Johnson Service Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that provides textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the United Kingdom. The Company's segments include Workwear, and Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HORECA). Workwear is a supplier of workwear and protective wear in the United Kingdom, offering services through its Johnsons Workwear brand. The Company's HORECA business provides premium linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Johnsons Hotel Linen brand, the Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen brand (which incorporates Stalbridge and South West Laundry), and the Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen brand (which incorporates London Linen). The Company also services hotels and restaurants, as well as healthcare customers, through its subsidiary, Lilliput (Dunmurry) Limited (Lilliput).

Sector Business Support Services