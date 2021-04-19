Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOPP   PK0005401010

JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED

(JOPP)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Johnson & Phillips Pakistan : India to waive import duty on COVID-19 vaccines, says govt source

04/19/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Health workers attach a notice on the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine supplies at a vaccination centre in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported COVID-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday, as it tries to boost supplies to counter a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Imports of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine are due to arrive soon and the government has also urged Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to sell their products to India.

The official, who declined to be named, also said the government was considering allowing private entities to import approved vaccines for sale on the open market without government intervention. They could also be given the freedom to set pricing, he added.

The Indian government currently regulates the sale and purchase of all COVID-19 shots in the country.

A finance ministry spokesman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside business hours.

Other South Asian countries, including Nepal and Pakistan, as well as Latin American nations such as Argentina and Brazil levy vaccine import tariffs ranging between 10% and 20%.

New COVID-19 infections and deaths in India have jumped by record numbers for days, with hospitals running short of beds, oxygen and key medicines. Total deaths have swelled to nearly 179,000 and cases have climbed above 15 million, the world's second highest tally behind the United States.

The government has now decided to open vaccinations for all adults from May 1.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Additional reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by David Goodman)

By Aftab Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED 0.00% 33 End-of-day quote.-33.92%
MODERNA, INC. -5.77% 161.18 Delayed Quote.63.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 0,91 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2020 -52,0 M -0,34 M -0,34 M
Net Debt 2020 276 M 1,81 M 1,81 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
EV / Sales 2019 84,7x
EV / Sales 2020 539x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 18,8%
Chart JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Muhammad Anis Mianoor Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Syed Muhammad Shahid Chief Financial Officer
Zainab Anis Mianoor Chairman
Uroosa Anis Mianoor Director
Muhammad Umair Mianoor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & PHILLIPS (PAKISTAN) LIMITED-33.92%1
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.69%115 437
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE15.96%91 303
NIDEC CORPORATION7.51%75 108
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.49%56 229
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.72%55 323
