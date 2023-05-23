Johnson & Phillips Pakistan : Notice of EOGM And Proxy Foam

Notice under Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017
Pursuant to Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 (the " Act"), shareholders of Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd. (the "Company") are hereby notified that the following persons have filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election as Directors for the next term of three years at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at C-10, South Avenue, Site, Karachi, the Registered Office of the Company: -
1.
Mr. Mohammad Anis Mianoor
2. Mrs. Zainab Anis Mianoor
3. Mr. Mohammad Umair Mianoor
4. Mr. Mohammad Amin Khanani
5. Mr. Mohammad Usman Mianoor
6. Mr. Mohammad Hanif Chamdia
7.
Ms. Uroosa Mianoor
8. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad
Since the number of persons who have offered themselves for election is more than the number of Directors fixed by the Board under Section 159(I) of the Act, therefore, the election of Directors will be held to declare Eight (08) elected Directors under Section 159(5) of the Act, and the aforementioned persons would contest election as Directors of the Company for the next term of three years commencing Monday, May 29, 2023
Contestant Profile for Independent Director:
Sheikh Aftab Ahmad holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from prestigious institutions. Besides being a Britannia Chevening Scholar, he also holds Diploma in Banking. He is PICG certified director and his name is available on the list of independent directors of PICG. His distinguished banking career includes serving on senior positions in a Development Finance Institution, an Islamic Commercial Bank and a Joint Venture Finance Company. During last over twenty years, he has served on the Boards of several listed companies and a real estate company.
PROCEDURE OF ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING
THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The members of Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) LTD. (the "Company") are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022_, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business and in case of election of directors, if the number of persons who offer themselves to be elected is more than the number of directors fixed under sub-section (l) of section 159 of the Act.
Accordingly, members of the Company will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility and voting by post for Election of directors in its Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on May 29, 2023 at 11 :00 a.m., in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.
For the convenience of the Members, ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.johnsonphillips.pk for download.
By order of the Board
(Muhammad Hanif)
Company Secretary
Karachi …………………
Procedure for E - Voting:
Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an e-mail with those members of the Company who have
their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and e-mail addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business of 19th May, 2023.
The web address, login details, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider).
Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-Voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
£-Votinglines will be open from 24th May, 2023, 10:00 a.m. and shall close on 28th May, 2023 at 05:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time in this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a Member, he I she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
Ballot paper for voting through post for poll to be held on Monday May 29, 2023, 11:00 am, at
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited
C-10, South Avenue, SI.T.E., Karachi-75700, Pakistan.
Website:www.johnsonphillips.pk
Designated email address of the Chairman at which the duly filled in ballot paper may be sent:
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered Address
Number of shares held and folio number
CNIC Number (copy to be attached)
Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below (delete as appropriate);
Sr. No.
Nature and
Description of
resolutions
No. of ordinary shares
for which votes cast
I/We assent to the Resolutions (FOR)
I/We dissent to the Resolutions (AGAINST)
In case of election of directors
S.No.
Name of directors
No. of ordinary shares, used for voting in favor of the director
Number of votes (number of voting shares X number of directors to be elected)
Signature of shareholder(s) Place:
Date:
NOTES:
Dully filled postal ballot should be sent to Mrs. Zainab Anis Mianoor, C-10, South Avenue, S.T.T.E., Karachi-75700, Pakistan. Email : johnsonphillips@cyber.net.pk
Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Postal ballot forms should be reach chairman of the meeting on or before28thMay, 2023 at 05:00 p.m.. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be consider for voting
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC.
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
PROXY FORM
The Company Secretary,
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited,
10-C, South Avenue, S.I.T.E.,
KARACHI
I/We, ____________________________________ S/o. ___________________________________, holder of CNIC
