Johnson Service Group PLC - Cheshire, England-based textile services provider - Completes share buyback programme that began on September 20, repurchasing 7.6 million shares at an average price of 132.1 pence per share. Total aggregate value is GBP10.0 million and represents around 1.8% of total shares. Says completion of the programme brings total cash returned to shareholders between September 15 and Monday to GBP35.3 million under two buyback programmes.
Current stock price: 134.00pence, up 2.3%
12-month change: up 39%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
