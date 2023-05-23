Johnson & Phillips Pakistan : Notice of EOGM And Proxy Foam

JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LTD.

C-10, South, Avenue, S.I.T.E, Karachi-75700, Pakistan.

Phone: 0333-0181204-05

Email: johnsonphillips@cyber.net.pk

Website: www.johnsonphillips.pk

Election Of Directors

Notice under Section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017

Pursuant to Section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 (the " Act"), shareholders of Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Ltd. (the "Company") are hereby notified that the following persons have filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election as Directors for the next term of three years at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company to be held on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at C-10, South Avenue, Site, Karachi, the Registered Office of the Company: -

1. Mr. Mohammad Anis Mianoor 2. Mrs. Zainab Anis Mianoor 3. Mr. Mohammad Umair Mianoor 4. Mr. Mohammad Amin Khanani 5. Mr. Mohammad Usman Mianoor 6. Mr. Mohammad Hanif Chamdia 7. Ms. Uroosa Mianoor 8. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad

Since the number of persons who have offered themselves for election is more than the number of Directors fixed by the Board under Section 159(I) of the Act, therefore, the election of Directors will be held to declare Eight (08) elected Directors under Section 159(5) of the Act, and the aforementioned persons would contest election as Directors of the Company for the next term of three years commencing Monday, May 29, 2023

Contestant Profile for Independent Director:

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad holds degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Business Administration from prestigious institutions. Besides being a Britannia Chevening Scholar, he also holds Diploma in Banking. He is PICG certified director and his name is available on the list of independent directors of PICG. His distinguished banking career includes serving on senior positions in a Development Finance Institution, an Islamic Commercial Bank and a Joint Venture Finance Company. During last over twenty years, he has served on the Boards of several listed companies and a real estate company.

By order of the Board

(Muhammad Hanif)

Company Secretary

Karachi: …………………….