter on Friday, May 7, 2021, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.

A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website – www.johnsonoutdoors.com - for 30 days.

ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global outdoor recreation company that inspires more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors with innovative, top-quality products. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town® canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle® paddles; Minn Kota® fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon® downriggers; Humminbird® marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO® dive equipment; Jetboil® outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

Visit Johnson Outdoors at http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com

CONTACT:  PATRICIA PENMAN
 262-631-6600


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
06:00aJohnson Outdoors to Release Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results on May 7, 2021
GL
04/14JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Johnson Outdoors
MT
03/01JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
02/26JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
02/26Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend
GL
02/19INSIDER TRENDS : Johnson Outdoors Sees 90 Days of Insider Buying Trend Scaling B..
MT
02/05JOHNSON OUTDOORS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/05JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/05JOHNSON OUTDOORS  : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Per Share, Sales Rise
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 695 M - -
Net income 2021 74,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 490 M 1 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,14x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 200
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Duration : Period :
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 168,00 $
Last Close Price 148,60 $
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Helen P. Johnson-Leipold Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David W. Johnson VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
John C. Moon Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Karen James Vice President-Global Operations
Terry E. London Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.31.94%1 490
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.-33.11%29 889
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY22.70%5 381
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.7.89%3 240
ASICS CORPORATION-12.53%2 932
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.17.75%2 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ